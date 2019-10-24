You don’t have to go ’round the mountain, step to your Lou or find your darling Clementine to have a great evening tomorrow. Just join the Youth Development Council of Greene County for its annual hoedown.
The night gets moving with the music and dancing starts at 7:30 p.m. Special caller Larry Wineguard takes the mic to call the dances to the floor with his selection of music—not just country—this music can rock as well as roll. It’s sure to delight all the dancers. Of course, Wineguard also teaches the dances so no experience necessary.
This is the Fifth Annual YDC Hoedown created to give every guest a family friendly fun time and to raise money for the many programs the YDC brings to young people in Greene. Tickets are $10 per person or $25 for family, parents and children. Business and individual donations and sponsorships will be accepted during the event.
The caller and dancers will need a break from all the fun. While everyone enjoys the refreshments, the local favorite group “The Dance Ambassadors” will perform during the intermission. Then it is back to more high-stepping, foot sliding, swings and stomps of dancer fun.
The YDC was created to address community concerns about the need to provide everyday afterschool and summer programs in a comprehensive youth development program. YDC programs provide opportunities “to enhance the academic, social, personal and spiritual development of the children and youth who attend.”
Afterschool programs provide activities including homework and reading help, snacks and participation in group activities. The YDC provides afterschool programs to students from Ruckersville and Nathanael Greene elementary schools.
The event will be held Friday, Oct. 25 at American Legion Post 128, 636 Madison Road, Stanardsville. Doors open at 7 p.m.
