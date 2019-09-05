Country breakfast at Westover United Methodist
Westover United Methodist Church will hold an allyou-can-eat country breakfast on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 8-11 a.m. Menu items will include pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, grits, biscuits, gravy, fruit, coffee, tea and juice. The church is located at 2801 Fredericksburg Road in Ruckersville. For more information, contact (434) 985- 6054.
Blessing of the animals this Saturday
Bring your animal to Blue Ridge Presbyterian Church on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 9 a.m. for a short service to bless the animals. No animal is too big or too small. Following the service, guests may walk the Blue Ridge Trail behind the church with their animal. The church is located at 6566 Spring Hill Road in Ruckersville.
Mt. Pisgah plans homecoming, revival
Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Tanners will hold its homecoming services on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 3 p.m. The guest preacher will be Rev. Arnold McLaurin of Shammah Ministries in Washington, D.C. A lunch will be served before the evening service. Revival services will be Sept. 9-13 at 7:30 p.m. nightly with the Rev. Fred Sales of Macedonia Baptist Church, Colonial Beach, officiating. Various choirs will sign nightly. The church is at 217 Mt. Pisgah Church Drive in Tanners. For more information, contact the Rev. Walter Bryant at (540) 672-9065.
Financial peace course offered
The Flock Church in Madison will host a Financial Peace University from 6-8 p.m. on Sept. 8. The class will meet each Sunday evening for nine weeks at The Flock Church, 625 Orange Road, Madison. Class materials usually cost $99 but if purchased through the church they will only cost $49. This class is for anyone who has admired Dave Ramsey’s method for getting out of debt and is interested in learning more. For more information or to register, visit DaveRamsey.com or email theflock@ vabb.com.
Mt. Nebo holds homecoming
Mt. Nebo Lutheran Church in Rochelle holds its homecoming service at 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8. A shared dish luncheon will immediately follow the service. All former members, family members and the community at large is invited to attend. Mt. Nebo is at 3980 Jack’s Shop Road in Rochelle. For information, contact Fritz Brittain at (540) 672-0158.
Car, truck and bike show in Madison
Antioch Baptist Church in Madison will host a car, truck and bike show with gospel music and a cookout on Saturday, Sept. 14. For more information on the car show, contact Wayne Poindexter at (540) 603-2343. For more information about the event, contact Rev. Frank D. Lewis, Sr. at (540) 661-2071.
143rd anniversary at Mount Zion Baptist
Mount Zion Baptist Church, Advance Mills, will hold its 143rd anniversary celebration on Sunday, Sept. 15. Revered H. Steven Miller will preach the 11 a.m. message and the 3 p.m. message will be preached by Reverend Devin Coles, pastor of Union Baptist Church, Palmyra.
All Things Fall Festival scheduled
Stanardsville United Methodist Church will hold its fifth annual “All Things Fall Festival” on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Members invite the public to join them as they celebrate the arrival of fall with homemade apple ice cream, fall crafts, vendors, baked goods, half- bushel apples for sale, a silent auction, available lunch and pumpkin painting for the kids. The highlight of the festival is the annual soup/chili/bread cookoff. All proceeds go to support the church’s capital campaign and mission programs. The church is at 25 Court St. in Stanardsville. For more information, call (434) 985-3888 or visit www.stanardsvilleumc.org.
Another Time Around open Wednesday-Saturday
Another Time Around, operated by Greene Alliance of Church/Community Efforts (GRACE), Inc. is a non-profit thrift store located at 8269 Spotswood Trail. The store is open Wednesday through Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. On Fridays, senior citizens receive 10% off. Proceeds benefit financially challenged Greene residents.
