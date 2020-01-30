Amicus Seventh-day Adventist starts series
A four-part seminar called “Final Empire” will be held at the Amicus Seventh-day Adventist Church beginning Thursday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. and continuing each evening through Sunday, Jan. 26. The series will look at America in prophecy. Each evening program will be broken up into two segments. The first segment features a video presentation by Shawn Boonstra, speaker/director for the “Voice of Prophecy.” The second will be a live presentation by Armando Lopez, religion instructor at Hartland Institute for Health and Education. The church is at 3980 Jacks Shop Road in Rochelle. There is no charge for the seminar. For more information, call (540) 661-0166 or email amicussda@gmail.com.
Westover UMC holds breakfast
Westover United Methodist Church hosts an all-you-can-eat country breakfast from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1. There will be pancakes, eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy and more. Adults are $8 and children 10 and under eat for free. Proceeds benefit the building fund and Greene Alliance of Church and Community Efforts (GRACE). Westover is at 2801 Fredericksburg Road, Ruckersville. For more information, call (434) 985-6054.
Open Bible Fellowship meets in new location
Open bible fellowship services will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2 with Brother Jack Sheler. Everyone is welcome. The church is on U.S. Route 33 at 5903 West Spotswood Trail in Stanardsville. Call (434) 985-7421 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.