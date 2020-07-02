July 2
Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle will be engaging in Plein Air Art on the grounds of James Madison’s Montpelier the first Thursday of each summer month. The land and its history have been the muse of many artists, so they could not imagine a more perfect venue to continue their collaborative artwork in a socially distant fashion. Visitors to Montpelier will have the opportunity to watch artists at work as they stumble along a painter in a field or a photographer capturing nature in its glory. The artists will be at Montpelier, 11350 Constitution Highway, Montpelier Station, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To learn more, visit Firnew
FarmArtistsCircle.wordpress.com or find them on Facebook. For questions, contact Trish Crowe at (540) 718-0370.
***
The Greene County Library hosts its Thursday Night Book Discussion Group online from 7-8:30 p.m. This month’s book is “West With the Night” by Beryl Markam. A friendly group of serious readers, the group proposes and votes on new titles to discuss at a yearly meeting and reads a variety of fiction and non-fiction. Group discussions are led by the member proposing the book and all interested adults are welcome. Sign up through jmrl.org/calendar to receive instructions by email on how to access the meeting.
July 4
The Stanardsville Independence Day Committee, in partnership with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, is hosting a drive-by July 4th parade, beginning at 10 a.m. The town’s annual celebration was cancelled due to COVID-19. The parade will travel through nine communities within Greene County, ending in Stanardsville. Visit www.facebook.com/RWBnG for a map and approximate times for the parade to pass by.
July 7
Piedmont Virginia Community College (PVCC) has set virtual “Getting Started” information sessions for prospective students, offering multiple opportunities to learn about the college. The virtual information sessions are free and open to the public with preregistration required. To sign up or for more information, visit pvcc.edu/outreach or call (434) 961-5275. The session on July 7 will take place from 6-7 p.m.
***
Hosted by the Greene County Library, join long distance hiker, speaker and author Lauralee Bliss (trail name Blissful) for a webinar on Tuesday, July 2 from 7-8 p.m. that transports you on a scenic journey of over four hundred miles, walking the Colorado Trail from Durango to Denver. Witness the beauty and majesty of the Rockies and hear stories from the trail experience that will take you soaring to new heights of adventure. Sign up through jmrl.org/calendar to be emailed instructions on how to participate by phone or on your computer.
July 8
The Greene County School Board will meet at 7 p.m. in the cafeteria of William Monroe High School, 254 Monroe Drive, Stanardsville.
July 9
Piedmont Virginia Community College (PVCC) has set virtual “Getting Started” information sessions for prospective students, offering multiple opportunities to learn about the college. The virtual information sessions are free and open to the public with preregistration required. To sign up or for more information, visit pvcc.edu/outreach or call (434) 961-5275. The session on July 9 will take place from 6-7 p.m.
July 11
Piedmont Virginia Community College (PVCC) has set virtual “Getting Started” information sessions for prospective students, offering multiple opportunities to learn about the college. The virtual information sessions are free and open to the public with preregistration required. To sign up or for more information, visit pvcc.edu/outreach or call (434) 961-5275. The session on July 11 will take place from 10-11 a.m.
July 13-24
The Orange County Department of Social Services VIEW Adult Education program is offering a personal care aide class July 13 to 24. The class will meet Monday through Friday, from 5 to 9 p.m. For more information or to register, call Bernice Washington at (540) 672-1155 x8141 or email bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov.
July 21
The Greene County Economic Development Authority holds its regular meeting on Tuesday, July 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the Stanardsville Town Hall, 19 Celt Road in Stanardsville. Visit https://greenecountyva.gov/government/depts/economic-development-tourism/eda for information.
July 27-Aug. 21
The Orange County Department of Social Services VIEW Adult Education program is offering a medication aide class July 27 through August 21. The class will meet Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 4 to 9 p.m. For more information or to register, call Bernice Washington at (540) 672-1155 x8141 or email bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.