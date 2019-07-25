Twenty bushels, around 1,000 pounds, of peaches are being peeled, prepped and prepared for sale ahead of Westover United Methodist Church’s annual Peach Festival.
This year’s event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at the church. This rain-orshine event, now in its fifth year, was inspired by Stanardsville’s annual Strawberry Festival.
“We were in the process of hoping to build and looking for money making things. Stanardsville had always had a strawberry festival. My husband always worked with peaches when he was alive and he always brought peaches here to sell at the church whenever we had something. So, we said, ‘Why don’t we have a peach festival?’” said Arline McDaniel, one of the event organizers.
The event has evolved into the church’s largest fundraiser, with 10% of proceeds benefiting Greene Alliance of Church and Community Effort (GRACE). GRACE partners with churches, civic organizations and social service agencies to assist Greene County residents in need.
From 8-11 a.m. breakfast including pancakes with peach sauce, sausage and gravy, biscuits, eggs and grits will be available for $8. Children 10 and under eat for free. Lunch begins at 11 a.m. for $5. Lunch will include hot dogs, potato chips and a serving of peach cobbler, pie, cake or peach ice cream. In addition to breakfast and lunch, crepes filled with peach sauce will be sold all day for $5 a plate, which fellow event organizer Doris Cox says are a popular item.
Whole pies and cobblers, whole peach cakes and half peach cakes will be sold, as well. Advanced orders are not required but are encouraged. Orders can be placed by calling McDaniel at (434) 985-2709 or Cox at (434) 985-2215.
“The food is good, and it’s a lot of comradery,” Pastor Gayle Johnson said. “They’ll be a week of making crepes and cakes and the next week we’ll peel.”
Cox said in addition to getting the church together, the Peach Festival gets the community together, too.
“I think it’s good community service,” she said.
Entertainment and children’s activities will be provided throughout the day at the church’s outdoor picnic shelter. Tables and chairs are provided.
“We hope that people enjoy themselves, the hospitality was good and so was the food. It’s a relaxing day, and the view is beautiful,” Johnson said.
Westover United Methodist Church is located at 2801 Fredericksburg Road in Ruckersville.