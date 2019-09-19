All Things Fall Festival this weekend at Stanardsville United Methodist Church
Stanardsville United Methodist Church will hold its fifth annual “All Things Fall Festival” on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Members invite the public to join them as they celebrate the arrival of fall with homemade apple ice cream, fall crafts, vendors, baked goods, half- bushel apples for sale, a silent auction, available lunch and pumpkin painting for the kids. The highlight of the festival is the annual soup/chili/bread cookoff. All proceeds go to support the church’s capital campaign and mission programs. The church is at 25 Court St. in Stanardsville. For information, call (434) 985-3888 or visit www.stanardsvilleumc.org.
Yard sale at Mt. Vernon UMC
Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church, at 76 Garth Road, will have its fall yard sale on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Fall revival, homecoming at Mt. Grove Church of the Brethren
Mt. Grove Church of the Brethren will host its fall revival Sept. 23-27. Services will begin at 7:30 p.m. Homecoming will be held on Sunday, Sept. 22, with lunch at noon. The church is on Bacon Hollow Road in Dyke. For more information contact Faye Safley at (434) 906-0013.
Spaghetti dinner with Mt. Lebanon Church of the Brethren
Mt. Lebanon Church of the Brethren will host a spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 5-7 p.m. at the Greene County Senior Center, 222 Main St. in Stanardsville. Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the Mt. Lebanon Church of the Brethren (Barboursville) building fund. For more information, contact (434) 985-2373.
Ethnic cooking class offered
An ethnic cooking class will be held at the Amicus Seventh-day Adventist church on Sunday, Sept. 29 from 4-6 p.m. Featured food is from Cuba. Reservations preferred by calling (540) 661-0166 or emailing amicussda@gmail.com by Sept. 26. The church is located at 3980 Jacks Shop Road in Rochelle.
Fresh Fire Ministries holds 2nd anniversary
On Sunday, Oct. 6 at 3 p.m. Fresh Fire Ministries will celebrate its second anniversary at the PVCC Eugene Giuseppe Center. Guest preacher for the event is Pastor Bruce Johnson Jr. from Ramp C’ville Church.
Youth family & friends day at Antioch
Youth family and friends day at Antioch Baptist Church in Madison will be held Sunday, Oct. 6 at 9:30 a.m. Lunch will be served following service. The theme is “Salty and lit” coming from Matthew 5:13-14. Guest speaker will be minister Mansoor Yagoub of United Methodist Church in Richmond.
Stanardsville Baptist holds its semi-annual breakfast
The Women’s Missionary Union of Stanardsville Baptist Church will host its semi-annual breakfast, baked goods and craft sale on Saturday, Oct. 12 in the fellowship hall from 8-11 a.m. Breakfast will include bacon, eggs, sausage, fried potatoes, biscuits and sausage gravy, fried applies, pancakes and fruit salad. A variety of baked goods will be available for sale, as well. The group welcomes Greene County first and rescue personnel to be guests for breakfast. The church is at 103 Madison Road in Stanardsville.
Anniversary celebration at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
The community is invited to attend the anniversary celebration of Rev. Ludwell and Evelyn Brown with Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Haywood on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 2:45 p.m. The worship service will be held at Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center at 15044 Ryland Chapel Road in Rixeyville. RSVP’s are requested by Sunday, Oct. 6 to mlindafisher@gmail.com or (540)661- 2013.
Mount Pisgah holds 140th anniversary
Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, Tanner, invites the community to celebrate their 140th anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 13. Guest preacher for the 11 a.m. service is Rev. French Bryant and guest preacher for the 3 p.m. service is Rev. Dwayne Robinson. Lunch will follow the morning service. The church is located at 217 Mount Pisgah Church Drive in Tanners. For more information, call (540) 672-9065.
Bible study with women’s ministry of Cavalry Chapel
The women’s ministry of Calvary Chapel of Greene will hold a six-week Bible study. There will be two classes beginning Saturday, Oct. 12 or Thursday, Oct. 17 at 11 a.m. For more information, call Glenna at (434) 760-4725. All meetings are held at 50 Sassafras Lane in the Ruckersville Fire Department Building.
