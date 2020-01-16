Ongoing
Habitat for Humanity’s Greene County Chapter is seeking volunteers with painting, carpentry and plumbing skills and volunteers to serve on various committees. For information, contact greenehabitatva.org/committee.html or (434) 990-9977.
Madison-Greene Humane Society seeks volunteers to help with cat care, cat adoptions, fundraising and educational projects. Visit MadisonGreeneHumaneSociety.com or call (434) 985-3203.
Blue Ridge Chorale is looking for singers, especially tenors and basses for the spring season. Call (540) 219-8837 for information. Blue Ridge Chorale is directed by C. Alexander Smith, assistant director Melanie Bolas, accompanist Brittany Bache and assistant accompanist Donna Steckler. The Blue Ridge Chorale is one of the premiere choral groups in Culpeper and surrounding counties and have been performing locally for over 50 years.
Jan. 17
Rapidan Volunteer Fire Department’s 29th annual Lee-Jackson pork tenderloin dinner will be from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17. Adults are $12 and kids 12 and under are $6. Menu includes pork tenderloin, baked apples, green beans, mashed potatoes, rolls, drinks and desserts. Proceeds benefit building fund for Light/Air 10. Take out is available. Rapidan Volunteer Fire Department is at 9729 Locust Dale Road in Rapidan. Call (540) 672-5744 for information.
Stanardsville Volunteer Fire Department will host New Shade of Blue W/Wayne on Friday, Jan. 17 from 7-10 p.m. Call (434) 985-7030 for more information.
Jan. 18
Culpeper National Cemetery is asking for help in cleaning up approximately 8,000 holiday wreaths that were placed during the Wreaths Across America ceremony in December. Cleanup will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18. The cemetery is at 305 US Ave. in Culpeper.
The Shenandoah Valley Quilt Guild will hold their annual fundraiser auction on Jan. 18 at the Sunnyside Room on Glenside Drive in the Sunnyside Retirement Community in Harrisonburg. Come bid on serviceable treasures donated by members, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The public is welcome.
The bookshop Bound2please will have local author Andi Cumbo-Floyd lead off their 2020 Speaker Series. She will read from her Love Letters To Writers on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 2 p.m. The bookshop is located across the street from the Orange Post Office. Refreshments will follow the reading.
Jan. 19
The Art Guild of Greene will hold its annual membership meeting Sunday, Jan. 19 from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Greene County Library. There will be a small artist display and all are welcome. For more information, visit www.artguildofgreene.org.
The 29th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday observance in Rappahannock will be held on Sunday, Jan. 19 at 4 p.m. at the Little Washington Theatre. The theme is “Toward Justice.” It includes the mini-musical “Songs that Moved the Masses.” The 2020 Dreamkeeper Award will be presented to Charles Jameson of Culpeper. For more information, call Nan Butler Roberts, director, at (540) 661-2013.
Jan. 20
Monday, Jan. 20, is free entrance day in the National Parks in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Jan. 21
The Greene County Economic Development Authority holds its regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the Stanardsville Town Hall, 19 Celt Road in Stanardsville. Visit https://greenecountyva.gov/government/depts/economic-development-tourism/eda for information.
Jan. 22
The Greene County School Board will hold a budget workshop on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 6 p.m. in the Central Office Conference Room at 40 Celt Road, Stanardsville.
Jan. 26-27
Blue Ridge Chorale will have an open house and rehearsal for the 2020 spring season. The open house will be Sunday, Jan. 26 from 2-3 p.m. at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St., Culpeper. This is a good time to see what Blue Ridge Chorale is about and meet and greet old and new members. People can also pre-register for rehearsals for the spring season. Rehearsals will be held 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Mondays, beginning Jan. 27. Those who have not pre-registered may come early to register or visit www.brcsings.com to pre-register. For information, call (540) 219-8837.
Jan. 28
The Greene County Board of Supervisors holds its regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the Greene County Administration Building at 40 Celt Road in Stanardsville. Visit greenecountyva.gov for information.
Jan. 31
A Genealogy Workshop sponsored by Montpelier Chapter NSDAR is scheduled for Friday, January 31, 2020, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the meeting room of the Greene County Public Library. The workshop is free and open to anyone beginning their genealogy research and will include help from current Montpelier Chapter Registrar, Sharon Steo and the Lineage Research team from the chapter. Contact Sharon Steo at Stoneledge64@gmail.com for additional information. In case of inclement weather, the workshop will be canceled.
Feb. 1
The Art Guild of Greene will host “Learn the Art of Paper Quilling” from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 1 at Qute Scraps in Ruckersville. Instructor Cory Ryan will teach participants how to use paper strips to create works of art. Register at www.artguildofgreene.org/2020classes.
Celebrate the upcoming Groundhog Day with a family friendly walking tour exploring the science behind the groundhog’s shadow. Learn how the cyclical changes in nature, called phenology, helped Mr. Madison determine when to plant and when to harvest. We will stroll the grounds looking for current phenologic clues to determine if the groundhog’s prediction is true. Nature Exploration Series: The Seasons and the Groundhog’s Shadow will be held Saturday, Feb. 1 from 10 a.m.-noon at James Madison’s Montpelier. Cost is $10/person. RSVP at www.montpelier.org/events.
Feb. 6
The Greene County Virginia Amateur Radio Club will meet at the Blue Ridge Café on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. All ham radio operators and those wishing to become hams are welcome.
Feb. 10
Enter the National Dance Foundation’s poster contest depicting the topic “What does Dance look like?” by Monday, Feb. 10. Winners will be announced and prizes awarded at the Celebration of Dance event on Feb. 28. Include a document with your name, school/studio or organization, address, age, email, parent name and indicate whether elementary, middle, high or college for category.
