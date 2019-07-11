July 12-27
The Four County Players presents Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at the historic Barboursville Ruins at Barboursville Vineyards with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. and curtain at 7 p.m. Gourmet picnic basket for two can be ordered through Palladio Restaurant. Tickets online at www.fourcop.org or (540) 832-5355.
July 13
Join Old Rag Master Naturalists on July 13 from 10-11:30 a.m. at Waterpenny Farm in Sperryville for a hands-on experience learning about pollinators, native plants and counting butterflies. For kids age 6 and over accompanied by parent or guardian. Pre-register by emailing butterflycount2019@gmail.com.
July 19
DMV Connect is coming to Greene County on Friday, July 19 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the county administration building, 40 Celt Road in Stanardsville. DMV Connect offers driver’s licenses, identification cards for adults and children, disabled parking placards, vehicle titles, addresses changes, registrations, hunting and fishing licenses and more. Visit www.DMVNOW.com for even more transactions available online.
***
Join Revalation Vineyards in Madison on July 19 from 3 until sunset for the third-Friday fundraiser to benefit the Literacy Council of Madison County and its adult education services. Author David Goetz will give a talk at 6 p.m. and sign copies of his books throughout the event. Barbara’s Soul Food on Wheels will be on site from 4- 7:30 p.m. Bring lawn chairs and enjoy the sunset. For more information, call (540) 407-1236 or email info@revalationvineyard.com.
***
Stanardsville Volunteer Fire Department will host two bands on July 19 from 7-10 p.m. Border Line Bluegrass with David Saxton will play from 7-8:30 p.m. Dustcutters with Andy Ballance will play from 8:30-10 p.m. Call (434) 985-7030 for more information.
July 20
Join Old Rag Master Naturalists on July 20 for the annual North America Butterfly Association (NABA) butterfly count. Meet at the Rappahannock County Park at 8:45 a.m. Open to public. Pre-register by emailing butterflycount2019@gmail.com.
***
Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church invites everyone to “Celebrate the Dog!” in honor of National Hot Dog Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 20. This is a get-to-know your neighbor event. Dogs are two for $1 with chips, drink and dessert for only $1 more. There will be a hot dog trivia contest, as well. The church is at 6562 Amicus Road in Quinque.
***
The Greene County Virginia Amateur Radio Club will hold a licensing test session on Saturday, July 20, at 9:30 a.m. in the Greene County Library in Stanardsville. All those wishing to take either the entry-level test or wanting to upgrade their existing licenses are welcome. Contact Jeff, N4XI, at (540) 948-6253. Walkins are welcome. The library is at 222 Main St., Stanardsville.
July 21
The Greene County Democrats invite the public for potluck dinner from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, July 21 at the Grace Episcopal Church Hall in Stanardsville. The church is located at 97 Main St. Please bring a dish for this event. Beverages will be provided and guests are welcome to bring wine to share. For more information, visit www.democratsofgreenecounty.com or follow on Facebook.
July 27
The Art Guild of hosts a beginner watercolor painting course for beginners at JABA in Stanardsville. Register at http://www.artguildofgreene.org/ winter-spring-2019-classes/. JABA is at 222 Main St. in Stanardsville. vvv The Art Guild of Greene will host a July Barn Quilt Workshop on Saturday, July 27 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Hebron Lutheran Church Parish Hall in Madison. For more information or for a registration form, contact Vyvyan Rundgren at (540) 421-2742 or vyvyanr@gmail.com.
July 28
The Jarrell and Shelton reunion will take place on July 28 at South River Church in Stanardsville.
Aug. 1
The Greene County Virginia Amateur Radio Club will meet at the Blue Ridge Café on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. All ham radio operators and those wishing to become hams are welcome.
Aug. 8-10
The first-ever Greene Farm & Livestock Show will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8 and go through 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10. There will be antiques, livestock demonstrations and sales, car and tractor shows, music, food, artisans, petting zoo and more. Visit https://greenefarmandlivestockshow.org for more information.
Aug. 10
The second annual Greene County Youth Center fall festival will be held Saturday, Aug. 10 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the youth center. There will be food, vendors, activities and entertainment. Hi-Horse Cloggers will perform at 11 a.m. and the Rocky Bottom Grass Band at noon.
***
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office will partner will Kirk Snead, owner of Snead’s Garage in Stanardsville, to sponsor a basic vehicle maintenance class from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10 at the Greene County Technical Education Center. The class will teach how to check the oil, fluids, tires (including how to change a tire) and wiper blades. This class is for anyone who is not very familiar with a vehicle. There will be some classroom time and a lot of hands-on time. If interested, visit http://www.greenecountysheriffva.com/services/class-registration/ to register or call the non-emergency number at (434) 985-2222.
Aug. 13
The Greene County Lions Club, Piedmont Stella Masonic Lodge #50 and the American Red Cross invite everyone to donate blood Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 2-6:30 p.m. at the Eugene Giuseppe Center of Piedmont Virginia Community College in Stanardsville. To make an appointment, call (434) 985-6655.
Aug. 16
Stanardsville Volunteer Fire Department will host two bands on Aug. 16 from 7-10 p.m. Boys of the Brethren will play from 7-8:30 p.m. Rough Cut with Stacy Roach will play from 8:30-10 p.m. Call (434) 985-7030 for more information.
Aug. 25
Aug. 25 is free entrance day in the National Parks in honor the National Park Service’s birthday.
Sept. 5
The Greene County Virginia Amateur Radio Club will meet at the Blue Ridge Café on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 6 p.m. All ham radio operators and those wishing to become hams are welcome.