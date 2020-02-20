Ongoing
Habitat for Humanity’s Greene County Chapter is seeking volunteers with painting, carpentry and plumbing skills and volunteers to serve on various committees. For information, contact greenehabitatva.org/committee.html or call (434) 990-9977.
Madison-Greene Humane Society seeks volunteers to help with cat care, cat adoptions, fundraising and educational projects. Visit MadisonGreeneHumaneSociety.com or call (434) 985-3203.
AARP will provide free tax preparation in the area. Call the nearest location for appointments. The purpose is to provide free tax preparation for low-to-moderate income families whose returns are within the scope of their volunteer training. AARP membership is not required and it is open to residents in Greene County. Appointments are preferred. The Madison AARP site will operate from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Feb. 3 - April 13 at the Madison County Extension Office, second floor of the War Memorial Building, 2 S. Main St., Madison. Call (540) 948-6881.
The Greene County Historical Society museum is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekly on Fridays and Saturday, or by appointment. The museum is at 360 Main St., Stanardsville. For information, call (434) 985-1834.
Feb. 21
The Greene County Library presents “The Magic of Science” from 3:30-4:30 p.m. The Wahoo Wizards will perform experiments with vanishing styrofoam, blowing bubbles inside of other bubbles and other fun experiments. The Wahoo Wizards is a community outreach program with a network of student volunteers and faculty whose goal is to get kids excited about science. For ages 6 through 11.
Solid Rock Full Gospel Church in Barboursville will host a benefit to help the Gentry family pay for the medical expenses for their child Oaklee Grace who has been diagnosed with stage 3 brain cancer. There will be live music, a silent auction and food. All proceeds will benefit the Gentry family. Solid Rock is at 3580 Spotswood Trail in Barboursville.
The Stanardsville Volunteer Fire Department will host two live bands on Feb. 21: Tony Meadows Family will play from 7-8:30 p.m. and Borderline Bluegrass will play from 8:30-10 p.m. The fire department is at 275 Celt Road in Stanardsville.
Feb. 22
The Art Guild of Greene will host a February Barn Quilt Workshop on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Hebron Lutheran Church Parish Hall in Madison. Vyvyan Rundgren, the instructor, will explain how to prep a board, tape and paint and protect your barn quilt from the weather. For more information or for a registration form, contact Vyvyan Rundgren at (540) 421-2742 or vyvyanr@gmail.com.
Bound2plz Books in Orange invites cooking enthusiasts to the shop on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 4:00 p.m. This new book group will talk about the ongoing food revolution and read stories of meals that shock and delight.
Feb. 25
The Greene County Library hosts its Cookbook Bookclub from 6-7:15 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month. Try out a recipe from a new book each month and share the resulting dish with other foodies in a friendly, conversation-filled potluck at the library. Stop by the Greene Library to peruse the reference copy of the current program’s cookbook and copy the recipe(s) you would like to make for the program for free. Registration is required for each session and begins on the first of each month. Ages 12+. This month’s book is “The London Cookbook” by Aleksandra Crapanzano.
Feb. 26
The Greene County Library hosts Teen Tabletop Games from 3:30-5:35 p.m. Bring a game to share or play one from the Library’s collection. Learn a new game with the group or play a different game of your choosing. Snacks served. Grades 6-12. Required registration.
The Greene County School Board will meet at 7 p.m. to adopt the fiscal year 2021 budget. The meeting will be held in the county meeting room at 40 Celt Road in Stanardsville.
Feb. 28
Come out to the fourth Central Virginia Celebration of Dance on Friday, Feb. 28 from 6-8 p.m. at Carver Recreation Center in Charlottesville.
Feb. 29
The Art Guild of Greene will host “Basic Beaded Jewelry Making Class” from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29 at Qute Scraps in Ruckersville. Instructor Cory Ryan will teach the tools and techniques needed to make jewelry. Register at www.artguildofgreene.org/2020classes.
The Greene County Library hosts “Fair Housing That Was Anything but Fair” from 3-4:40 p.m. Craig Wilson, professional urban planner and consultant to local governments in comprehensive planning including housing studies, will talk about the book: “The Color of Law: a Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America” by Richard Rothstein, which describes how government agencies like FHA began explicitly discriminating against black Americans starting in the 1920s and set in place patterns that continue to this day. Q&A, discussion and book sales will follow. Event cosponsored by the town of Stanardsville. Refreshments provided.
March 3
Greene County Democrats will hold its monthly coffee and pastries event on Super Tuesday, March 3, from 10-11 a.m. at Stanardsville Town Hall. There are lively discussions concerning national, state and local issues as well as fun and fellowship. The town hall is at 19 Celt Road in Stanardsville. For more information, visit www.democratsofgreenecounty.com.
March 4
The Greene County Library hosts “Read and Rhyme Time” every Wednesday from 10:30 - 11 a.m.. A special one on one time for children and caregivers. Children have fun while developing pre-literacy skills using short books, puppets, fingerplays, and flannel stories. Get moving with musical activities using scarves, shaker eggs, and rhythm instruments. Each class concludes with a short social playtime. For ages 1-2 with an accompanying parent or caregiver. Siblings welcome. Required registration began Dec. 2. Register once for the January through April sessions.
March 5
The Montpelier Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution meets at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 5 at Stanardsville United Methodist Church. Please RSVP by Feb. 26. Luncheon cost is $18. Make payable to Montpelier NSDAR to Karen Lohr, treasurer, 1136 Lost Mountain Road, Aroda 22709. Ann Shelter will present on her seventh great-grandmother Sarah Thompson Brown.
The Greene County Library hosts its Thursday Night Book Discussion Group from 7-8:30 p.m. This is a friendly group of serious readers. The group proposes and votes on new titles to discuss at a yearly meeting and reads a variety of fiction and non-fiction. Group discussions are lead by the member proposing the book. All interested adults are welcome. March 5: “Brown Girl Dreaming” by Jacqueline Woodson. April 2: “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng.
March 7
The Gourd Gals of Greene (Vyvyan Rundgren, Cory Ryan and Kathy Kelley) will be displaying and selling their creative gourd art at Jack’s Shop Kitchen from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Drop by for breakfast, lunch or a snack and see all the amazingly creative gourds. More information at http://www.artguildofgreene.org/gourd-gals-of-greene-art-show/
