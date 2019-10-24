Halloween is almost here and it is interesting to see how people dress up. Kids are the cutest, no doubt, but there is always an assortment of costumed pets. If you like costumed animals, Greene Valley Stables will be dressing up the horses and letting them give out the treats.
Since purchasing the property in 2018, Sherry Spies, and her husband Tim, have been working to become part of the Greene County community. Tim Spies retired from the U.S. Air Force and Sherry worked as a pharmacy tech for 10 years.
Sherry’s sister, Terri Hydlinski, has lived in the area for eight years and when the Spies were looking for a place to really settle down, a visit with her sister convinced the Spies to make this area their home. It wasn’t the only big change for the couple, who have two grown children in Florida. Although the Spies had always loved horses, they had never run a stable or trained a horse.
“We love it here,” Sherry Spies said. “It is a 12-hour day, seven days a week. My sister, Terri, started out helping us when she could but finally ended up quitting her job to work at the stables full time.”
The Spies only purchased their first horse, a paint named Kalie, last August.
Right now, the couple owns four horses and boards 22 more. They also have a miniature donkey named Gracie and mules.
Two of the owners boarding horses are teachers in local schools but spend weekends and summers teaching riding at the stables. The facility has indoor stabling and a large enclosed arena where horses and riders can train even in bad weather.
Greene Valley Stables is at 6080 Amicus Road, Ruckersville. They welcome visitors, especially young people. They will be open for Halloween trick-or-treaters on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6-9 p.m. Visit www.GreenValleyStables.com for more information.
