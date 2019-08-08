Victory Church celebrates back to school
Victory Church will hold a Back to School Bash on Saturday, Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to noon. There will be a bounce house, food and balloon animals. The first 25 kids will receive a furnished book bag. For information, contact Pastor Rodney Rocklier at (434) 249-4901.
Grace Church hosts August music fest
Grace Episcopal Church will hold an August music fest from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11 at the new Stanardsville pavilion in Greene Commons behind the Greene County Administration building on Celt Road. The Celtic Band, Greinyog, and the Blue Grass/Folk Duo of Mike Burris and Andy Thacker will perform. Food will be provided to the community free of charge.
Homecoming, revival services at Fairview Christian
Fairview Christian Church, located at 1893 WolftownHood Road, will hold their annual homecoming and revival services Sunday, Aug. 11 – Friday, Aug. 16. Homecoming service will begin at 11 a.m. on Aug. 11 with lunch following. Revival services Monday-Friday will be at 7 p.m. More information on speakers are special music can be found at www.fairviewchurchhoodva. com.
Bacon Hollow Baptist holds homecoming, revival
Bacon Hollow Baptist Church of Dyke holds its homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. Revival will be held Aug. 12-16 at 7:30 nightly. Guest speaker for the revival will be Don McCann. All are welcome. For more information, call (434) 960-7881. Shiloh Baptist Church plans homecoming, revival Shiloh Baptist Church in Stanardsville will hold its annual homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 26. The morning worship will begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Harrison Williams and afternoon service will begin at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Herbert Cottom of Rising Zion Baptist Church in Culpeper officiating. Lunch will be served following the morning service. Revival will be held Monday-Friday at 7:15 p.m. with Bishop Frederick O. Jones, pastor of New Life Community Baptist Church in Gainesville.
Grace Episcopal hosts neighborhood brunch
Grace Episcopal Church hosts a neighborhood brunch on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. Virginia Cooperative Extension agents Faye Anderson and Kimberly Booker will demonstrate making salsa and there will be salsa available as an additional topping for scrambled eggs. Everyone is welcome to join the activity and meal. The church is at 97 Main St., Stanardsville.
Mt. Nebo holds homecoming
Mt. Nebo Lutheran Church in Rochelle holds its homecoming service at 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11. A shared dish luncheon will immediately follow the service. All former members, family members and the community at large is invited to attend. Mt. Nebo is at 3980 Jack’s Shop Road in Rochelle. For information, contact Fritz Brittain at (540) 672-0158.
All Things Fall Festival scheduled
Stanardsville United Methodist Church will hold its fifth annual “All Things Fall Festival” on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Members invite the public to join them as they celebrate the arrival of fall with homemade apple ice cream, fall crafts, vendors, baked goods, half- bushel apples for sale, a silent auction, available lunch and pumpkin painting for the kids. The highlight of the festival is the annual soup/chili/bread cookoff. All proceeds go to support the church’s capital campaign and mission programs. The church is at 25 Court St. in Stanardsville. For more information, call (434) 985-3888 or visit www.stanardsvilleumc.org.
Grace Episcopal prayer shawl group
Grace Episcopal Church’s prayer/knitting group, Grateful Stitches, will be meeting one Thursday afternoon a month during the summer. Call (434) 985-2402 for exact date and location.