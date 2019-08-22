Amicus Seventh-day Adventist ethnic cooking class
An ethnic cooking class will be held at the Amicus Seventh-day Adventist Church on Sunday, Aug. 25, from 4-6 p.m. Featured food is from Columbia, South America. The church is located at 3980 Jacks Shop Road in Rochelle. Reservations preferred by Aug. 22 to (540) 661-0166.
Shiloh Baptist Church plans homecoming, revival
Shiloh Baptist Church in Stanardsville will hold its annual homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 26. The morning worship will begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Harrison Williams and afternoon service will begin at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Herbert Cottom of Rising Zion Baptist Church in Culpeper officiating. Lunch will be served following the morning service. Revival will be held Monday-Friday at 7:15 p.m. with Bishop Frederick O. Jones, pastor of New Life Community Baptist Church in Gainesville. Shiloh Baptist is at 71 Shiloh Road in Stanardsville.
Grace Episcopal hosts neighborhood brunch
Grace Episcopal Church hosts a neighborhood brunch on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. Virginia Cooperative Extension agents Faye Anderson and Kimberly Booker will demonstrate making salsa and there will be salsa available as an additional topping for scrambled eggs. Everyone is welcome to join the activity and meal. The church is at 97 Main St., Stanardsville.
Mt. Pisgah plans homecoming, revival
Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Tanners will hold its homecoming services on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 3 p.m. The guest preacher will be Rev. Arnold McLaurin of Shammah Ministries in Washington, D.C. A lunch will be served before the evening service. Revival services will be Sept. 9-13 at 7:30 p.m. nightly with the Rev. Fred Sales of Macedonia Baptist Church, Colonial Beach, officiating. Various choirs will sing nightly. The church is at 217 Mt. Pisgah Church Drive in Tanners. For more information, contact the Rev. Walter Bryant at (540) 672-9065.
Mt. Nebo holds homecoming
Mt. Nebo Lutheran Church in Rochelle holds its homecoming service at 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11. A shared dish luncheon will immediately follow the service. All former members, family members and the community at large is invited to attend. Mt. Nebo is at 3980 Jack’s Shop Road in Rochelle. For information, contact Fritz Brittain at (540) 672-0158.
All Things Fall Festival is scheduled
Stanardsville United Methodist Church will hold its fifth annual “All Things Fall Festival” on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Members invite the public to join them as they celebrate the arrival of fall with homemade apple ice cream, fall crafts, vendors, baked goods, half- bushel apples for sale, a silent auction, available lunch and pumpkin painting for the kids. The highlight of the festival is the annual soup/chili/bread cookoff. All proceeds go to support the church’s capital campaign and mission programs. The church is at 25 Court St. in Stanardsville. For more information, call (434) 985-3888 or visit www.stanardsvilleumc.org.
Another Time Around open Wednesday-Saturday
Another Time Around, operated by Greene Alliance of Church/Community Efforts (GRACE), Inc. is a nonprofit thrift store located at 8269 Spotswood Trail. The store is open Wednesday through Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. On Fridays, senior citizens receive 10% off. Proceeds benefit financially challenged Greene residents.
Grace Episcopal prayer shawl group
Grace Episcopal Church’s prayer/knitting group, Grateful Stitches, will be meeting one Thursday afternoon a month during the summer. Call (434) 985-2402 for exact date and location.