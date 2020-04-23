Greene County first-responders held a fire truck parade Saturday, April 18 through several local neighborhoods to bring smiles to the faces of area children. Sponsored by Sheriff Steve Smith, Aaron Anderegg with the Greene County Rescue Squad and Billie Morris Via, a collection of police cars, fire trucks, and motorcycles drove with sirens blaring through Preddy Creek, Oxford Hill, Deer Lakes, Greene Lea, Carodon and ended at the school parking lot on Main Street in Stanardsville. While bringing a few moments of cheer to area children and their families, the excitement of the kids brought a welcome respite to the first-responders who have been working diligently to protect residents during the current pandemic. According to investigator Jason Tooley, who rode in the parade along with former WMHS basketball standout Sam Brunelle, one elderly gentleman in Deer Lake Estates stood outside in full military uniform with his American Flag raised as the parade went by.
