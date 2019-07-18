Mt. Lebanon Church of the Brethren revival
Mt. Lebanon Church of the Brethren will hold revival July 18-20 at 7 p.m. Homecoming will follow on July 21 beginning with Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. worship. A covered dish meal will follow worship services. The church is located at 16216 Burnley Road in Barboursville.
Deacon-elects ordained at Mount Zion Baptist Mount Zion Baptist
Church in Advance Mills will ordain Deacon-elects Timothy Miller and Anthony Hollard Sr. at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 20. The ordination sermon will be delivered by the Rev. Dr. Ray McKenzie Jr., pastor of Gravel Hill Baptist Church in Varina. Music will be rendered by The Mighty Men of Mount Zion First African Baptist Church in Charlottesville. All are welcome. Lunch will be served after the service. Rev. H. Steven Miller is pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church, Advance Mills.
Mt. Grove Chapel Church hosts picnic
Mt. Grove Chapel Church of the Brethren in Dyke hosts a community picnic on Sunday, July 21 at 1 p.m. Bring family and friends and a dish if you wish to share. The church is on Route 627 (Bacon Hollow Road). For information, contact Faye Safley at (434) 973-4144 or email mfs@virginia.edu. All welcome.
Trip to museum with Wayland Blue Ridge
Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist youth will be taking a trip to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., on July 22. Seats are still available and the bus will leave Gold’s Gym parking lot in Culpeper at 10:30 a.m. For more information, contact Nan Roberts at (540) 661- 2013.
Revival services at Shiloh Church of the Brethren
Shiloh Church of the Brethren will hold revival services July 22-26 at 7 p.m. Homecoming will be on Sunday, July 28 at 10 a.m. with special music provided by Steve Minter. Lunch will be served after worship.
Messianic Sabbath dinner
Calvary Chapel of Greene will observe the Sabbath with a potluck meal on Friday, July 26 at 6:30 p.m. Please RSVP to Glenna at (434) 760-4725. All meetings are held in the Ruckersville Fire Department Building.
Homecoming, revival services at Antioch Baptist
Antioch Baptist Church in Madison’s annual homecoming and revival services will take place Sunday, July 28-Friday, Aug. 2. Morning service will begin at 11 a.m. with lunch following. Afternoon service will begin at 3 p.m. Prayer and praise will begin at 7 p.m. with evening service beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Blessing of the backpacks to be held
Evergreen Church of the Brethren invites college students, teachers, pre-schoolers, school-aged kids, school nurses, principals, counselors, assistants, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, janitors, resource officers and anyone that educates or is educated to the “Blessing of the Backpacks.” The Blessing of the Backpacks, lunch and tie dye will take place on Aug. 4 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Please bring a dish to share, as well as an item to tie dye. Tie dye items should be pre-washed.
GRACE back to school drive
Join Greene Alliance of Church/Community Efforts, Inc. (GRACE) in collecting school supplies for needy children in the community. School supplies will be collected through Sunday, Aug. 4. Supplies may be delivered to Spring Hill Baptist Church on Monday, Aug. 5 between 9 a.m. – noon. For more information, contact Tammy Colwell at tammycolwell7@gmail.com.
Camp Express at Spring Hill Baptist
Join Spring Hill Baptist Church for a week of worshiping God through the creative arts at Camp Express Aug. 5-9 from 9 a.m. - noon. Learn to look up, look in and look around while praising God through art and music. For kindergarten through fifth grade. $25 per child. For more details visit springhillbaptist.org or call (434) 973-7473.
August music fest at Grace Church
Grace Episcopal Church will hold an August music fest on Sunday, Aug. 11 at the new Stanardsville pavilion behind the Greene County Administration building on Celt Road. Two bands will be performing and food will be provided from 4-7 p.m.
Grace Episcopal prayer shawl group
Grace Episcopal Church’s prayer/ knitting group, Grateful Stitches, will be meeting one Thursday afternoon a month during the summer. Call (434) 985-2402 for exact date and location.