Pumpkins. Brightly colored leaves. Cool weather. Pumpkin spice—definitely pumpkin spice. The autumnal equinox is almost here and to announce the fall season Stanardsville United Methodist Church invites you to join its festival and celebrate “All Things Fall.”
The All Things Fall Festival is this Saturday, Sept.21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church.
First up is the chili, soup and bread competition. Donated prizes will be awarded to first, second and third place winners. The best news is that the foods from all competitors will be sold as lunch, along with hot dogs for sale.
Price for lunch (a hot dog, a bowl of soup or chili) is $3. A slice of bread is $1. A drink is $1. To celebrate the apple harvest, the church members will also have homemade apple ice cream for dessert at just $5. Fresh local apples will be for sale in a half-bushel. There will also be baked goods for sale that are made by the members of the church.
Apples are not the only produce of fall; pumpkin patches are filled with the bright orange orbs and they also play a part in the festival. Pumpkins will be available for children to paint. Since there are no carving implements involved, this is a free treat for children of all ages.
There will be vendors outside, said Valerie Shifflett, coordinator of the festival, including handmade doll clothes, Pampered Chef, Scentsy, Kona ice, handcrafted birdhouses, jewelry, all kinds of handmade crafts and other vendors and groups like Habitat for Humanity.
“All proceeds go to the capital campaign and to mission projects of the women of the church,” Shifflett said. “We are already sending help to the people of the Bahamas, which was hit so hard by Hurricane Dorian. This is a festival for the community and we want people to come out to enjoy the good fellowship and, of course, the homemade food. It is a way of serving the community.”
Join the members of Stanardsville United Methodist Church on Saturday, Sept. 21 for the All Things Fall Festival from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is across from the Greene County Courthouse at 24 Court St. in historic Stanardsville. Admission is free and free parking is ample. The church is handicapped accessible.
