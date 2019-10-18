The Greene County Record currently is accepting nominations for an upcoming special section that pays tribute to our area’s veterans.
You may choose to submit a nomination online, using this form. Submitted information will be featured in an online photo gallery on our website.
The section honoring local veterans will be included in the Nov. 7 edition of the paper. We will accept submissions for the publication, which will feature stories and profiles of area veterans, until Oct. 29.
The submissions must be of living military veterans representing the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines or Coast Guard.
You may choose to submit a nomination online, using this form. Submitted information will be featured in an online photo gallery on our website.
Several veterans from the submissions will be chosen for feature-length profile stories that will be showcased in the section. Others profiled may be veteran-owned businesses or organizations.
Please submit a veteran’s name, their current address, their hometown at the time of their service, their military branch, the highest rank they achieved, the number of years spent in the service and any overseas deployments.
Submissions should include at least two photos, one from the veteran's time in the service and another from recent civilian life.
The Orange, Madison and Greene weeklies are teaming up with other BH Media Group properties in this project in support of our nation’s veterans.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.