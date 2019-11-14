Ongoing
ToyLift Charities and Creative Press Inc. have teamed up again with Walmart to again roll another carnival of fun to Greene County to on Dec. 6. ToyLift will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. as they collect new toys, books, bikes and monetary donations to help give kids a very merry Christmas. Volunteers are needed and welcome to join in the special entertainment. Tommy Wood Band, Wes Iseli, Hi-Horse Cloggers, a DJ and more will take place in the south east parking lot of the Ruckersville Walmart. Beginning Nov. 8, Santa’s house will be open for early drop offs. For more information, contact Dallas Anderson at (434) 962-9768.
Members of William Monroe High School Class of 1975 are planning their 45th reunion to occur sometime in spring 2020. Members of this class who are interested in attended should contact Sue Morris at (434) 987-1887 or text your name, address and email to the same number as soon as possible
Nov. 15
Stanardsville Volunteer Fire Department will host two bands on Nov. 15 from 7-10 p.m. Earlysville Boys will play from 7-8:30 p.m. and Allen Newton from 8:30-10 p.m. Call (434) 985-7030 for more information.
Nov. 19
Former Del. Winsome Earle Sears will be the guest speaker at the Tuesday, Nov. 19 Madison County Republican Women’s meeting from 6-8:30 p.m. Winsome served as a Marine, is a former congressional candidate, the author of “Stop Being A Christian Wimp!” and a motivational speaker. Dinner is $8 and the menu will feature favorite pasta dishes with great sides and desserts. The event will be held at Madison Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 1236 Fishback Road, Madison. For more information, call (540) 923-4109.
Nov. 27
Wednesday, Nov. 27 is the last day to submit applications to be part of the Woman’s Club of Greene County’s Christmas Gift Project. This project provides new toys and books to children in Greene that would otherwise be unable to celebrate fully in the joy of Christmas. Applications must be signed by the child’s parent or guardian. Children through age 14 are eligible. Applications are available at Greene County Social Services, Greene County day cares and primary/elementary schools and the Greene County Health Department. Donations may be made at any time by mailing a check payable to the Woman’s Club of Greene County with Christmas Gift Project in the memo line. Mail checks to Woman’s Club of Greene County, P.O. Box 352, Stanardsville VA 22973.
Nov. 30
Famed Scottish fiddler Paul Anderson will make a return engagement to Stanardsville on Saturday, Nov. 30 with a concert from 3– 5 p.m. at Lydia Mountain Lodge. The Art Guild of Greene is sponsoring this event featuring Anderson and his wife, Shona, an award-winning singer of traditional Scottish ballads. Light refreshments will be served. Admission is free but donations are welcome. The community is invited to attend.
Dec. 7
The Greene County Historical Society will host its annual open house, beginning at 2 p.m., with a book signing in the Rhodes Gallery by Sherman Shifflett. Shifflett recently published his memoir, “Remembering A Blue Ridge Mountain Father,” about his upbringing in rural Albemarle County and the rhythms of country life. There will be some copies for sale prior to the event at the historical society museum and at the event that day. The event ends at 4 p.m. The museum is at 360 Main St. in Stanardsville.
The Greene County Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Stanardsville will present the 14th Annual Parade of Lights along Main Street in Stanardsville, beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. This event is rain or shine. To participate in the parade or to help with the event, email office@greenecoc.org.
Dec. 7 & 8
Blue Ridge Chorale, directed by C. Alexander Smith, will hold its 2019 Christmas concerts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 and at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8 in Culpeper. The Blue Ridge Chorale, which features the Locust Grove Middle School Band, is also led by Brittany Bache, accompanist, Melanie Bolas, assistant director and Donna Steckler, assistant accompanist. No tickets are required but donations will be accepted. The concerts will be held at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 West St., Culpeper.
Dec. 10
The Greene County Lions Club, Piedmont Stella Masonic Lodge #50 and the American Red Cross invite everyone to donate blood Tuesday, Dec. 10 from 2-6:30 p.m. at the Eugene Giuseppe Center of Piedmont Virginia Community College in Stanardsville. To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org. Walk-ins welcome.
Dec. 14
Madison County Republican Women will hold its 2019 Christmas gala on Saturday, Dec. 14, beginning at 5 p.m. at Madison Fire Hall. The event will feature award-winning actress and Smithsonian Scholar Mary Ann Jung presented “Amelia Earhart: Dreams Take Flight.” There will be a silent auction, entertainment and food. Bring a gift to put under the tree for MESA, socks, mittens, hats, scarves for a child or adult. Cost is $25 per person. For information or to reserve a seat, contact Paula Sweitzer at (540) 948-6423. The fire hall is at 1223 N. Main St. in Madison.
Dec. 14-15
The Art Guild of Greene will host a gingerbread house contest. Houses are due to the Greene County Library between 2-4 p.m. on Dec. 14 and everyone is invited to the reception and awards at 3 p.m. on Dec. 15. Rules for the contest can be found at www.artguildofgreene.org.
Dec. 20
Stanardsville Volunteer Fire Department will host two bands on Dec. 20 from 7-10 p.m. Tony Meadows & Friends will play from 7-8:30 p.m. and Ron Good & Family with Donnie from 8:30-10 p.m. Call (434) 985-7030 for more information.
