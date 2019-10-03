Celebrate the community with the 14th annual Dragonfest before the football game on Oct. 11.
The free annual event celebrates another William Monroe High School sporting year, as well as helping support clubs and other events at the high school.
Dragonfest is open to the public and allows everyone the chance to meet and greet each other, participate in fun activities and help clubs and sports fundraise.
William Monroe High School Sports Boosters’ President Lisa Wagner said the event is an opportunity for teams and the boosters to thank the community and fans for all their support. Festival-goers can expect to see the dragon himself walking around greeting people.
Most of the activities are also free, such as moon bounces, blowup obstacle course, face and nail painting and log fling. Some games may have small cost as a fundraiser for the team. Games include a putting station, a free-throw station, Kan Jam and corn hole, though Wagner said they expect more.
“The log fling replaces the mechanical bull we used to have and people seemed to really like it last year,” Wagner said. “You can fit four kids on instead of one, so there’s a faster line to participate.”
Food will be available for purchase at the concession stand, including hamburgers, hot dogs and French fries. Proceeds from the concession stand, during Dragonfest and at regular games, fund the programs of the booster club.
Kono Ice and Italian Ice vendors will be at the event, as will kettle corn and an ice cream truck called “Be Rad.”
“Be Rad is in honor of her son, Brandon, who committed suicide,” Wagner said. “She travels around with it and the proceeds go to suicide awareness.”
The art club will have items for sale. The Future Farmers of America will have items they’ve made for sale, such as chairs and shelves. One club is putting on a coffee bar, so Wagner said she’s hoping it’s a little cooler than it’s been lately. The DECA Club is also holding a silent auction for brain cancer research.
“A little different this year, we have a fitness lady coming in to give assessments,” Wagner said.
Wagner noted the concession stand will be open the full time of Dragonfest, but the side facing the softball field will close at 6:30 p.m. to allow workers to prepare for the football game that kicks off at 7 p.m. Those who want to order food are able to go to the side facing the football field until 7 p.m. without paying for the football game.
The concession stand is the booster club’s only fundraiser, and the club uses the funds to help the entire Monroe community. The club gives four scholarships to graduating seniors, have given money to Andy Kelly, the athletic trainer, to purchase training equipment that can be used by anyone and Wagner said the club is helping to purchase new equipment for the old weight room.
“What we like the best is to give things that support the whole school,” she said.
Wagner said the club needs volunteers to help with Dragonfest. Those interested can contact her at lWagner38@Comcast.net.
Guests who want to stay for the Dragons’ game against the Brentsville High School Tigers at 7 p.m. will need to purchase a $5 ticket for the game.
Dragonfest will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11 on the softball field behind the concession stand at the high school sports complex in Stanardsville.
“Dragonfest is always a lot of fun,” Wagner said. “We look forward to getting the community out here for this fun event and I’m hoping for good weather.”
