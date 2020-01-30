Ongoing
Greene County will sell six vehicles through www.publicsurplus.com and anyone is able to bid. The auction will expire Feb. 4 and the winning bidder will be notified by the company and payment is made directly to the website. The vehicles offered are: 1996 GMC Jimmy; 1994 Ford Taurus Wagon; 1982 Chevrolet K20 ¾ Ton 4WD w/snow plow; 1986 Chevrolet S10 pickup with utility body; 1985 Ford Ranger pickup with utility body; and 1996 Ford F250 4WD with utility body and snow plow.
vvv
Habitat for Humanity’s Greene County Chapter is seeking volunteers with painting, carpentry and plumbing skills and volunteers to serve on various committees. For information, contact greenehabitatva.org/committee.html or call (434) 990-9977.
vvv
Madison-Greene Humane Society seeks volunteers to help with cat care, cat adoptions, fundraising and educational projects. Visit MadisonGreeneHumaneSociety.com or call (434) 985-3203.
vvv
Blue Ridge Chorale is looking for singers, especially tenors and basses for the spring season. Call (540) 219-8837 for information. Blue Ridge Chorale is directed by C. Alexander Smith, assistant director Melanie Bolas, accompanist Brittany Bache and assistant accompanist Donna Steckler. The Blue Ridge Chorale is one of the premiere choral groups in Culpeper and surrounding counties and has been performing locally for over 50 years.
vvv
Beginning on Monday, Feb. 3, AARP will provide free tax preparation in the area. Call the nearest location for appointments. The purpose is to provide free tax preparation for low-to-moderate income families whose returns are within the scope of their volunteer training. AARP membership is not required and it is open to residents in Greene County. Appointments are preferred. The Madison AARP site will operate from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Feb. 3-April 13 at the Madison County Extension Office, second floor of the War Memorial Building, 2 S. Main St., Madison. Call (540) 948-6881.
Jan. 31
A Genealogy Workshop sponsored by Montpelier Chapter NSDAR is scheduled for Friday, January 31, 2020, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the meeting room of the Greene County Public Library. The workshop is free and open to anyone beginning their genealogy research and will include help from current Montpelier Chapter Registrar, Sharon Steo and the Lineage Research team from the chapter. Contact Sharon Steo at Stoneledge64@gmail.com for additional information. In case of inclement weather, the library will close and the workshop will be canceled.
Feb. 1
Greene County Library hosts “Belly Bumps & Babes” Saturday Feb. 1 from 9:30-11 a.m. This is part of an ongoing series of Doula-led discussions centering on late pregnancy, birth and postpartum. From 9:30-10:30 a.m. there will be specific topics and from 10:30-11:30 a.m. there will be discussion with new/expectant parents. Sessions taught by Cynthia Fargo CD (DONA) of Honeybee Doula Services LLC. February’s topic is “Move out day is coming!”
vvv
The Art Guild of Greene will host “Learn the Art of Paper Quilling” from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 1 at Qute Scraps in Ruckersville. Instructor Cory Ryan will teach participants how to use paper strips to create works of art. Register at www.artguildofgreene.org/2020classes.
vvv
Celebrate the upcoming Groundhog Day with a family friendly walking tour exploring the science behind the groundhog’s shadow. Learn how the cyclical changes in nature, called phenology, helped Mr. Madison determine when to plant and when to harvest. We will stroll the grounds looking for current phenologic clues to determine if the groundhog’s prediction is true. Nature Exploration Series: The Seasons and the Groundhog’s Shadow will be held Saturday, Feb. 1 from 10 a.m.-noon at James Madison’s Montpelier. Cost is $10/person. RSVP at www.montpelier.org/events.
vvv
The Greene County Library hosts “Hard Times and Survival: an author talk with William James” from 3-4:30 p.m. Local author, William A. James, Sr., will talk about his new memoir “Hard Times and Survival: The Autobiography of an African-American Son”. The audience will learn how James overcame obstacles and great adversity in his life. Refreshments, Q&A and book signing will follow.
vvv
The Greene Farm & Livestock Show will hold a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Stanardsville United Methodist Church, 25 Court St., Stanardsville. Menu includes spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert and beverage for $10 for adults, $6 for children 10 and under. Tickets can be purchased through the livestock show youth participants, by messaging the organization on Facebook or at the door. Help support the youth and their livestock program for the 2020 Farm Show. Visit https://www.facebook.com/GreeneFarmLivestockShow for more information about this year’s event.
Feb. 4
Greene County Democrats cordially invite the public to join them for coffee and pastries from 10-11:30 a.m. on the first Tuesday of every month, at the Town Hall Building in Stanardsville (19 Celt Road across from the County Administration Building). Parking is available behind the Town Hall or across the street. There will be lively discussions concerning pertinent national, state and local issues, guest speakers, candidates and great fun and fellowship. Cameron Webb, congressional district candidate, will be the guest speaker on Feb. 4. For more information, visit www.democratsofgreenecounty.com.
Feb. 5
The Greene County Library hosts “Are You the Werewolf/Game Time” from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Use your strategy and deduction skills in “Are You the Werewolf,” an interactive card game for 7 or more players. If fewer than 7 are registered, a variety of other games will be available. Snacks provided. Grades 6-12. Required registration began Jan. 15.
Feb. 6
The Greene County Virginia Amateur Radio Club will meet at the Blue Ridge Café on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. All ham radio operators and those wishing to become hams are welcome.
vvv
The Greene County Library hosts its Thursday Night Book Discussion Group from 7-8:30 p.m. This is a friendly group of serious readers. The group proposes and votes on new titles to discuss at a yearly meeting and reads a variety of fiction and non-fiction. Group discussions are lead by the member proposing the book. All interested adults are welcome. Feb. 6: “Warlight: a novel” by Michael Ondaatje. March 5: “Brown Girl Dreaming” by Jacqueline Woodson. April 2: “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng.
Feb. 8
Join Greene 4-H for a fun and informative meeting on basic care, feeding, grooming and showing alpacas on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 1:30 p.m. Chanel Hammer, a former volunteer with the Culpeper 4-H Alpaca Club is hoping to start a new club in Greene. RSVP by calling (434) 985–5236, or go to this survey site to register at https://tinyurl.com/Greene4HAlpaca. The Greene County Extension Office is at 10013 Spotswood Trail, Stanardsville. For more information, contact Senior 4-H Extension Agent Kathryn Alstat at kalstat@vt.edu. If you are a person with a disability and desire any assistive devices, services or other accommodations to participate in this activity, please contact Kathryn Alstat at (434) 985-5236 * during business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to discuss accommodations five days prior to the event. *TDD number is (800) 828-1120
vvv
Women artists, makers and vintage curators will be filling Old Metropolitan Hall in Charlottesville on Saturday, Feb. 8 for the popular annual Galetine’s event. A portion of sales will be donated to benefit the valuable work of The Women’s Initiative. The pop up market will feature everything from pottery, jewelry, skincare, original artwork and home décor along with fun workshops from all women artists, makers and vintage curators and will be a celebration of women owned small businesses. The event will be from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Old Metropolitan Hall, 101 E. Main St., in Charlottesville.
Feb. 9
The St. George Jazz Ensemble from Blue Ridge School will present a free concert on at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Culpeper. Under the direction of Mike Vinson, this award-winning group of young international musicians will perform original works and jazz favorites. The concert is free but donations will be accepted. The church is at 115 East St., Culpeper and parking is at 120 N. Commerce St. The building is handicapped accessible.
Feb. 10
Enter the National Dance Foundation’s poster contest depicting the topic “What does Dance look like?” by Monday, Feb. 10. Winners will be announced and prizes awarded at the Celebration of Dance event on Feb. 28. Include a document with your name, school/studio or organization, address, age, email, parent name and indicate whether elementary, middle, high or college for category.
vvv
The Greene County Library hosts “Chronicles of Yarnia: A Charitable Yarnwork Group” from 6-7:30 p.m. Make a positive difference in the world by using your yarn skills to give back to the community. Bring a current project to work on, or knit or crochet blankets, sweaters, and more for the American Red Cross. All skill levels welcome. Ages 12 to adult.
Feb. 11
The Greene County Lions Club, Piedmont Stella Masonic Lodge #50 and the American Red Cross invite everyone to donate blood Tuesday, Feb. 11 from 2-6:30 p.m. at the Eugene Giuseppe Center of Piedmont Virginia Community College in Stanardsville. To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org. Walk-ins welcome.
Feb. 12
The Greene County School Board will hold its regular meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. in the Greene County Administration Building’s meeting room, 40 Celt Road, Stanardsville.
Feb. 13
The Greene County Library hosts “Grown-up Game Night” from 6-8:30 p.m. Enjoy learning and playing strategy board games with friends and neighbors. A new game will be taught at each game night for those who’d like to learn it, but a selection of other great games will be available as well. Refreshments provided. For ages 12+. February game TBA.
Feb. 14
The Greene County Library hosts “Women at War” (2018) [Not rated, 1h 41 min] as part of its Friday Film Series. This series is a mix of current feature, international films and documentaries. Enjoy complimentary hot coffee and sweet treats with a great film on the big screen in surround sound. All films start at 7 p.m.
Feb. 18
The Greene County Library hosts “How To Tuesdays: Selection, Planting, and Care of Trees in the Home Landscape” from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The Charlottesville Area Tree Stewards will present a program of slides, video, and lecture which includes matching specific trees with planting sites, including how to assess both tree and planting site, the actual planting including do’s and don’ts, and care of the tree after planting, particularly for the first three years when a tree is most vulnerable to failure. For ages 12+.
vvv
Chuck Smith, candidate for the Republican nomination for Attorney General, will be the guest speaker at the Madison County Republican Women’s meeting from 6-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18. The menu features ham with sides and desserts by MCRW members. Dinner: $8. Everyone is invited to attend this informative meeting. The meeting will be held at Madison Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 1236 Fishback Road, Rt. 722 at the north traffic light. For more information, call (540) 923-4109.
Feb. 19
Today is the deadline for early registration for the Greene County Lions Club’s Miss Greene Pageant. Registration fee is $30 for all divisions. Late entries will be accepted until Feb. 26 for an additional $10. For full rules and information, visit https://drive.google.com/file/d/133648wUqlj9RayoajXcYwZiA4Xybl9-S/view?usp=sharing or call Stephanie Dowell at (434) 985-6127 or email greenecountypageant@gmail.com.
Feb. 21
Solid Rock Full Gospel Church in Barboursville will host a benefit to help the Gentry family pay for the medical expenses for their child Oaklee Grace who has been diagnosed with stage 3 brain cancer. There will be live music, a silent auction and food. All proceeds will benefit the Gentry family. Solid Rock is at 3580 Spotswood Trail in Barboursville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.