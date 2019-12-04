Westover UMC holds breakfast

Westover United Methodist Church hosts an all-you-can-eat country breakfast from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. There will be pancakes, eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy and more. Adults are $8 and children 10 and under eat for free. Proceeds benefit the building fund and Greene Alliance of Church and Community Efforts (GRACE). Westover is at 2801 Fredericksburg Road, Ruckersville. For more information, call (434) 985-6054.

Mount Vernon UMC holds pageant

Mount Vernon United Methodist Church in Stanardsville holds the “Light of the World” pageant at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15. Holly and Edith French and Donna Roach and the Roach Sisters, all of Mount Vernon UMC, will be featured in the pageant. Refreshments and fellowship will follow the pageant. The church is at 76 Garth Road, Stanardsville.

Stanardsville Baptist holds Christmas sing along

Stanardsville Baptist Church will be having a special service at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22, to celebrate Christmas with music and hymns. This service will be held in the church sanctuary at 103 Madison Road (Route 230) in Stanardsville. All are welcome to come and enjoy this special time of Christmas music.

Shepherd of the Hills’ holiday services

Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church in Ruckersville will hold the following holiday services: Christmas Eve Mass at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 24; 8:30 a.m. Christmas Mass on Dec. 25; and Solemnity of Mary-Holy Day of Obligation Mass at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 1. Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church is at 6562 Amicus Road, Ruckersville. For more information, visit shepherdofthehillscatholicparish.org or call (434) 985-3929.

Blue Ridge Presbyterian holds candlelight service

Blue Ridge Presbyterian Church in Ruckersville will hold a candlelight Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24. The church is at 6566 Spring Hill Road, Ruckersville. For information, call (434) 985-8820 or visit www.brpcva.org.

Mt. Grove Chapel rings in new year

Mt. Grove Chapel Church of the Brethren in Dyke is hosting a New Year’s Eve Community celebration on Tuesday, Dec. 31 beginning at 7 p.m. This is a non-alcoholic celebration. Please bring your favorite potluck dish and everyone is welcome. Mt. Grove Chapel is on Bacon Hollow Road in Dyke. Contact Faye Safley at (434) 973-4144 for more information.

