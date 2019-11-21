St. Thomas holds Evensong
A service of Choral Evensong will be sung by the Choir of St. Thomas Episcopal Church of Orange, at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24. This is the service of sung Evening Prayer in the English tradition. St. Thomas Church is in the Town of Orange at 119 Caroline Street (Rt. 20) near the intersection with West Main Street.
Neighborhood brunch at Grace
Grace Episcopal Church is hosting a “Harvest of Thanks” Neighborhood Brunch on Saturday, Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. to noon. They will gather at 10 a.m. in Parish Hall and spirited harvest music will lead them to the Unity Garden, weather permitting, where there will be time for blessings, thanksgivings and petitions. Music will lead them back inside for food and fellowship. Everyone is invited to this free event at 97 Main St., Stanardsville.
Bacon Hollow Baptist holds revival
Bacon Hollow Baptist Church in Dyke will hold its revival Dec. 2-4 at 7:30 p.m. nightly. Guest speaker will be Jerry Whiteheart of Walkerton, N.C. There will be special music nightly. For more information, contact Wanda Hensley at (434) 985-2113.
