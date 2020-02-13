Grace Episcopal Church holds special worship
On Sunday, Feb. 16, Grace Episcopal Church’s morning worship will be a Celtic Experience. This will be a service of Holy Communion with a bit more meditative space and special prayers and some glorious Celtic music. The church is at 97 Main St., Stanardsville. For more information, visit gracechurchstanardsville.org. The church can be reached by phone at (434) 985-7716 or by email at gracestandardsville@gmail.com.
Wayland Baptist Assoc. celebrates Black History
The 43rd Annual Black History Month Celebration, sponsored by the Women’s Auxiliary of Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23 in Rixeyville. Special musical guests, the Spiritual Harmonizers of Northern Virginia, will perform. The celebration has been held annually as a fundraiser for missions and scholarships. For ticket information, email Nan Butler Roberts at nb_robers@msn.com or call (540) 661-2013.
Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper
The men of Grace Church will host the annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 in the Parish Hall. The supper is free and open to all. The church is at 97 Main St., Stanardsville. For information, call the church at (434) 985-7716.
Blue Ridge celebrates Shrove Tuesday
Blue Ridge Presbyterian Church hosts a Shrove Tuesday pancake supper from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25. A love offering is welcome to support the mission ministry. The church is at 6566 Spring Hill Road, Ruckersville. For more information, contact the church at (434) 985-8820.
Grace holds Ash Wednesday service
Ash Wednesday Service at Grace Episcopal Church is at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26. The church is at 97 Main St., Stanardsville (the corner of Main St. & Ford Ave). All are welcome.
Ash Wednesday service at Blue Ridge
Blue Ridge Presbyterian Church holds its Ash Wednesday service at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26. The church is at 6566 Spring Hill Road, Ruckersville. For more information, contact the church: (434) 985-8820.
Neighborhood brunch at Grace
Grace Episcopal Church hosts a Neighborhood Brunch on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 10:30 a.m. This will be the church’s first Neighborhood Brunch of the year on our one extra day of 2020. The theme will be “A Gift of 24 Hours.” The brunch is free and open to all.
Shiloh Church of the Brethren dinner
Shiloh Church of the Brethren Youth Group holds a Valentine’s Day dinner from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29. Price is $9 each and $4 for those 5 and under. Menu will include chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, desserts and more. Reservations are required by Wednesday, Feb. 26. Call Sheena Coleman at (434) 987-5839.
Antioch Baptist holds annual missions revival.
“Fire on Wednesday” Missions Revival Night will be held on Wednesday, March 4. Praise, worship and music begin at 7 p.m. Special guest will be the Rev. Joseph Moore of Shady Grove Baptist Church in Orange, along with the Shady Grove Male Chorus and others. A banquet will be held on Saturday, March 7 at 4 p.m. at the Madison Fire Hall. Guest preacher will be the Rev. Dr. Gregory Baldwin Dean of Mount Bethel Baptist Educational Congress of Washington, D.C. Musical guests will be the Rev. Isaac Howard and Howard Harmonizers of Fairfax. Worship leaders will be Bishop Michael V. Jackson and First Lady Louise Jackson of Emmanuel Christian Center of Ruckersville. Tickets are $25 or a table of eight is $175. All proceeds benefit missions and outreach. Contact the Rev. Frank D. Lewis Sr. at (540) 661-2071 for information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.