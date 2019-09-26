Ongoing
Virginia Cooperative Extension will have two master gardener training course options starting in January 2020. Training sessions will be held on Tuesday mornings from 9 a.m. – noon with the first class on Jan. 14, 2020 and on Thursday evenings from 6-9 p.m. with the first class on Jan. 16, 2020. Both trainings will cover the same material and will meet once per week. For more information, an application or to register contact (540) 727-3435 or ashawn6@vt.edu.
Sept. 26
PVCC will host a “Getting Started” information session at the Eugene Giuseppe Center in Stanardsville on Sept. 26 from 4-5 p.m. Information will be provided on degree and certificate programs, placement tests, student services and more. For more information, visit www.pvcc.edu/outreach or call (434) 961-5275.
Sept. 28
Sept. 28 is free entrance day in the National Parks in honor National Public Lands Day.
***
The Art Guild of Greene will host a September Barn Quilt Workshop on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Hebron Lutheran Church Parish Hall in Madison. For more information or for a registration form, contact Vyvyan Rundgren at (540) 421- 2742 or vyvyanr@gmail.com.
Sept. 29
Greene County Public Schools hosts a community open house and dedication ceremony at William Monroe Middle and High Schools on Sunday, Sept. 29. There will be a welcome ceremony at the new William Monroe High School cafeteria at 2 p.m. and a ribbon cutting ceremony at William Monroe Middle School, following. Tours and refreshments for the public of the new facilities will continue until 5 p.m. William Monroe High School is at 254 Monroe Drive in Stanardsville.
Oct. 2
Orange County will host the fourth annual Quad-County Business Summit on Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Orange County Economic Development is working in collaboration with the Orange Chamber of Commerce and peer organizations in Fluvanna, Greene and Louisa counties and the Central Virginia Small Business Development Center. The event will be held at Madison at the Mill, 323 N. Madison Road, Orange. Visit the Greene County Chamber of Commerce website for more information at https://www. greenecoc.org/.
***
Bound2please Books in Orange hosts OCHS alumni Fred Shackelford on Wednesday, Oct. 2 for a reading of his book “The Ticket.” It’s a thriller, it’s a treasure hunt and it starts at 5:30 p.m. Books signed and refreshments served. For more information, call (540) 672- 4000.
Oct. 4
Rapidan Volunteer Fire Department will hold a pork tenderloin dinner on Friday, Oct. 4 from 5-8 p.m. Take outs are also available. Rapidan VFD is located at 9729 Locust Dale Road. For more information, call (540) 672-5744.
Oct. 5
The Art Guild of Greene County once again hosts the Plein Aire Paint Out in Stanardsville from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Stanardsville. For information, visit www.artguildofgreene.org.
***
Antioch Baptist Church in Madison is hosting its third annual community health fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5. The theme for the event is “Every Kid Better.” There will be various motivational speakers, health presentations, information tables and a light lunch.
***
The new Greene Commons farmers market pavilion and entertainment stage will hold a grand opening/ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. There will be live musical performances, gospel singers, apple-pressing at the Blue Ridge Heritage memorial, a children’s area, food vendors, crafters, remarks from local dignitaries and more—all this in addition to the regular farmers market from 8 a.m. to noon. The festivities continue until 4 p.m. Greene Commons is located behind the County Administration building at 40 Celt Road. For further information, contact (434) 985-6663.
***
Greene County’s Republican committee invites the community to October Hill for its 40th annual pig roast on Saturday, Oct. 5 from noon–3 p.m.
Oct. 8
The Greene County Lions Club, Piedmont Stella Masonic Lodge #50 and the American Red Cross invite everyone to donate blood Tuesday, Oct. 8 from 2-6:30 p.m. at the Eugene Giuseppe Center of Piedmont Virginia Community College in Stanardsville. To make an appointment, call (434) 985-6655.
***
Greene County Social Services will hold a heating assistance event on Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Applications will be available for the fuel program and Medicaid expansion. Staff will be available for questions and to assist in filling out applications. For more information, call (434) 985-5246.
Oct. 10
The Greene County Record sponsors candidate debates, beginning at 7 p.m. at William Monroe High School Performing Arts Center for commonwealth’s attorney, clerk of court and sheriff. Community questions for candidates are due by Oct. 4 at www.surveymonkey.com/r/KWLXN2P.
Oct. 11
The William Monroe High School Athletic Boosters Club hosts its annual Dragonfest beginning at 5 p.m. on softball field, prior to the homecoming football game with a kickoff of 7 p.m.
Oct. 11-12
The Greene County Sheriff’s office will only be accepting registrations for the annual shop-with-a-cop event on Friday, Oct. 11 1-8 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 12 9 a.m.–1 p.m. at the American Legion Hall. The event will be held on the first Saturday in December at Ruckersville Walmart. No registrations will be accepted after these dates.
Oct. 12
The second annual Stanardsville Oktoberfest will take place in the town from 1-6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12. There will be attractions for all ages, a homebrewers’ contest, costume contest, rides and more. More details will come. To become a vendor, email thestanardsvilleparade@gmail.com. For more information, visit www.smalltownbigparty.com or www.fb.com/rwbng.
***
The 13th Annual Tour de Greene bike ride begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12. The social ride will begin at 9 a.m. and offers 25-, 40- and 60-mile route options. The ride will have a group start with support vehicles following and rest stops roughly every 20 miles. To register for Tour de Greene or to view ride routes, visit www.bicyclegreeneva.com.
***
Haunted Stanardsville tours will begin at 6 p.m. The theme is “Sometimes ‘til Death Do Us Part” doesn’t apply. Meet at Greene Commons behind the Greene County Administration Building, 40 Celt Road, Stanardsville. No tickets required or cost, though donations accepted.
