Spaghetti dinner with Mt. Lebanon
Mt. Lebanon Church of the Brethren will host a spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 5-7 p.m. at the Greene County senior center, 222 Main St. in Stanardsville. Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the Mt. Lebanon Church of the Brethren (Barboursville) building fund. For more information, contact (434) 985-2373.
Ethnic cooking class offered
An ethnic cooking class will be held at the Amicus Seventh-day Adventist church on Sunday, Sept. 29 from 4-6 p.m. Featured food is from Cuba. Reservations preferred by calling (540) 661-0166 or emailing amicussda@ gmail.com by Sept. 26. The church is located at 3980 Jacks Shop Road in Rochelle.
Westover UMC holds breakfast
Westover United Methodist Church hosts an all-you-can-eat country breakfast from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5. There will be pancakes, eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy and more. Adults are $8 and children 10 and under eat for free. Proceeds benefit the building fund and Greene Alliance of Church and Community Efforts (GRACE). Westover is at 2801 Fredericksburg Road, Ruckersville. For more information, call (434) 985-6054.
Eden ministries first Saturday giveaway
Eden Ministries in Keswick will hold its first Saturday giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 5. Clothes, shoes and household items will be available. For more information, contact ministry coordinator Julia Green at (434) 973-4068.
Shepherd of the Hills blesses animals
Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church in Ruckersville celebrates beloved pets with a Blessing of the Animals on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 1-3 p.m. This is a free event. All pets must be on a leash or in a carrier. The church is at 6562 Amicus Road, Ruckersville.
Fresh Fire Ministries 2nd anniversary
On Oct. 6 at 3 p.m. Fresh Fire Ministries will celebrate its second anniversary at the PVCC Eugene Giuseppe Center. Guest preacher for the event is Pastor Bruce Johnson, Jr. from Ramp C’ville Church.
Youth family & friends day at Antioch
Youth family and friends day at Antioch Baptist Church in Madison will be held on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 9:30 a.m. Lunch will be served following service. The theme is “Salty and lit” coming from Matthew 5:13-14. Guest speaker will be minister Mansoor Yagoub of United Methodist Church in Richmond.
Stanardsville Baptist holds breakfast
The Women’s Missionary Union of Stanardsville Baptist Church will host its semi-annual breakfast, baked goods and craft sale on Saturday, Oct. 12 in the fellowship hall from 8-11 a.m. Breakfast will include bacon, eggs, sausage, fried potatoes, biscuits and sausage gravy, fried apples, pancakes and fruit salad. A variety of baked goods will be available for sale, as well. The group welcomes Greene County fire and rescue personnel to be guests for breakfast. The church is located at 103 Madison Road in Stanardsville.
Anniversary celebration at Mt. Calvary
The community is invited to attend the anniversary celebration of Rev. Ludwell and Evelyn Brown with Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Haywood on Oct. 12 at 2:45 p.m. The worship service will be held at Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center at 15044 Ryland Chapel Road in Rixeyville. RSVP’s are requested by Oct. 6 to mlindafisher@gmail. com or (540) 661-2013.
140th anniversary at Mt. Pisgah Baptist
Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, Tanner, invites the community to celebrate their 140th anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 13. Guest preacher for the 11 a.m. service is Rev. French Bryant and guest preacher for the 3 p.m. service is Rev. Dwayne Robinson. Lunch will follow the morning service. The church is located at 217 Mount Pisgah Church Drive in Tanners. For more information, call (540) 672-9065.
Cavalry Chapel holds Bible study
The women’s ministry of Calvary Chapel of Greene will hold a six-week Bible study. There will be two classes beginning Saturday, Oct. 12 or Thursday, Oct. 17 at 11 a.m. For more information, call Glenna at (434) 760- 4725. All meetings are held at 50 Sassafras Lane in the Ruckersville Fire Department Building.
Legacy Church holds harvest festival
Legacy Church is gearing up for its fourth annual harvest worship service at the barn and invites the community to attend. Services will be on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 9 and 11 a.m. followed by a teaching from the lead pastor. Activities afterward will include baptisms, food, farm animals, hayrides and yard games. Break out a flannel, bring a friend and join in on the fun, fellowship and fall activities for the whole family. The event will be held at 7215 Hampstead Farm Road in Somerset.
