Blue Ridge Presbyterian Church hosts gift bazaar on Saturday
Blue Ridge Presbyterian Church hosts a Holiday Gift Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Everything will be handmade—from jewelry to note cards and doll clothes to fiber art, and everything in between. There will be a Secret Santa Shop for kids to shop for parents and siblings. The church is at 6566 Spring Hill Road in Ruckersville. For more information, call (434) 985-8820.
Refreshing at Zion Baptist Church
Zion Baptist Church Refreshing will be Nov. 17 and 18. On Sunday, Nov. 17 the music guest will be The Ball Brothers with guest speaker Dr. David Wheeler. On Monday, Nov. 18 the music guest will be The Perrys with guest speaker, Dr. Keith Robinson. Refreshing begins at 6:45 p.m. nightly. For more information, call (540) 672-3382.
St. Thomas holds Evensong
A service of Choral Evensong will be sung by the Choir of St. Thomas Episcopal Church of Orange, at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24. This is the service of sung Evening Prayer in the English tradition. St. Thomas Church is in the Town of Orange at 119 Caroline Street (Rt. 20) near the intersection with West Main Street.
Neighborhood brunch at Grace
Grace Episcopal Church is hosting a “Harvest of Thanks” Neighborhood Brunch on Saturday, Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. to noon. The brunch will include music, thanksgivings, Unity Garden blessing and more. Everyone is invited to this free event at 97 Main St., Stanardsville.
