Ongoing
The Greene County Singers is searching for an accomplished pianist for this year’s practices and concerts. Practices start after Labor Day and go through the concerts on Sunday, Dec. 6. Most practices are on Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. in Stanardsville. Sight reading skills are helpful and accomplished piano skills are required. The Singers is an adult four-part choir who has been performing for almost 40 years. For more information, contact Grace Cangialosi at (434) 882-0962 or Gail Ganott at (434) 985-4426.
***
Habitat for Humanity’s Greene County Chapter is seeking volunteers with painting, carpentry and plumbing skills and volunteers to serve on various committees. For information, contact greenehabitatva.org/committee.html or call (434) 481-1771.
***
Madison-Greene Humane Society seeks volunteers to help with cat care, cat adoptions, fundraising and educational projects. Visit MadisonGreeneHumaneSociety.com or call (434) 985-3203.
***
The Greene County Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee is collecting peanut butter and jelly—and other nonperishable food items—to be donate to local food organizations that assist families in need throughout Virginia. No glass jars permitted. Drop the items in the bin outside the Greene County Farm Bureau office between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Donations will be accepted until Sept. 15. All donations must be purchased and not homemade and not expired. The Greene County Farm Bureau is at 45 Business Park Circle in Ruckersville. Monetary donations will be accepted. For more information, call the office at (434) 985-7057.
***
The Greene County Farmer’s Market in Stanardsville is open 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday until Oct. 24. The pavilion is at Greene Commons which is behind the county administration building at 40 Celt Road, Stanardsville. For more information, visit www.greenecommons.com.
June 26
A Greene County Republican Committee meeting is scheduled for Friday, June 26 at 7 p.m. at Lydia Mountain Lodge, 426 Mountain Laurel Pass in Stanardsville.
June 27
The Orange County Department of Social Services VIEW Adult Education program is offering a CPR and first aid class on Saturday, June 27, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information or to register, call Bernice Washington at (540) 672-1155 x8141 or email bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov.
June 28
A Community Gathering for Peace and Justice will be held on Sunday, June 28 at 15191 Montanus Drive in Culpeper from 6-8 p.m. All are invited. The event is sponsored by Concerned Citizens, Rappahannock Clergy Association, Hate Has No Home Here. No political signs or campaign signs and no firearms. There will be speakers and social distancing and masks will be enforced. To volunteer, contact Kit Goldfarb at kith@kgcom.com and for sponsors contact Steph Ridder at steph.ridder@gmail.com.
July 2
Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle will be engaging in Plein Air Art on the grounds of James Madison’s Montpelier the first Thursday of each summer month. The land and its history have been the muse of many artists, so they could not imagine a more perfect venue to continue their collaborative artwork in a socially distant fashion. Visitors to Montpelier will have the opportunity to watch artists at work as they stumble along a painter in a field or a photographer capturing nature in its glory. The artists will be at Montpelier, 11350 Constitution Highway, Montpelier Station, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To learn more, visit FirnewFarmArtistsCircle.wordpress.com or find them on Facebook. For questions, contact Trish Crowe at (540) 718-0370.
***
The Greene County Library hosts its Thursday Night Book Discussion Group online from 7-8:30 p.m. This month’s book is “West With the Night” by Beryl Markam. Group discussions are led by the member proposing the book and all interested adults are welcome. Sign up through jmrl.org/calendar to receive instructions by email on how to access the meeting.
July 4
The Stanardsville Independence Day Committee, in partnership with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, is hosting a drive-by July 4th parade, beginning at 10 a.m. The town’s annual celebration was cancelled due to COVID-19. The parade will travel through nine communities within Greene County, ending in Stanardsville. Visit www.facebook.com/RWBnG for a map and approximate times for the parade to pass by.
July 7
Piedmont Virginia Community College (PVCC) has set virtual “Getting Started” information sessions for prospective students, offering multiple opportunities to learn about the college. Participants will be introduced to degree and certificate programs and learn about the services and resources available to students. The virtual information sessions are free and open to the public with preregistration required. To sign up or for more information, visit pvcc.edu/outreach or call (434) 961-5275. The session on July 7 will take place from 6-7 p.m.
***
Hosted by the Greene County Library, join long distance hiker, speaker and author Lauralee Bliss (trail name Blissful) for a webinar on Tuesday, July 2 from 7-8 p.m. that transports you on a scenic journey of over four hundred miles, walking the Colorado Trail from Durango to Denver. Witness the beauty and majesty of the Rockies and hear stories from the trail experience that will take you soaring to new heights of adventure. Sign up through jmrl.org/calendar to be emailed instructions on how to participate by phone or on your computer.
July 8
The Greene County School Board will meet at 7 p.m. in the cafeteria of William Monroe High School, 254 Monroe Drive, Stanardsville.
July 9
Piedmont Virginia Community College (PVCC) has set virtual “Getting Started” information sessions for prospective students, offering multiple opportunities to learn about the college. The virtual information sessions are free and open to the public with preregistration required. To sign up or for more information, visit pvcc.edu/outreach or call (434) 961-5275. The session on July 9 will take place from 6-7 p.m.
July 13-24
The Orange County Department of Social Services VIEW Adult Education program is offering a personal care aide class July 13 to 24. The class will meet Monday through Friday, from 5 to 9 p.m. For more information or to register, call Bernice Washington at (540) 672-1155 x8141 or email bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov.
