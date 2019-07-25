July 27
The Art Guild of hosts a beginner watercolor painting course for beginners at JABA in Stanardsville from 1-3 p.m. Register at http://www.artguildofgreene.org/winter-spring-2019- classes/. JABA is at 222 Main St. in Stanardsville.
***
The Art Guild of Greene will host a July Barn Quilt Workshop on Saturday, July 27 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Hebron Lutheran Church Parish Hall in Madison. For more information or for a registration form, contact Vyvyan Rundgren at (540) 421-2742 or vyvyanr@gmail.com.
***
The 4th annual local food challenge contest will be held Saturday, July 27 at the Greene County Farmer’s Marker. Check-in starts at 9:15 a.m. with the contest starting at 9:30 a.m. Five teams will have the opportunity to compete in a cooking contest using local produce purchased at the farmer’s market and win prizes. For more information, contact the Greene Extension office at (434) 985-5236.
July 28
The Jarrell and Shelton reunion will take place on July 28 at South River Church in Stanardsville.
Aug. 1
The Greene County Virginia Amateur Radio Club will meet at the Blue Ridge Café on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. All ham radio operators and those wishing to become hams are welcome.
***
The Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District and the County of Greene are hosting an informational workshop on local, state and federal permits necessary for land disturbing activities associated with developing lands, building ponds and stabilizing streams on Thursday, Aug. 1 from 8:45 a.m. to noon at the Piedmont Virginia Community College at 222 Main St., Stanardsville. Seating is limited to 30 and lunch will be provided. RSVP with the number of attendees and any allergy restrictions by Friday, July 26 to dratzlaff@gcva.us or call (434) 985-5206.
Aug. 7
Alan Yost, Greene County Economic Development and Tourism manager, will speak at the Greene County Library meeting room on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. Topics of discussion will include tourism’s impact on economic development and resident’s quality of life, the visitor’s center, the proposal for a Virginia scenic byway and more. Come learn how you can be better informed about the fun you can have in your own backyard.
Aug. 8-10
The first-ever Greene Farm & Livestock Show will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8 and go through 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10. There will be antiques, livestock demonstrations and sales, car and tractor shows, music, food, artisans, petting zoo and more. Visit https://greenefarmandlivestockshow.org for more information.
Aug. 10
The second annual Greene County Youth Center fall festival will be held Saturday, Aug. 10 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the youth center. There will be food, vendors, activities and entertainment. Hi-Horse Cloggers will perform at 11 a.m. and the Rocky Bottom Grass Band at noon.
***
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office will partner will Kirk Snead, owner of Snead’s Garage in Stanardsville, to sponsor a basic vehicle maintenance class from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10 at the Greene County Technical Education Center. The class will teach how to check the oil, fluids, tires (including how to change a tire) and wiper blades. This class is for anyone who is not very familiar with a vehicle. There will be some classroom time and a lot of hands-on time. If interested, visit http://www.greenecountysheriffva. com/services/class-registration/ to register or call the non-emergency number at (434) 985-2222.
***
Join Master Naturalists and Montpelier’s curator of horticulture for a seasonal forest stroll through the historic landmark and demonstration forests. This family-friendly 2-hour walk is best suited for those comfortable with light hiking. For more information or to register, visit http://www.montpelier. org/events.
Aug. 13
The Greene County Lions Club, Piedmont Stella Masonic Lodge #50 and the American Red Cross invite everyone to donate blood Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 2-6:30 p.m. at the Eugene Giuseppe Center of Piedmont Virginia Community College in Stanardsville. To make an appointment, call (434) 985-6655.
Aug. 13, 20 & 27
The Art Guild of Greene will host an intermediate level watercolor class at JABA in Stanardsville. Register at http://www.artguildofgreene.org/winter-spring-2019-classes/.
Aug. 14
JABA Greene Community Center will host “4 Hits and a Miss” entertainment on Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. JABA is located at 222 Main Street in Stanardsville.
Aug. 16
Stanardsville Volunteer Fire Department will host two bands on Aug. 16 from 7-10 p.m. Boys of the Brethren will play from 7-8:30 p.m. Rough Cut with Stacy Roach will play from 8:30-10 p.m. Call (434) 985-7030 for more information.
Aug. 20
American author Blaine Pardoe will be the guest speaker at the Tuesday, Aug. 20 Madison County Republican Women’s meeting from 6-8:30 p.m. Pardoe will give a Washington update. Dinner is $8, and meetings are held at Madison Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. For more information, call (540) 923-4109.
Aug. 25
Aug. 25 is free entrance day in the National Parks in honor the National Park Service’s birthday.
Aug. 27
JABA Greene Community Center will hold an open house on Tuesday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Tour the center and enjoy games and prizes. Lunch available. JABA is located at 222 Main St. in Stanardsville.