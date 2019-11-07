Evergreen holds fish fry

Evergreen Church of the Brethren hosts a community fish fry on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. All are welcome and love offerings will be accepted. The church is at 645 Evergreen Church Road in Stanardsville.

Refreshing at Zion Baptist Church

Zion Baptist Church Refreshing will be Nov. 17 and 18. On Sunday, Nov. 17 the music guest will be The Ball Brothers with guest speaker Dr. David Wheeler. On Monday, Nov. 18 the music guest will be The Perrys with guest speaker, Dr. Keith Robinson. Refreshing begins at 6:45 p.m. nightly. For more information, call (540) 672-3382.

Neighborhood brunch at Grace

Grace Episcopal Church is hosting a “Harvest of Thanks” Neighborhood Brunch on Saturday, Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. to noon. The brunch will include music, thanksgivings, Unity Garden blessing and more. Everyone is invited to this free event at 97 Main St., Stanardsville.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments