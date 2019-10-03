Oct. 4
Rapidan Volunteer Fire Department will hold a pork tenderloin dinner on Friday, Oct. 4 from 5-8 p.m. Take outs are also available. Rapidan VFD is located at 9729 Locust Dale Road. For more information, call (540) 672-5744.
Oct. 5
The Art Guild of Greene County once again hosts the Plein Aire Paint Out in Stanardsville from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Stanardsville. Awards will be presented at PVCC Giuseppe Center at 4 p.m. For information, visit www.artguildofgreene.org.
***
Antioch Baptist Church in Madison is hosting its third annual community health fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5. The theme for the event is “Every Kid Better.” There will be various motivational speakers, health presentations, information tables and a light lunch.
***
The new Greene Commons farmers market pavilion and entertainment stage will hold a grand opening/ribboncutting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. There will be live musical performances, gospel singers, apple-pressing at the Blue Ridge Heritage memorial, a children’s area, food vendors, crafters, remarks from local dignitaries and more—all this in addition to the regular farmers market from 8 a.m. to noon. The festivities continue until 4 p.m. Greene Commons is located behind the County Administration building at 40 Celt Road. For further information, contact (434) 985-6663.
***
Greene County’s Republican committee invites the community to October Hill for its 40th annual pig roast on Saturday, Oct. 5 from noon–3 p.m.
Oct. 8
The Greene County Lions Club, Piedmont Stella Masonic Lodge #50 and the American Red Cross invite everyone to donate blood Tuesday, Oct. 8 from 2-6:30 p.m. at the Eugene Giuseppe Center of Piedmont Virginia Community College in Stanardsville. To make an appointment, call (434) 985-6655.
***
Greene County Social Services will hold a heating assistance event on Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Applications will be available for the fuel program and Medicaid expansion. Staff will be available for questions and to assist in filling out applications. For more information, call (434) 985-5246.
***
Congressman Denver Riggleman, R5th, will have mobile office hours from 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8 in Greene County. Staff will be available to assist and answer questions regarding Social Security benefits, Medicare, immigration, veterans’ benefits and more. The office hours will be at the Greene County Administration Building, 40 Celt Road, Stanardsville. Constituents who are unable to attend mobile office hours are encouraged to call Esther Page at (434) 973-9631 or visit the services section Riggleman’s website at https://riggleman.house.gov.
Oct. 9
The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (DGIF) confirmed Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) for the first time in Culpeper County in February 2019. Due to the increased response and support from the first meeting, the Department will hold a second public meeting on Oct. 9, from 7 –9 p.m., at Eastern View High School located at 16332 Cyclone Way, Culpeper. For information about CWD, visit https://www.dgif.virginia.gov/wildlife/ diseases/cwd/.
Oct. 11
The William Monroe High School Athletic Boosters Club hosts its annual Dragonfest beginning at 5 p.m. on softball field, prior to the homecoming football game with a kickoff of 7 p.m.
Oct. 11-12
The Greene County Sheriff’s office will only be accepting registrations for the annual shop-with-a-cop event on Friday, Oct. 11 1-8 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 12 9 a.m.–1 p.m. at the American Legion Hall. The event will be held on the first Saturday in December at Ruckersville Walmart. No registrations will be accepted after these dates.
Oct. 12
The second annual Stanardsville Oktoberfest will take place in the town from 1-6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12. There will be attractions for all ages, a homebrewers’ contest, costume contest, rides and more. More details will come. To become a vendor, email thestanardsvilleparade@gmail.com. For more information, visit www.smalltownbigparty. com or www.fb.com/rwbng.
***
The 13th Annual Tour de Greene bike ride begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12. The social ride will begin at 9 a.m. and offers 25-, 40- and 60-mile route options. The ride will have a group start with support vehicles following and rest stops roughly every 20 miles. To register for Tour de Greene or to view ride routes, visit www.bicyclegreeneva.com.
***
Haunted Stanardsville tours will begin at 6 p.m. Theme is “Sometimes ‘til Death Do Us Part” doesn’t apply. Meet at Greene Commons behind the Greene County Administration Building, 40 Celt Road, Stanardsville. No tickets required or cost, though donations accepted.
***
Join Master Naturalists and Montpelier’s Curator of Horticulture from 10 a.m. to noon as you wind through the Landmark and Demonstration Forests, learning about the dynamic history of the forests, including use, preservation and management over the last two centuries. Discover how we care for the land today. The event is family friendly and requires light hiking. Cost is $10 per person. Register online at http:// www.montpelier.org/events. In case of inclement weather, call (540) 672-2728 ext. 141 or 252.
***
The decade reunion will be held at October Hill at 14061 Dyke Road on Oct 12. Booklets and nametags for those who have registered may be picked up starting at 1:30 p.m. Group photos will start at 2:15 p.m. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m.
***
Shepherd of the Hills will hold its annual indoor yard sale from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. The church is located at 6562 Amicus Road in Ruckersville.
Oct. 15
Madison County School Superintendent Anna Graham will be the Guest Speaker at the Tuesday, Oct. 15 Madison County Republican Women’s meeting from 6-8:30 p.m. at Madison Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. The menu will feature delicious meatloaf with great sides and desserts by MCRW members. Dinner is $8. The hall is at 1236 Fishback Road, Madison. For more information, call (540) 923-4109.
