Ongoing
The Art Guild of Greene is putting out a call for artists for the annual Plein Air, Paint the Town Greene, in October. The deadline to submit registration is Sept. 20. Visit http://www.artguildofgreene. org/paint-the-town-greene-plein-airevent/ for information.
***
PVCC Educational Foundation’s scholarship application process for the 2019-2020 school year is open now until all scholarships are awarded. Prospective and current PVCC students can learn more about all available scholarships at www.pvcc.edu/scholarships.
***
Would you like to know more about the environment that is right outside your door? Are you curious about natural history? If so, consider becoming a master naturalist. Old Rag Master Naturalists will offer a basic training class, limited to 15, starting in March 2020 and running for 14 weeks. Applications will be accepted now through Oct. 31. Visit oldragmasternaturalists.org.
***
GRACE, Inc. is looking for volunteers for their back to school drive. Volunteers are needed Monday, Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. to count and organize supplies; Tuesday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. – noon to load supplies from Spring Hill Baptist Church and deliver to Nathanael Greene Elementary School; and Wednesday, Aug. 7 from 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. to help distribute supplies to students at NGES. Contact Tammy Colwell at tammycolwell7@gmail.com for more information.
July 20
Join Old Rag Master Naturalists on July 20 for the annual North America Butterfly Association (NABA) butterfly count. Meet at the Rappahannock County Park at 8:45 a.m. Open to public. Pre-register by emailing butterflycount2019@gmail.com.
***
Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church invites everyone to “Celebrate the Dog!” in honor of National Hot Dog Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 20. This is a get-to-know your neighbor event. Dogs are two for $1 with chips, drink and dessert for only $1 more. There will be a hot dog trivia contest, as well. The church is at 6562 Amicus Road in Quinque.
***
The Greene County Virginia Amateur Radio Club will hold a licensing test session on Saturday, July 20, at 9:30 a.m. in the Greene County Library in Stanardsville. All those wishing to take either the entry-level test or wanting to upgrade their existing licenses are welcome. Contact Jeff, N4XI, at (540) 948- 6253. Walk-ins are welcome. The library is at 222 Main St., Stanardsville.
***
The Greene Cloverleafs will be hosting an open house and ice cream social dance on Saturday, July 20, from 7- 9:30 p.m. at Nathanael Greene Primary School. Learn about square dancing and join in some simple line dances while enjoying a treat. For all ages.
July 21
The Greene County Democrats invite the public for its monthly potluck dinner from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, July 21 to discuss initiatives for 2019 at the Grace Episcopal Church Hall in Stanardsville. The church is located at 97 Main St. Parking is available by the parish hall and in the Hardware Store parking lot across the street. Please bring a dish for this event. Beverages will be provided and guests are welcome to bring wine to share. For more information, visit www.democratsofgreenecounty.com or follow on Facebook.
July 27
The Art Guild of hosts a beginner watercolor painting course for beginners at JABA in Stanardsville. Register at http://www.artguildofgreene.org/winter-spring-2019-classes/. JABA is at 222 Main St. in Stanardsville.
***
The Art Guild of Greene will host a July Barn Quilt Workshop on Saturday, July 27 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Hebron Lutheran Church Parish Hall in Madison. For more information or for a registration form, contact Vyvyan Rundgren at (540) 421-2742 or vyvyanr@gmail.com.
***
The 4th annual local food challenge contest will be held Saturday, July 27 at the Greene County Farmer’s Market. Check-in starts at 9:15 a.m. with the contest starting at 9:30 a.m. Five teams will have the opportunity to compete in a cooking contest using local produce purchased at the farmer’s market and win prizes. For more information, contact the Greene Extension office at (434) 985-5236.
July 28
The Jarrell and Shelton reunion will take place on July 28 at South River Church in Stanardsville.
Aug. 1
The Greene County Virginia Amateur Radio Club will meet at the Blue Ridge Café on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. All ham radio operators and those wishing to become hams are welcome.
Aug. 8-10
The first-ever Greene Farm & Livestock Show will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8 and go through 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10. There will be antiques, livestock demonstrations and sales, car and tractor shows, music, food, artisans, petting zoo and more. Visit https://greenefarmandlivestockshow.org for more information.
Aug. 10
The second annual Greene County Youth Center fall festival will be held Saturday, Aug. 10 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the youth center. There will be food, vendors, activities and entertainment. HiHorse Cloggers will perform at 11 a.m. and the Rocky Bottom Grass Band at noon.
***
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office will partner will Kirk Snead, owner of Snead’s Garage in Stanardsville, to sponsor a basic vehicle maintenance class from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10 at the Greene County Technical Education Center. The class will teach how to check the oil, fluids, tires (including how to change a tire) and wiper blades. This class is for anyone who is not very familiar with a vehicle. There will be some classroom time and a lot of hands-on time. If interested, visit http://www.greenecountysheriffva. com/services/class-registration/ to register or call the non-emergency number at (434) 985-2222.
Aug. 13
The Greene County Lions Club, Piedmont Stella Masonic Lodge #50 and the American Red Cross invite everyone to donate blood Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 2-6:30 p.m. at the Eugene Giuseppe Center of Piedmont Virginia Community College in Stanardsville. To make an appointment, call (434) 985-6655.
Aug. 16
Stanardsville Volunteer Fire Department will host two bands on Aug. 16 from 7-10 p.m. Boys of the Brethren will play from 7-8:30 p.m. Rough Cut with Stacy Roach will play from 8:30-10 p.m. Call (434) 985-7030 for more information.
Aug. 25
Aug. 25 is free entrance day in the National Parks in honor the National Park Service’s birthday.
Sept. 5
The Greene County Virginia Amateur Radio Club will meet at the Blue Ridge Café on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 6 p.m. All ham radio operators and those wishing to become hams are welcome.