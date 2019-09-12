Car, truck and bike show in Madison
Antioch Baptist Church in Madison will host a car, truck and bike show with gospel music and a cookout on Saturday, Sept. 14. For more information on the car show, contact Wayne Poindexter at (540) 603-2343. For more information about the event, contact Rev. Frank D. Lewis Sr. at (540) 661-2071.
143rd anniversary at Mount Zion Baptist
Mount Zion Baptist Church, Advance Mills, will hold its 143rd anniversary celebration on Sunday, Sept. 15. Revered H. Steven Miller will preach the 11 a.m. message and the 3 p.m. message will be preached by Rev. Devin Coles, pastor of Union Baptist Church, Palmyra.
Mount Vernon UMC celebrates anniversary
Mount Vernon United Methodist Church will celebrate its 158th anniversary in the community on Sunday, Sept. 15 with worship at 11 a.m. Mary Jeffries, lay leader will give the Holy message of Christ and Joe Tucker will provide special music. A potluck will take place after the service at the church’s picnic shelter. The church is at 76 Garth Road in Stanardsville.
All Things Fall Festival scheduled
Stanardsville United Methodist Church will hold its fifth annual “All Things Fall Festival” on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Members invite the public to join them as they celebrate the arrival of fall with homemade apple ice cream, fall crafts, vendors, baked goods, half- bushel apples for sale, a silent auction, available lunch and pumpkin painting for the kids. The highlight of the festival is the annual soup/chili/bread cookoff. All proceeds go to support the church’s capital campaign and mission programs. The church is at 25 Court St. in Stanardsville. For more information, call (434) 985-3888 or visit www.stanardsvilleumc.org.
Yard sale at Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church
Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church, located at 76 Garth Road, will have their fall yard sale on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Fall revival, homecoming at Mt. Grove Church
Mt. Grove Church of the Brethren will host its fall revival Sept. 23-27. Services will begin at 7:30 p.m. Homecoming will be held on Sept. 22, with lunch at noon. The church is located on Bacon Hollow Road in Dyke. For more information contact Faye Safley at (434) 906-0013.
Spaghetti dinner at Mt. Lebanon Church
Mt. Lebanon Church of the Brethren will host a spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 5-8 p.m. at the Greene County senior center, 222 Main St. in Stanardsville. Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the Mt. Lebanon Church of the Brethren (Barboursville) building fund. For more information, contact (434) 985- 2373.
Fresh Fire Ministries second anniversary
On Oct. 6 at 3 p.m. Fresh Fire Ministries will celebrate its second anniversary at the PVCC Eugene Giuseppe Center. Guest preacher for the event is Pastor Bruce Johnson Jr. from Ramp C’ville Church.
Bible study with women’s ministry of Cavalry Chapel
The women’s ministry of Calvary Chapel of Greene will hold a six-week Bible study. There will be two classes beginning Saturday, Oct. 12 or Thursday, Oct. 17 at 11 a.m. For more information, call Glenna at (434) 760- 4725. All meetings are held at 50 Sassafras Lane in the Ruckersville Fire Department Building.
Another Time Around open Wednesday-Saturday
Another Time Around, operated by Greene Alliance of Church/Community Efforts (GRACE), Inc. is a non-profit thrift store located at 8269 Spotswood Trail. The store is open Wednesday through Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. On Fridays, senior citizens receive 10% off. Proceeds benefit financially challenged Greene residents.
