Ongoing
The Art Guild of Greene is putting out a call for artists for the annual Plein Air, Paint the Town Greene on Oct. 5. The deadline to submit registration is Sept. 20. Visit http://www.artguildofgreene.org/paint-the-town-greene-plein-air-event/ for information.
Would you like to know more about the environment that is right outside your door? Are you curious about natural history? If so, consider becoming a master naturalist. Old Rag Master Naturalists will offer a basic training class, limited to 15, starting in March 2020 and running for 14 weeks. Applications will be accepted now through Oct. 31. Visit oldragmasternaturalists.org.
GRACE, Inc. is looking for volunteers for its back-to-school drive. Volunteers are needed Monday, Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. to count and organize supplies; Tuesday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. – noon to load supplies from Spring Hill Baptist Church and deliver to Nathanael Greene Elementary School; and Wednesday, Aug. 7 from 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. to help distribute supplies to students at NGES. Contact Tammy Colwell at tammycolwell7@gmail.com for more information.
The Art Guild of Greene will have items for sale at the Greene County Farmers Market in Stanardsville on Saturdays. The market is open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays under a pavilion so it is rain or shine.
Aug. 1
The Greene County Virginia Amateur Radio Club will meet at the Blue Ridge Café on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. All ham radio operators and those wishing to become hams are welcome.
The Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District and the County of Greene are hosting an informational workshop on local, state and federal permits necessary for land disturbing activities associated with developing lands, building ponds and stabilizing streams on Thursday, Aug. 1 from
8:45 a.m. to noon at the Piedmont Virginia Community College at 222 Main St., Stanardsville. Seating is limited to 30 and lunch will be provided. RSVP with the number of attendees and any allergy restrictions by Friday, July 26 to dratzlaff@gcva.us or call (434) 985-5206.
Aug. 4
The Lawson reunion will be held on Sunday, Aug. 4 at Stanardsville Baptist Church. Dinner will be served at 1 p.m. Fried chicken, paper products and utensils will be supplied, please bring a side dish, dessert and drink. For more information, call (434) 981-8412.
Aug. 6
The Greene County Democrats invite everyone for coffee and pastry at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the Town Hall Building in Stanardsville, 19 Celt Road across from the County Administration Building. Parking is available behind the Town Hall or across the street. There will be lively discussions concerning pertinent national, state and local issues, guest speakers, candidates, and more. Dale Herring, at-large supervisor running for re-election this fall, will be the guest speaker. For more information about the organization, visit www.democratsofgreenecounty.com or on Facebook.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office will hold its annual National Night Out event from 6-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at Court Square in Stanardsville. There will be free hot dogs and refreshments, giveaways, fire and first aid displays, a DJ and more.
Aug. 7
Alan Yost, Greene County Economic Development and Tourism manager, will speak at the Greene County Library meeting room on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. Topics of discussion will include tourism’s impact on economic development and resident’s quality of life, the visitor’s center, the proposal for a Virginia scenic byway and more. Come learn how you can be better informed about the fun you can have in your own backyard.
Aug. 8
Piedmont Virginia Community College will hold a Get Started session from 4-5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8 at PVCC Eugene Giuseppe Center in Stanardsville. The session is free and open to the public. Outreach Manager Denise McClanahan will introduce PVCC’s degree and certificate programs and provide information on placement tests, student services and other resources to help students get started at the college. For other locations and dates, visit www.pvcc.edu/outreach or call (434) 961-5275. The Stanardsville campus is at 222 Main St., Stanardsville.
Aug. 8-10
The first-ever Greene Farm & Livestock Show will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8 and go through 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10. There will be antiques, livestock demonstrations and sales, car and tractor shows, music, food, artisans, petting zoo and more. Visit https://greenefarmandlivestockshow.org for more information.
Aug. 10
The second annual Greene County Youth Center fall festival will be held Saturday, Aug. 10 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the youth center. There will be food, vendors, activities and entertainment. Hi-Horse Cloggers will perform at 11 a.m. and the Rocky Bottom Grass Band at noon.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office will partner will Kirk Snead, owner of Snead’s Garage in Stanardsville, to sponsor a basic vehicle maintenance class from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10 at the Greene County Technical Education Center. The class will teach how to check the oil, fluids, tires (including how to change a tire) and wiper blades. This class is for anyone who is not very familiar with a vehicle. There will be some classroom time and a lot of hands-on time. If interested, visit http://www.greenecountysheriffva.com/services/class-registration/ to register or call the non-emergency number at (434) 985-2222.
Join Master Naturalists and Montpelier’s curator of horticulture for a seasonal forest stroll through the historic landmark and demonstration forests. This family-friendly 2-hour walk is best suited for those comfortable with light hiking. For more information or to register, visit http://www.montpelier.org/events.
Aug. 13
The Greene County Lions Club, Piedmont Stella Masonic Lodge #50 and the American Red Cross invite everyone to donate blood Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 2-6:30 p.m. at the Eugene Giuseppe Center of Piedmont Virginia Community College in Stanardsville. To make an appointment, call (434) 985-6655.
Aug. 13, 20 & 27
The Art Guild of Greene will host an intermediate level watercolor class at JABA in Stanardsville. Register at http://www.artguildofgreene.org/winter-spring-2019-classes/.
Aug. 14
JABA Greene Community Center will host “4 Hits and a Miss” entertainment on Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. JABA is located at 222 Main St. in Stanardsville.
Aug. 16
Stanardsville Volunteer Fire Department will host two bands on Aug. 16 from 7-10 p.m. Boys of the Brethren will play from 7-8:30 p.m. Rough Cut with Stacy Roach will play from 8:30-10 p.m. Call (434) 985-7030 for more information.
Join Revalation Vineyards in Madison on Aug. 16 from 3 p.m. until sunset for the third-Friday fundraiser to benefit the literacy council of Madison. Author Mark O’Connell will present at 6 p.m. and sign copies of his book. Bring lawn chairs. Revalation Vineyards is located at 2710 Hebron Valley Road in Madison. Call (540) 407-1236 or email info@revalationvineyard.com for more information.
Aug. 20
American author Blaine Pardoe will be the guest speaker at the Tuesday, Aug. 20 Madison County Republican Women’s meeting from 6-8:30 p.m. Pardoe will give a Washington update. Dinner is $8, and meetings are held at Madison Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. For more information, call (540) 923-4109.
Aug. 21
The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) meets at 7 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month. Meetings are held in the conference room in the Greene County Library building at 222 Main St., Stanardsville. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Aug. 25
Aug. 25 is free entrance day in the National Parks in honor the National Park Service’s birthday.
Aug. 27
JABA Greene Community Center will hold an open house on Tuesday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Tour the center and enjoy games and prizes. Lunch available. JABA is located at 222 Main St. in Stanardsville.
Aug. 28
The Country Troubadours will be at JABA Greene Community Center on Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 10 a.m.
Aug. 30
The Art Guild of Greene County will host a celebration of the life of Eloise Giles and her art from 4-6 p.m. at the Greene County Historical Society in Stanardsville.