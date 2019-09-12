Ongoing
Celebrate 50 Ways to Fall in Love with the Foothills at the Greene County Historical Society. Beginning Aug. 31, the first 50 visitors to the museum will be entered into a drawing. The winner will receive 50% off on a purchase from our museum gift shop. Original paintings by Chee Ricketts are not included in this offer.
***
Virginia Cooperative Extension will have two master gardener training course options starting in January 2020. Training sessions will be held on Tuesday mornings from 9 a.m. – noon with the first class on Jan. 14, 2020 and on Thursday evenings from 6-9 p.m. with the first class on Jan. 16, 2020. Both trainings will cover the same material and will meet once per week. For more information, an application or to register contact (540) 727-3435 or ashawn6@vt.edu.
Through Oct. 27
“Reflections,” Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle’s 7th annual group art and photography show, can be seen Sept. 2-Oct. 27 in the Baker Gallery in Woodberry Forest School’s Walker Fine Arts Center.
Sept. 12
Greene County Farm Bureau’s annual meeting will be held from 6-9 p.m. at Lydia’s Barn at Evermore Farm on Thursday, Sept. 12. To become a member, call (434) 985-7057 (you don’t have to be a farmer for all the great benefits) or email Jennifer Cox at Jennifer.cox@ vafb.com.
***
Attention, Singers! The Greene County Singers welcomes all voice parts as it prepares for its winter concert. No audition is required. Rehearsals will begin on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. at Stanardsville United Methodist Church. The winter concert will be Sunday, Dec. 8. For more information, call Gail Ganott at (434) 985-4426 or Grace Cangialosi at (434) 882-0962.
Sept. 12 – Jan. 23
The Greene County Rescue Squad will hold EMT Basic Course training on Thursday evenings from 6:30-10:30 p.m. Sept. 12 through Jan. 23, 2020. The majority of this 155-hour course will be completed online. Must be 16 years of age or older as of Sept. 12. For additional information and to register, email Kathy.hatter@gmail.com.
Sept. 13
A job fair will be held in Greene County from 10 a.m. to noon at Piedmont Virginia Community College Giuseppe Center. The center is at 222 Main St., Stanardsville, above the library.
Sept. 13-15
The Art Guild of Greene artisans will showcase their work at The Palette Art Show Exhibit and Sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day from Friday, Sept. 13- Sunday, Sept. 15 in the barn behind the Taylor house (in front of Lowe’s.
Sept. 14
Stanardsville Main Street Day will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14. Come out and help clean up main street. Meet at the courthouse at 9 a.m. For more information, email mainstreetday123@ gmail.com.
Sept. 16
DMV Connect will be at the county administration building from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16. Visit www.dmvnow.com/dmv2go for information about what can be done at the mobile center. The county administration building is at 40 Celt Road, Stanardsville.
***
A free Medicare 101 seminar will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16 at Grace Health and Rehab Center of Greene County. Refreshments will be provided. RSVP to Michelle Pitts at (434) 985-4434. Grace Health and Rehab is at 355 William Mills Drive, Stanardsville.
Sept. 20
Stanardsville Volunteer Fire Department will host two bands on Sept. 20 from 7-10 p.m. Tony Meadows & Friends will play from 7-8:30 p.m. Ron Good Family with Nancy Shifflett will play from 8:30-10 p.m. Call (434) 985- 7030 for more information.
***
Revalation Vineyards in Madison holds its Friday fundraiser to benefit the Literacy Council of Madison County and its adult education services from 3 p.m. until sunset on Sept. 20. Author Bronwen Chisholm will give a talk at 6 p.m. and sign copies of her book throughout the event. Over the Top Chef will be onsite from 5-7:30 p.m. Bring lawn chairs and enjoy the sunset. Revalation Vineyards is at 2710 Hebron Valley Road in Madison. For information, call (540) 407-1236 or email info@ revalationvineyard.com.
Sept. 21
The Madisons of Montpelier Chapter of the U.S. Daughters of 1812 will hold its next meeting on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 11 a.m. at the Blue Ridge Café, 8315 Seminole Trail, Ruckersville. Guests and prospective members are invited to attend. For further information and to RSVP, contact Anne Winn at daughters04@msn.com or (540) 832-3771.
Sept. 21-22
The annual Virginia Clay Festival will be held in Stanardsville. More information to come.
***
The Art Guild of Greene hosts the Landscapes Watercolor class for the Absolute Beginner on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 1-4 p.m. Register at http://www. artguildofgreene.org/2019classes/.
Sept. 26
Grace Health and Rehab of Greene County hosts a Light Up the Night event from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26 to remember lost loved ones. There will be live music, refreshments and paper lantern decorating. As the sun sets and sky darkens the paper lanterns will be set off into the sky to remember all the loved ones. RSVP by Sept. 2 to ensure enough lanterns will be ordered to Michelle Pitts at (434) 985-4434. Grace Health and Rehab is at 355 William Mills Drive, Stanardsville.
***
PVCC will host a “Getting Started” information session at the Eugene Giuseppe Center in Stanardsville on Sept. 26 from 4-5 p.m. Information will be provided on degree and certificate programs, placement tests, student services and more. For more information, visit www.pvcc.edu/outreach or call (434) 961-5275.
Sept. 28
Sept. 28 is free entrance day in the National Parks in honor National Public Lands Day.
***
The Art Guild of Greene will host a September Barn Quilt Workshop on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Hebron Lutheran Church Parish Hall in Madison. For more information or for a registration form, contact Vyvyan Rundgren at (540) 421-2742 or vyvyanr@gmail.com.
Oct. 2
Orange County will host the fourth annual Quad-County Business Summit on Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Orange County Economic Development is working in collaboration with the Orange Chamber of Commerce and peer organizations in Fluvanna, Greene and Louisa counties and the Central Virginia Small Business Development Center. The event will be held at Madison at the Mill, 323 N. Madison Road, Orange. Visit the Greene County Chamber of Commerce website for more information at https://www. greenecoc.org/.
Oct. 4
Rapidan Volunteer Fire Department will hold a pork tenderloin dinner on Friday, Oct. 4 from 5-8 p.m. Take outs are also available. Rapidan VFD is located at 9729 Locust Dale Road. For more information, call (540) 672-5744.
Oct. 5
The Art Guild of Greene County once again hosts the Plein Aire Paint Out in Stanardsville from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Stanardsville. For information, visit www.artguildofgreene.org.
***
Antioch Baptist Church in Madison is hosting a community health fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5. The theme for the event is “Every Kid Better.” There will be health screenings, flu shots, a motivational speaker for the youth, health presentations, information tables, inflatable, food and more. Call Tammy at (540) 308-8699 to include your organization.
***
The new Greene Commons farmers market pavilion and entertainment stage will hold a grand opening/ribboncutting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. There will be live musical performances, gospel singers, apple-pressing at the Blue Ridge Heritage memorial, a children’s area, food vendors, crafters, remarks from local dignitaries, and more—all this in addition to the regular farmers market from 8 a.m. to noon. The festivities continue until 4 p.m. Greene Commons is located behind the County Administration building at 40 Celt Road. For further information, contact (434) 985-6663.
***
Greene County’s Republican committee invites the community to October Hill for its 40th annual pig roast on Saturday, Oct. 5 from noon – 3 p.m.
Oct. 8
The Greene County Lions Club, Piedmont Stella Masonic Lodge #50 and the American Red Cross invite everyone to donate blood Tuesday, Oct. 8 from 2-6:30 p.m. at the Eugene Giuseppe Center of Piedmont Virginia Community College in Stanardsville. To make an appointment, call (434) 985-6655.
***
Greene County Social Services will hold a heating assistance event on Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Applications will be available for the fuel program and Medicaid expansion. Staff will be available for questions and to assist in filling out applications. For more information, call (434) 985-5246.
