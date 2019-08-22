Aug. 25
Aug. 25 is free entrance day in the National Parks in honor the National Park Service’s birthday.
Aug. 27
JABA Greene Community Center will hold an open house on Tuesday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Tour the center and enjoy games and prizes. Lunch available. JABA is located at 222 Main St. in Stanardsville.
Aug. 29
A farm safety workshop will be held at Lazy Creek Farm, 5485 WolftownHood Road, Madison from 4-8 p.m. on Aug. 29. Pre-registration is required by calling (540) 948-6881 or emailing kjenk@vt.edu.
Aug. 30
The Art Guild of Greene County will host a celebration of the life of Eloise Giles and her art from 4-6 p.m. at the Greene County Historical Society in Stanardsville.
Aug. 30-31
Greene Alliance of Church/ Community Efforts Inc (GRACE) holds an indoor yard and bake sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday at American Legion Post 128 in Stanardsville. Donations will be accepted from 2-8 p.m. Aug. 28-29. Proceeds will provide financial assistance to Greene County families whose incomes are at or below or just above the poverty level. Volunteers are needed for all the days above. Contact Jennifer Smith at graceyardsale@yahoo.com to volunteer. Contact Lorraine Zentgraf at lollyz1000@hotmail.com to donate baked goods.
Aug. 31
Nature exploration, “Insect Friends and Foes” will be held on Aug. 31 from 10 a.m. – noon. This family-friendly small group experience will discover Montpelier’s bugs, wonders and creepy crawlers. The walk may involve some moderate hills and is suitable for elementary age children and up. For more information or to register, visit www. montpelier.org/events.
***
The Art Guild of Greene will host an August Barn Quilt Workshop on Saturday, Aug. 31 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Hebron Lutheran Church Parish Hall in Madison. For more information or for a registration form, contact Vyvyan Rundgren at (540) 421-2742 or vyvyanr@gmail.com.
Sept. 4
Jim Frydl, Director of Planning and Zoning, will speak at the Greene County Library in Stanardsville on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 7 p.m. Topics will include growth and the Greene County Comprehensive Plan.
Sept. 5
The Greene County Virginia Amateur Radio Club will meet at the Blue Ridge Café on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 6 p.m. All ham radio operators and those wishing to become hams are welcome.
Sept. 9
The Greene Coverleafs are hosting an open house on Monday, Sept. 9 from 7-9 p.m. in the cafeteria at Nathanael Greene Primary School. This is an opportunity for an introduction to square dancing. Cloverleaf classes will begin the following Monday. No experience needed. For more information, contact Sam Freeman at (434) 989-9988 or Jean Byerly at (434) 985-7567.
Sept. 12
Greene County Farm Bureau’s annual meeting will be held from 6-9 p.m. at Lydia’s Barn at Evermore Farm on Thursday, Sept. 12. To become a member, call (434) 985-7057 (you don’t have to be a farmer for all the great benefits) or email Jennifer Cox at Jennifer.cox@ vafb.com.
***
Attention, Singers! The Greene County Singers welcomes all voice parts as it prepares for its winter concert. No audition is required. Rehearsals will begin on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. at Stanardsville United Methodist Church. The winter concert will be Sunday, Dec. 8. For more information, call Gail Ganott at (434) 985-4426 or Grace Cangialosi at (434) 882-0962. Sept. 13 A job fair will be held in Greene County from 10 a.m. to noon at Piedmont Virginia Community College Giuseppe Center. The center is at 222 Main St., Stanardsville, above the library.
Sept. 13-15
The Art Guild of Greene artisans will showcase their work at The Palette Art Show Exhibit and Sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day from Friday, Sept. 13-Sunday, Sept. 15 in the barn behind the Taylor house (in front of Lowe’s.
Sept. 16
DMV Connect will be at the county administration building from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16. Visit www.dmvnow.com/dmv2go for information about what can be done at the mobile center. The county administration building is at 40 Celt Road, Stanardsville.
***
A free Medicare 101 seminar will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16 at Grace Health and Rehab Center of Greene County. Refreshments will be provided. RSVP to Michelle Pitts at (434) 985-4434. Grace Health and Rehab is at 355 William Mills Drive, Stanardsville.
Sept. 20
Stanardsville Volunteer Fire Department will host two bands on Sept. 20 from 7-10 p.m. Tony Meadows & Friends will play from 7-8:30 p.m. Ron Good Family with Nancy Shifflett will play from 8:30-10 p.m. Call (434) 985-7030 for more information.
Sept. 21-22
The annual Virginia Clay Festival will be held in Stanardsville. More information to come.
***
The Art Guild of Greene hosts the Landscapes Watercolor class for the Absolute Beginner on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 1-4 p.m. Register at http://www. artguildofgreene.org/2019classes/.
Sept. 26
Grace Health and Rehab of Greene County hosts a Light Up the Night event from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26 to remember lost loved ones. There will be live music, refreshments and paper lantern decorating. As the sun sets and sky darkens the paper lanterns will be set off into the sky to remember all the loved ones. RSVP by Sept. 2 to ensure enough lanterns will be ordered to Michelle Pitts at (434) 985-4434. Grace Health and Rehab is at 355 William Mills Drive, Stanardsville.
Sept. 28
Sept. 28 is free entrance day in the National Parks in honor National Public Lands Day.
Oct. 2
Orange County will host the fourth annual Quad-County Business Summit on Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Orange County Economic Development is working in collaboration with the Orange Chamber of Commerce and peer organizations in Fluvanna, Greene and Louisa counties and the Central Virginia Small Business Development Center. The event will be held at Madison at the Mill, 323 N. Madison Road, Orange. Visit the Greene County Chamber of Commerce website for more information at https://www.greenecoc.org/.
Oct. 4
Rapidan Volunteer Fire Department will hold a pork tenderloin dinner on Friday, Oct. 4 from 5-8 p.m. Take outs are also available. Rapidan VFD is located at 9729 Locust Dale Road. For more information, call (540) 672- 5744.
Oct. 5
The Art Guild of Greene County once again hosts the Plein Aire Paint Out in Stanardsville from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Stanardsville. For information, visit www.artguildofgreene.org.
***
Antioch Baptist Church in Madison is hosting a community health fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5. The theme for the event is “Every Kid Better.” There will be health screenings, flu shots, a motivational speaker for the youth, health presentations, information tables, inflatable, food and more. Call Tammy at (540) 308-8699 to include your organization.
Oct. 8
The Greene County Lions Club, Piedmont Stella Masonic Lodge #50 and the American Red Cross invite everyone to donate blood Tuesday, Oct. 8 from 2-6:30 p.m. at the Eugene Giuseppe Center of Piedmont Virginia Community College in Stanardsville. To make an appointment, call (434) 985-6655.
Oct. 12
The second annual Stanardsville Oktoberfest will take place in the town from 1-6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12. There will be attractions for all ages, a homebrewers’ contest, costume contest, rides and more. More details will come. To become a vendor, email thestanardsvilleparade@gmail. com. For more information, visit www.smalltownbigparty.com or www. fb.com/rwbng.
Oct. 18
Stanardsville Volunteer Fire Department will host two bands on Oct. 18 from 7-10 p.m. Blue Mountain Bluegrass with Freddie Frazier will play. Call (434) 985-7030 for more information.
Oct. 19
The Stanardsville Independence Day Committee partners with members of Piedmont-Stella Lodge No. 50 to host the Sojourners, who are Masons that are veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces, from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Giuseppe Center in Stanardsville. The Sojourners will be holding a public theatrical presentation of the Masonic Trial of Benedict Arnold over his betrayal not only of the nation but his brothers in Freemasonry—foremost George Washington. This is a family friendly event. A charitable donation of $5 per person is requested. For details, contact Michael Payne at (540) 290-8344.
Nov. 2
The Woman’s Club of Greene County hosts the 2019 Helping Hands Holiday Craft Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ruckersville Elementary School. The event benefits the club’s scholarship program. Cost for vendor space is $40 for each 10-foot by 10-foot space. There is an additional $5 for corner spaces. For more information or applications, visit https://womansclubgreene.org.
Nov. 11
Nov. 11 is free entrance day in the National Parks in honor of Veterans Day.
Dec. 7
The Greene County Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Stanardsville will present the 14th Annual Parade of Lights along Main Street in Stanardsville, beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. This event is rain or shine. To participate in the parade or to help with the event, email office@greenecoc.org.
Dec. 10
The Greene County Lions Club, Piedmont Stella Masonic Lodge #50 and the American Red Cross invite everyone to donate blood Tuesday, Dec. 10 from 2-6:30 p.m. at the Eugene Giuseppe Center of Piedmont Virginia Community College in Stanardsville. To make an appointment, call (434) 985-6655.