Ongoing
The Greene County Singers is searching for an accomplished pianist for this year’s practices and concerts. Practices start after Labor Day and go through the concerts on Sunday, Dec. 6. Most practices are on Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. in Stanardsville. Sight reading skills are helpful and accomplished piano skills are required. The Singers is an adult four-part choir who has been performing for almost 40 years. For more information, contact Grace Cangialosi at (434) 882-0962 or Gail Ganott at (434) 985-4426.
***
Habitat for Humanity’s Greene County Chapter is seeking volunteers with painting, carpentry and plumbing skills and volunteers to serve on various committees. For information, contact greenehabitatva.org/committee.html or call (434) 990-9977.
***
Madison-Greene Humane Society seeks volunteers to help with cat care, cat adoptions, fundraising and educational projects. Visit MadisonGreeneHumaneSociety.com or call (434) 985-3203.
***
The Greene County Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee is collecting peanut butter and jelly—and other nonperishable food items—to be donated to local food organizations that assist families in need throughout Virginia. No glass jars permitted. Drop the items in the bin outside the Greene County Farm Bureau office between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Donations will be accepted until Sept. 15. All donations must be purchased and not homemade and not expired. The Greene County Farm Bureau is at 45 Business Park Circle in Ruckersville. Monetary donations will also be accepted. For more information, call the office at (434) 985-7057.
***
The Greene County Farmer’s Market in Stanardsville is open 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday until Oct. 24. The pavilion is at Greene Commons which is behind the county administration building at 40 Celt Road, Stanardsville. For more information, or to pre-order for curb-side pickup, visit www.greenecommons.com.
May 29
Roll Call Rivanna will be hold a virtual event at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 29 for veterans. Col. Jeff Risner will offer Memorial Day remarks and there will be discussions on social connections and meaningful relationships, the military to civilian transition and veteran employment. Roll Call is for veterans in the greater Charlottesville community, including Greene, Orange and Albemarle counties. It is designed to bring veterans and veteran friendly organizations together. For information, visit the group on Facebook at www.facebook.com/rollecallrivanna or email mfreichard@gmail.com.
June 10
The Greene County School Board will hold its regular meeting on Wednesday, June 10 at 7 p.m. Location to be determined. See www. greenecountyschools.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.