Many organizations have been forced to limit large meetings due to COVID-19, and the Boy Scouts are no exception. Like many groups, Stanardsville’s Troop 174 has continued its activities by meeting virtually.
“Being stuck in quarantine is a challenge, but I do believe that we are doing pretty well at overcoming it,” says Assistant Senior Patrol Leader Jeffrey Wallace. “We have meetings every other week and make the best of this hard time. I think we are doing a great job finding ways for us to stay in quarantine, but still be involved in scouts.” During the weekend of May 2 Troop 174 encouraged scouts to stay involved by holding a virtual campout.
According to John Ensor, Scoutmaster for Troop 174, “The troop’s virtual campout was important because it gave scouts an opportunity to get outside and work on scouting and camping skills that are key elements to the scouting program.”
During the campout, the scouts participated in “Scout Bingo” with several activities that the scouts could perform. This challenge, developed by Wallace and Senior Patrol Leader CJ Olson, included building a tent, taking pictures of animals, going for a hike, cooking a meal and many additional activities. Most camps were made in the scouts’ backyards due to the camping spots being closed.
The scouts enjoyed the campout and plans are in the works for another similar activity.
Matthew Mellott, a new scout with the troop, said that he “really enjoyed cooking hot dogs and making s’mores over the campfire.”
“We are working with what we have and we meet online every so often,” Olson said. “We do what we can to make the meetings interesting, but sometimes I feel we fall short as we can’t replicate what we could do before this all started.”
If you are interested in more information about Boy Scout programs during the pandemic, find Troop 174 at www.TroopWebHost.org/Troop174Stanardsville or email Ensor at jeensor@aol.com.
