Evergreen Church of the Brethren sets revival
Evergreen Church of the Brethren will have revival Aug. 15-17. Johnny Hawkins will be the guest speaker, and there will be special music each night.
Mt. Zion Baptist holds homecoming
Mount Zion Baptist Church in Advance Mills will hold its homecoming services on Aug. 18 with the morning service at 11 a.m. with Rev. H. Steven Miller, the church’s pastor, officiating and the afternoon service at 3 p.m. with Rev. Christopher Cooper, pastor of Pilgrim Baptist Church, Charlottesville, officiating. Nightly revival services will be held Aug. 21-23 at 7:30 p.m. Guest preachers are: Aug. 21—Rev. Edgar Green, pastor of Eden Ministries, Charlottesville; Aug. 22—Rev. James Louderback, pastor of Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, Barboursville; and Aug. 23—Bishop Michael Jackson, pastor of Emmanuel Christian Center, Ruckersville. Mt. Zion is at 6045 Advance Mills Road in Ruckersville.
Liberty Baptist Church holds revival
Liberty Baptist Church in Stanardsville will hold its revival at 7:30 p.m. nightly Aug. 18-22. The Rev. Perry Clore will be the guest speaker and there will be special music nightly.
Amicus Seventh-day Adventist cooking class
An ethnic cooking class will be held at the Amicus Seventh-day Adventist Church on Sunday, Aug. 25, from 4-6 p.m. Featured food is from Columbia, South America. The church is located at 3980 Jacks Shop Road in Rochelle. Reservations preferred by Aug. 22 to (540) 661-0166.
Shiloh Baptist Church plans homecoming, revival
Shiloh Baptist Church in Stanardsville will hold its annual homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 26. The morning worship will begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Harrison Williams and afternoon service will begin at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Herbert Cottom of Rising Zion Baptist Church in Culpeper officiating. Lunch will be served following the morning service. Revival will be held Monday-Friday at 7:15 p.m. with Bishop Frederick O. Jones, pastor of New Life Community Baptist Church in Gainesville. Shiloh Baptist is at 71 Shiloh Road in Stanardsville.
Victory Church hosts healing group course
A healing group is being offered at Victory Church (behind Wendy’s), 8782 Seminole Trail, Ruckersville on Monday nights from 6:30-8:30 p.m. from Aug. 26-Sept. 23. The small-group course intends to bring healing to wounds to the heart, emotions, spirit and soul from trauma or loss using Biblical principals. Cost is $15 for the materials. To learn more and/or register, contact Sandra Emery at harpingpeaceandjoy@gmail.com or (434) 825-7444.
Grace Episcopal hosts neighborhood brunch
Grace Episcopal Church in Stanardsville hosts a neighborhood brunch on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. Virginia Cooperative Extension agents Faye Anderson and Kimberly Booker will demonstrate making salsa and there will be salsa available as an additional topping for scrambled eggs. Everyone is welcome to join the activity and meal. The church is at 97 Main St., Stanardsville.
Mt. Pisgah plans homecoming, revival
Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Tanners will hold its homecoming services on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 3 p.m. The guest preacher will be Rev. Arnold McLaurin of Shammah Ministries in Washington, D.C. A lunch will be served before the evening service. Revival services will be Sept. 9-13 at 7:30 p.m. nightly with the Rev. Fred Sales of Macedonia Baptist Church, Colonial Beach, officiating. Various choirs will sign nightly. The church is at 217 Mt. Pisgah Church Drive in Tanners. For more information, contact the Rev. Walter Bryant at (540) 672-9065.