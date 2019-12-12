Mount Vernon UMC holds pageant
Mount Vernon United Methodist Church in Stanardsville holds the “Light of the World” pageant at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15. Holly and Edith French and Donna Roach and the Roach Sisters, all of Mount Vernon UMC, will be featured in the pageant. Refreshments and fellowship will follow the pageant. The church is at 76 Garth Road, Stanardsville.
Stanardsville Baptist holds Christmas sing along
Stanardsville Baptist Church will be having a special service at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22, to celebrate Christmas with music and hymns. This service will be held in the church sanctuary at 103 Madison Road (Route 230) in Stanardsville. All are welcome.
Shepherd of the Hills’ holiday services
Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church in Ruckersville will hold the following holiday services: Christmas Eve Mass at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 24; 8:30 a.m. Christmas Mass on Dec. 25; and Solemnity of Mary-Holy Day of Obligation Mass at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 1. Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church is at 6562 Amicus Road, Ruckersville. For more information, visit shepherdofthehillscatholicparish.org or call (434) 985-3929.
Blue Ridge Presbyterian holds candlelight service
Blue Ridge Presbyterian Church in Ruckersville will hold a candlelight Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24. The church is at 6566 Spring Hill Road, Ruckersville. Call (434) 985-8820 or visit www.brpcva.org.
Stanardsville UMC Christmas Eve services
Stanardsville United Methodist Church celebrates Christmas Eve with two services—one at 4 p.m. and one at 11 p.m. Both services will include Holy Communion. Everyone is invited to attend.
Mt. Grove Chapel rings in new year
Mt. Grove Chapel Church of the Brethren in Dyke is hosting a New Year’s Eve Community celebration on Tuesday, Dec. 31 beginning at 7 p.m. This is a non-alcoholic celebration. Please bring your favorite potluck dish and everyone is welcome. Mt. Grove Chapel is on Bacon Hollow Road in Dyke. Contact Faye Safley at (434) 973-4144 for more information.
