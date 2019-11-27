Ongoing
Toy Lift Charities and Creative Press Inc. have teamed up again with Walmart to again roll another carnival of fun to Greene County on Dec. 6. Toy Lift will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. as they collect new toys, books, bikes and monetary donations to help give kids a very merry Christmas. Volunteers are needed and welcome to join in the special entertainment. Tommy Wood Band, Wes Iseli, Hi-Horse Cloggers, a DJ and more will take place in the south east parking lot of the Ruckersville Walmart. Beginning Nov. 8, Santa’s house will be open for early drop offs. For more information, contact Dallas Anderson at (434) 962-9768.
Members of William Monroe High School’s Class of 1975 are planning their 45th reunion to occur sometime in spring 2020. Members of this class who are interested in attending should contact Sue Morris at (434) 987-1887 or text your name, address and email to the same number as soon as possible.
Affordable Care Act enrollment for 2020 is underway. Free appointments with certified ACA counselors are available at the Legal Aid Justice Center at 10000 Preston Avenue in Charlottesville through Dec. 15. Call (434) 220-1496 to set up an appointment weekdays between 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Habitat for Humanity Greene County Chapter is seeking volunteers with painting, carpentry and plumbing skills and volunteers to serve on various committees. For information, contact greenehabitatva.org/committee.html or (434) 990-9977.
Gov. Ralph Northam’s office accepts nominations through Dec. 6 for the Governor’s Volunteerism and Community Service Awards. The annual program recognizes outstanding contributions of Virginia citizens to the life and welfare of the commonwealth and its people. Details and forms are at virginia service.virginia.gov/volunteering/governors-volunteerism-awards. Call (804) 726-7065.
Nov. 30
Famed Scottish fiddler Paul Anderson will make a return engagement to Stanardsville on Saturday, Nov. 30 with a concert from 3– 5 p.m. at Lydia Mountain Lodge. The Art Guild of Greene is sponsoring this event featuring Anderson and his wife, Shona, an award-winning singer of traditional Scottish ballads. Light refreshments will be served. Admission is free but donations are welcome. The community is invited to attend.
Nov. 30-Dec. 8
Kilaurwen Winery hosts its annual Deck Your Halls Celebration and wreath-making classes throughout these dates. The boxwood wreath-making classes will be led by Bob Steeves, owner and winemaker. Registration is $40 and includes hands-on instruction and materials. To register, email info@kilaurwenwinery.com or call (434) 985-2535.
Dec. 3
Learn more about baguettes at a baking demonstration and tasting at the Greene County library on Tuesday, Dec. 3 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Registration is recommended. Visit https://www.jmrl.org/br-greene.htm for information or to sign up. The library is at 222 Main St., Stanardsville.
Dec. 4
Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline will hold a sign-up night on Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 6-7 p.m. at the Greene County Library in Stanardsville. Come learn more about scouting in Greene County. The library is at 222 Main St., Stanardsville. Visit www.gsvsc.org for more information.
Dec. 5
The Greene County Visitor’s Center in Ruckersville hosts a Christmas Open House on Thursday, Dec. 5 from noon-3 p.m. There will be a barn quilt presentation by Vyvyan Rundgren of the Art Guild of Greene. The Spotswood Trail Garden Club will have live wreaths and centerpieces for sale. There will be light refreshments, mulled cider and hot chocolate. The center is at 8315 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville. For more information, call (434) 985-6663.
Dec. 6
Nathanael Greene PTO will host its Holiday Shop from 5:30-8 p.m. at Nathanael Greene Elementary School in Stanardsville. It’s one of the major fundraisers for the PTO. The shop provides a night of fun for the whole family, allowing children to be able to shop for their family members with reasonably priced items and wrapping available. There will also be a huge raffle, cake walk and crafts. Parents will love shopping at the local vendors and feeding the family while they all have fun. Cost is $2 at the door and a canned good for our drive gets you in. The school is at 8094 Spotswood Trail, Stanardsville.
Dec. 6-7
American Legion Post 128 holds its third annual Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair from 3-8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. There will be more than 40 crafters and vendors onsite to help you with your holiday shopping. There will be raffles a local DJ, food trucks and a bake sale on Friday. Santa will arrive on Saturday at 10 a.m. For more information, contact the event coordinator at (434) 989-2156. The American Legion 128 building is at 636 Madison Road (Route 230) in Stanardsville.
Dec. 7
The Greene County Historical Society will host its annual open house, beginning at 10 a.m. with special pricing on items in the gift shop. At 2 p.m., there will be a book reading and signing in the Rhodes Gallery by Sherman Shifflett. Shifflett recently published his memoir, “Remembering A Blue Ridge Mountain Father,” about his upbringing in rural Albemarle County and the rhythms of country life. The event ends at 4 p.m. The museum is at 360 Main St. in Stanardsville.
The Greene County Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Stanardsville will present the 14th Annual Parade of Lights along Main Street in Stanardsville, beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. This event is rain or shine. To participate in the parade or to help with the event, email office@greenecoc.org.
Red, White, Blue ‘N Greene hosts the Stanardsville Holiday Bazaar as part of the town’s daylong collection of festivities leading to the Parade of Lights. There will be a variety of gifts from vendors. The event will be held Saturday, Dec. 7 from noon-7 p.m. at the Giuseppe Center, 222 Main St., Stanardsville.
The Jingle Singers present “Yule!” at Grace Episcopal Church at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. The program consists of a cappella singing of holiday music representing Edwardian England, American Big Bands and more. Admission is free but donations will be accepted. There will be a reception following the program lasting until the start of the Parade of Lights. Grace Episcopal Church is at 97 Main St. in Stanardsville.
Dec. 7-8
Blue Ridge Chorale, directed by C. Alexander Smith, will hold its 2019 Christmas concerts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 and at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8 in Culpeper. The Blue Ridge Chorale, which features the Locust Grove Middle School Band, is also led by Brittany Bache, accompanist, Melanie Bolas, assistant director and Donna Steckler, assistant accompanist. No tickets are required but donations will be accepted. The concerts will be held at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 West St., Culpeper.
Dec. 8
The Greene County Singers announce their winter concerts for Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. The concerts, led by Grace Cangialosi, will be performed at the Stanardsville United Methodist Church, in Court Square, Stanardsville. The concerts will include an original piece by Carl Schmitt, the group’s resident composer. The concerts are free, and there will be baskets for love offerings to help defray the cost of the music.
Dec. 9
The Chronicles of Yarnia: a Charitable Yarnwork Group meets for the final meeting of 2019 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Greene County Library. All skill levels are welcome for ages 12 and older. Visit https://www.jmrl.org/br-greene.htm for information. The library is at 222 Main St., Stanardsville.
Dec. 10
The Greene County Lions Club, Piedmont Stella Masonic Lodge #50 and the American Red Cross invite everyone to donate blood Tuesday, Dec. 10 from 2-6:30 p.m. at the Eugene Giuseppe Center of Piedmont Virginia Community College in Stanardsville. To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org. Walk-ins welcome.
Dec. 11
Dress like it’s 1985 and watch “Back to the Future” while you enjoy waffles during the Greene County Library’s “Eleven’s 80’s Waffle Party” from 3:30-5:30 p.m. The event is open for those in sixth-12th grades. Registration is required and opens Nov. 20. Visit https://www.jmrl.org/br-greene.htm for information or to sign up. The library is at 222 Main St., Stanardsville.
The Greene County School Board will hold its regular meeting and public hearing for fiscal year 2021 budget priorities on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. in the county meeting room in the County Administration Building located at 40 Celt Road, Stanardsville.
Dec. 14
Madison County Republican Women will hold its 2019 Christmas gala on Saturday, Dec. 14, beginning at 5 p.m. at Madison Fire Hall. The event will feature award-winning actress and Smithsonian Scholar Mary Ann Jung presenting “Amelia Earhart: Dreams Take Flight.” There will be a silent auction, entertainment and food. Bring a gift to put under the tree for MESA, such as socks, mittens, hats or scarves for a child or adult. Cost is $25 per person. For information or to reserve a seat, contact Paula Sweitzer at (540) 948-6423. The fire hall is at 1223 N. Main St. in Madison.
Wreaths Across America Day will be held at Culpeper National Cemetery beginning at noon. For more information or to donate, visit http://wreathsacrossamerica.org/vacncc.
Dec. 13-14
The Art Guild of Greene will host a gingerbread house contest. Houses are due to the Greene County Library between 2-4 p.m. on Dec. 14 and everyone is invited to the reception and awards at 3 p.m. on Dec. 15. Rules for the contest can be found at www.artguildofgreene.org.
Dec. 20
Stanardsville Volunteer Fire Department will host two bands on Dec. 20 from 7-10 p.m. Tony Meadows & Friends will play from 7-8:30 p.m. and Ron Good & Family with Donnie from 8:30-10 p.m. Call (434) 985-7030 for more information.
Dec. 26-Jan. 2
Kids aged 14 and under get free admission for any house tour at Montpelier. Purchase your tickets online and receive $2 off each adult ticket. Visit www.montpelier.org/events/kids-are-free-at-montpelier-december-26-january-2 for more information.
Dec. 31
Dyke Volunteer Fire Company holds its annual New Year’s Dance from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. for those aged 16 and older. Cost is $15 per person and $20 per couple. Dyke Volunteer Fire Company is at 9144 Dyke Road, Dyke.
