Homecoming, revival services at Antioch Baptist
Antioch Baptist Church in Madison’s annual homecoming and revival services will take place Sunday, July 28-Friday, Aug. 2. Morning service will begin at 11 a.m. with lunch following. Afternoon service will begin at 3 p.m. Prayer and praise will begin at 7 p.m. with evening service beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Fifth annual Peach Festival will be held
Westover United Methodist Church’s fifth annual Peach Festival will be held Saturday, Aug. 3 from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Breakfast will be served from 8-11 a.m. and lunch beginning at 11 a.m. Whole pies, cobblers, cakes and half cakes are available for pre-order. Call (434) 985-2215 or (434) 985-2709 to order. Proceeds will benefit Westover’s building fund and GRACE. The church is located at 2801 Fredericksburg Road in Ruckersville.
Blessing of the backpacks will be at Evergreen
Evergreen Church of the Brethren invites college students, teachers, pre-schoolers, school-aged kids, school nurses, principals, counselors, assistants, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, janitors, resource officers and anyone that educates or is educated to the “Blessing of the Backpacks.” The Blessing of the Backpacks, lunch and tie dye will take place on Aug. 4 from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Please bring a dish to share, as well as an item to tie dye. Tie dye items should be pre-washed.
GRACE back to school drive is under way
Join Greene Alliance of Church/Community Efforts, Inc. (GRACE) in collecting school supplies for needy children in the community. School supplies will be collected through Sunday, Aug. 4. Supplies may be delivered to Spring Hill Baptist Church on Monday, Aug. 5 between 9 a.m.–noon. For more information, contact Tammy Colwell at tammycolwell7@gmail.com.
Grace will hold August music fest
Grace Episcopal Church will hold an August music fest on Sunday, Aug. 11 at the new Stanardsville pavilion behind the Greene County Administration building on Celt Road. Two bands will be performing and food will be provided from 4-7 p.m.
Homecoming, revival services at Fairview Christian
Fairview Christian Church, located at 1893 Wolftown-Hood Road, will hold their annual homecoming and revival services Sunday, Aug. 11 – Friday, Aug. 16. Homecoming service will begin at 11 a.m. on Aug. 11 with lunch following. Revival services Monday-Friday will be at 7 p.m. More information on speakers and special music can be found at www.fairviewchurchhoodva.com.
All Things Fall Festival scheduled
Stanardsville United Methodist Church will hold its fifth annual “All Things Fall Festival” on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Members invite the public to join them as they celebrate the arrival of fall with homemade apple ice cream, fall crafts, vendors, baked goods, half- bushel apples for sale, a silent auction, available lunch and pumpkin painting for the kids. The highlight of the festival is the annual soup/chili/bread cookoff. All proceeds go to support the church’s capital campaign and mission programs. The church is at 25 Court St. in Stanardsville. For more information, call (434) 985-3888 or visit www.stanardsvilleumc.org.
Grace Episcopal prayer shawl group
Grace Episcopal Church’s prayer/knitting group, Grateful Stitches, will be meeting one Thursday afternoon a month during the summer. Call (434) 985- 2402 for exact date and location.