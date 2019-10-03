Westover UMC breakfast
Westover United Methodist Church hosts an all-you-can-eat country breakfast from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5. There will be pancakes, eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy and more. Adults are $8 and children 10 and under eat for free. Proceeds benefit the building fund and Greene Alliance of Church and Community Efforts (GRACE). Westover is at 2801 Fredericksburg Road, Ruckersville. For more information, call (434) 985-6054.
Eden ministries first Saturday giveaway
Eden Ministries in Keswick will hold their first Saturday giveaway on Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. - noon. Clothes, shoes and household items will be available. For more information, contact ministry coordinator Julia Green at (434) 973-4068.
Shepherd of the Hills holds blessing of the animals
Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church in Ruckersville celebrates beloved pets with a Blessing of the Animals on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 11:30 a.m. Please arrive with your animal at 11:15 a.m. This is a free event. All pets must be on a leash or in a carrier. The church is at 6562 Amicus Road, Ruckersville.
Grace Episcopal Church holds blessing of the animals
Grace Episcopal Church invites the community and their pets to the Blessing of the Animals on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the grand opening of the Greene Commons in Stanardsville. Animal snacks offered. All pets should be leashed or properly contained.
Yard sale at Evergreen Church of the Brethren
Evergreen Church of the Brethren will be hosting a community yard sale on Oct. 5 from 7:30 a.m. – noon. Contact Betty at bettymorris0322@aol.com or (434) 985- 7571 to rent a space. All proceeds benefit the Sow & Grow disaster relief program.
Fresh Fire Ministries 2nd anniversary
On Oct. 6 at 3 p.m. Fresh Fire Ministries will celebrate its second anniversary at the PVCC Eugene Giuseppe Center. Guest preacher for the event is Pastor Bruce Johnson, Jr. from Ramp C’ville Church.
Youth family and friends day at Antioch Baptist
Youth family and friends day at Antioch Baptist Church in Madison will be held on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 9:30 a.m. Lunch will be served following service. The theme is “Salty and lit” coming from Matthew 5:13-14. Guest speaker will be minister Mansoor Yagoub of United Methodist Church in Richmond.
Swift Run Baptist church homecoming
Swift Run Baptist church will hold its homecoming on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 11 a.m. A meal will follow the service.
Stanardsville Baptist holds semi-annual breakfast
The Women’s Missionary Union of Stanardsville Baptist Church will host its semi-annual breakfast, baked goods and craft sale on Saturday, Oct. 12 in the fellowship hall from 8-11 a.m. Breakfast will include bacon, eggs, sausage, fried potatoes, biscuits and sausage gravy, fried apples, pancakes and fruit salad. A variety of baked goods will be available for sale. The group welcomes Greene County fire and rescue personnel as guests for breakfast. The church is at 103 Madison Road, Stanardsville.
Anniversary celebration at Mt. Calvary Baptist
The community is invited to attend the anniversary celebration of Rev. Ludwell and Evelyn Brown with Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Haywood on Oct. 12 at 2:45 p.m. The worship service will be held at Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center at 15044 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville. RSVP requested by Oct. 6 to mlindafisher@gmail.com or (540) 661-2013.
Public Square Rosary Crusade in Orange
St. Isidore the Farmer Catholic Church in Orange will hold the Public Square Rosary Crusade at noon on Saturday, Oct. 12 to ask God to save American through the rosary of His most holy mother. We are in great need of public prayer, repentance and conversion. A light luncheon will be available after the rally. For information, contact Kathy Weakley at (540) 308-5612. The church is at 14414 St Isidore Way, Orange.
140th anniversary at Mount Pisgah Baptist
Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, Tanner, invites the community to celebrate their 140th anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 13. Guest preacher for the 11 a.m. service is Rev. French Bryant and guest preacher for the 3 p.m. service is Rev. Dwayne Robinson. Lunch will follow the morning service. The church is located at 217 Mount Pisgah Church Drive in Tanners. For more information, call (540) 672-9065.
Blue Ridge Presbyterian hosts forum on poverty
Blue Ridge Presbyterian Church hosts a forum on poverty in Greene County and the surrounding areas and what people can do to help. The forum will be held Sunday, Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. with Greene County Department of Social Services Director James Howard and Doris Swenson of Greene Alliance of Church and Community Efforts (GRACE). There will be a light supper at 6 p.m., followed by the discussion with time for question-and-answer at the end. The forum will be at the church, 6566 Spring Hill Road, Ruckersville. For information, call (434) 985-8820.
Cavalry Chapel women’s ministry holds Bible study
The women’s ministry of Calvary Chapel of Greene will hold a six-week Bible study. There will be two classes beginning Saturday, Oct. 12 or Thursday, Oct. 17 at 11 a.m. For more information, call Glenna at (434) 760-4725. All meetings are held at 50 Sassafras Lane in the Ruckersville Fire Department Building.
Harvest worship service with Legacy Church
Legacy Church is gearing up for our 4th annual harvest worship service at the barn and invites the community to attend. Services will be on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 9 and 11 a.m. followed by a teaching from the lead pastor. Activities afterward will include baptisms, food, farm animals, hayrides and yard games. Break out a flannel, bring a friend and join in on the fun, fellowship and fall activities for the whole family. The event will be held at 7215 Hampstead Farm Road in Somerset.
Spaghetti supper with Evergreen Church
Evergreen Church of the Brethren is hosting a spaghetti supper on Oct. 26 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and benefit the youth group.
Shiloh Baptist celebrates 157 years
Shiloh Baptist Church in Stanardsville celebrates its 157th anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 3 p.m. Guest preacher for the event will be the Rev. Kenneth Pitts of Buelah Baptist Church in Culpeper. The church is at 71 Shiloh Road, Stanardsville.
