Ongoing
Members of William Monroe High School Class of 1975 are planning their 45th reunion to occur sometime in spring 2020. Members of this class who are interested in attending should contact Sue Morris at (434) 987-1887 or text your name, address and email to the same number as soon as possible.
***
Habitat for Humanity’s Greene County Chapter is seeking volunteers with painting, carpentry and plumbing skills and volunteers to serve on various committees. For information, contact greenehabitatva.org/committee.html or (434) 990-9977.
***
Affordable Care Act enrollment for 2020 is underway. Free appointments with certified ACA counselors are available at the Legal Aid Justice Center at 10000 Preston Avenue in Charlottesville through Dec.15. Call (434) 220-1496 to set up an appointment weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Dec. 26-Jan. 2
Kids aged 14 and under get free admission for any house tour at Montpelier. Purchase your tickets online and receive $2 off each ticket. Visit www.montpelier.org/events/kids-are-free-at-montpelier-december-26-january-2 for more information.
Dec. 31
Dyke Volunteer Fire Company holds its annual New Year’s Dance from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. for those aged 16 and older. Cost is $15 per person and $20 per couple. Dyke Volunteer Fire Company is at 9144 Dyke Road, Dyke.
Jan 2
The Greene County Virginia Amateur Radio Club will meet at the Blue Ridge Café on Thursday, Jan. 2 at 6 p.m. All ham radio operators and those wishing to become hams are welcome.
Jan. 8
The Greene County School Board will hold its regular meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. in the county meeting room in the County Administration Building located at 40 Celt Road, Stanardsville.
Jan. 14
The Greene County Board of Supervisors holds its regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the Greene County Administration Building at 40 Celt Road in Stanardsville. Visit greenecountyva.gov for information.
Jan. 18
The Shenandoah Valley Quilt Guild will hold their annual fundraiser auction on Jan. 18 at the Sunnyside Room on Glenside Drive in the Sunnyside Retirement Community in Harrisonburg. Come bid on serviceable treasures donated by members, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The public is welcome.
Jan. 20
The Greene County Economic Development Authority holds its regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the Stanardsville Town Hall, 19 Celt Road in Stanardsville. Visit greenecountyva.gov/government/depts/economic-development-tourism/eda for information.
***
Monday, Jan. 20, is free entrance day in the National Parks in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Jan. 28
The Greene County Board of Supervisors holds its regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the Greene County Administration Building at 40 Celt Road in Stanardsville. Visit greenecountyva.gov for information.
Jan. 31
A Genealogy Workshop sponsored by Montpelier Chapter NSDAR is scheduled for Friday, January 31, 2020, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the meeting room of the Greene County Public Library. The workshop is free and open to anyone beginning their genealogy research and will include help from current Montpelier Chapter Registrar, Sharon Steo and the Lineage Research team from the chapter. Contact Sharon Steo at Stoneledge64@gmail.com for additional information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.