Oct. 26 & 27
The Greene Farm and Livestock Show will sell apples this weekend in Stanardsville at the school parking lot across from Pioneer Bank from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is the last weekend of apple sales so if you haven’t gotten any, come out. A variety of apples are being sold by the peck, half bushel or bushel and can be mixed.
Oct. 26
On Saturday, Oct. 26 from 4-9 p.m. the Stanardsville Independence Day Committee will host tricks and treats, their first-ever community Halloween party. The event will take place at the Greene Commons pavilion located behind the Greene County Administration building. To register to participate in trunk of treat, visit https://www.rwbng.org/info/registration-forms/. For additional information, visit www.smalltownbigparty.com or call (540) 290-8344.
***
The Art Guild of Greene will host “Learn about Quilling” class on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to noon. Register at artguildofgreene.org/2019classes. Quilling is paper crafts.
***
Grace Health and Rehab of Greene County holds a fall festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free to the community. Attractions include live music, face painting, food and refreshments, bounce house, candy pass and more. Grace Health and Rehab is at 355 William Mills Drive in Stanardsville.
***
The Greene Care Clinic holds an open house from noon-2 p.m. in Stanardsville. The clinic provides quality free healthcare for uninsured Greene County residents who do not qualify for Medicaid but meet its eligibility requirements. For information, visit www.greenecareclinic.org. The clinic is at 39 Stanard St., Stanardsville.
***
The Art Guild of Greene will host an October Barn Quilt Workshop on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Hebron Lutheran Church Parish Hall in Madison. For more information or for a registration form, contact Vyvyan Rundgren at (540) 421-2742 or vyvyanr@gmail.com.
***
Come out from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 to support our local youth baseball and softball teams raise money to improve their facility at the Greene County Youth Center. The apple butter will be sold for $8 per quart. There will be a lunch special for $6 that includes a BBQ sandwich, chips and a drink. The youth center is at 175 Sassafras Lane, Ruckersville.
Oct. 27
The Greene County Historical Society is planning an event in remembrance of the 40th Anniversary of the gas line explosion on Court Square Oct. 24, 1979. The event will be held in the Courthouse at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27. The public is invited and refreshment will be served after the program at the old jail.
Oct. 27 & Nov. 3
Learn to play roller hockey at free clinics, sponsored by the Madison Hockey League, in Madison on Sundays Oct. 27 and Nov. 3 from 3-4 p.m. These are for players with no experience or who want to try the sport before committing to the season. Equipment will be available on first-come, first-served basis. No skating skills are required and open to ages 4-18 years. Sign up at http://bit.ly/LEARNTOPLAYMHL. For information, visit the Madison Hockey League on Facebook.
Oct. 31
The Greene County Rescue Squad will host a trunk or treat from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31. Parking is beside the building in the grass. Be sure not to block the driveway in case of an emergency. Squad members and their “boo-tiful” decorated trunks look forward to seeing you there. The squad is at 9845 Spotswood Trail in Stanardsville.
***
Dyke Volunteer Fire Department will be handing out candy and toys on Halloween Night. If anyone would like to set up and give up candy they will have spots available. The department is on Dyke Road (Route 810) in Dyke.
***
Wooly Lam Antiques and Gifts in Ruckersville opens its parking lot for a Trunk or Treat from 5-8 p.m. The shop is on U.S. Route 29 north about a half-mile from the intersection with U.S. Route 33, across from Lowe’s.
Nov. 2
The Woman’s Club of Greene County hosts the 2019 Helping Hands Holiday Craft Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ruckersville Elementary School. The event benefits the club’s scholarship program. There will be new crafters, raffles, live entertainment and food trucks. This event showcases about 40 of the best artists and craftspeople in Central Virginia and surrounding areas. If weather permits, some booths will be outside. Discover unique and unusual items and gifts for home and garden, friends, family or something special just for you. Vendors are indoors so rain or shine. For a sneak peek, visit www.facebook.com/gvawc. For more information, visit https://womansclubgreene.org or email Chairwoman Monica Waugh at monicafwaugh@gmail.com or call (434) 990-0403.
***
Nathanael Greene Elementary School’s Annual Family Fun Night will be held at the school, 8094 Spotswood Trail, Stanardsville on Saturday, Nov. 2. The doors open at 4 p.m. with games beginning at 5 p.m. There will be 20 bingo games with kid prizes. Every person attending must be playing. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Because seating will be limited, the purchase of a pre-sale ticket for $5 per person is encouraged. Only people with pre-sale tickets are guaranteed a seat. Walk-ins are welcome until seating runs out. Presale tickets will be sold starting Oct. 15 from 7:55 a.m.– 3 p.m. Individuals, friends, acquaintances or businesses are encouraged to donate toward the prizes. Call Kim McInturff at (434) 939-9001 x 2902 during regular school hours to give a prize, or send a donation to the school.
