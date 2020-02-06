Ongoing
Habitat for Humanity’s Greene County Chapter is seeking volunteers with painting, carpentry and plumbing skills and volunteers to serve on various committees. For information, contact greenehabitatva.org/committee.html or call (434) 990-9977.
Madison-Greene Humane Society seeks volunteers to help with cat care, cat adoptions, fundraising and educational projects. Visit Madison
GreeneHumaneSociety.com or call (434) 985-3203.
AARP will provide free tax preparation in the area. Call the nearest location for appointments. The purpose is to provide free tax preparation for low-to-moderate income families whose returns are within the scope of their volunteer training. AARP membership is not required and it is open to residents in Greene County. Appointments are preferred. The Madison AARP site will operate from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Feb. 3-April 13 at the Madison County Extension Office, second floor of the War Memorial Building, 2 S. Main St., Madison. Call (540) 948-6881.
The Greene County Historical Society museum is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekly on Fridays and Saturdays, or by appointment. The museum is at 360 Main St., Stanardsville. For information, call (434) 985-1834.
Feb. 6
The Greene County Virginia Amateur Radio Club will meet at the Blue Ridge Café on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. All ham radio operators and those wishing to become hams are welcome.
Feb. 7
Eloise Gardiner Giles’ former watercolor students will open an exhibition in the gallery of New Dominion Bookstore in Charlottesville on Friday, Feb. 7 from 5-7 p.m. The paintings will hang through March as a tribute to Eloise and represent the different techniques taught in weekly classes.
Feb. 8
Join Greene 4-H for a fun and informative meeting on basic care, feeding, grooming and showing alpacas on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 1:30 p.m. Chanel Hammer, a former volunteer with the Culpeper 4-H Alpaca Club is hoping to start a new club in Greene. RSVP by calling (434) 985–5236, or go to this survey site to register at https://tinyurl.com/Greene4HAlpaca. The Greene County Extension Office is at 10013 Spotswood Trail, Stanardsville. For more information, contact Senior 4-H Extension Agent Kathryn Alstat at kalstat@vt.edu. If you are a person with a disability and desire any assistive devices, services or other accommodations to participate in this activity, please contact Kathryn Alstat at (434) 985-5236 * during business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to discuss accommodations five days prior to the event. *TDD number is (800) 828-1120.
Women artists, makers and vintage curators will be filling Old Metropolitan Hall in Charlottesville on Saturday, Feb. 8 for the popular annual Galetine’s event. A portion of sales will be donated to benefit the valuable work of The Women’s Initiative. The pop up market will feature everything from pottery, jewelry, skincare, original artwork and home décor along with fun workshops from all women artists, makers and vintage curators and will be a celebration of women owned small businesses. The event will be from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Old Metropolitan Hall, 101 E. Main St., in Charlottesville.
Poet James Cole is scheduled to be at Bound2please Books reading from his new poetry collection “Crow Come Home” at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8. The bookshop is located across from the Post Office in Orange. For information, call (540) 672-4000.
Feb. 9
The St. George Jazz Ensemble from Blue Ridge School will present a free concert at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Culpeper. Under the direction of Mike Vinson, this award-winning group of young international musicians will perform original works and jazz favorites. The concert is free but donations will be accepted. The church is at 115 East St., Culpeper and parking is at 120 N. Commerce St. The building is handicapped accessible.
Feb. 10
Enter the National Dance Foundation’s poster contest depicting the topic “What does Dance look like?” by Monday, Feb. 10. Winners will be announced and prizes awarded at the Celebration of Dance event on Feb. 28. Include a document with your name, school/studio or organization, address, age, email, parent name and indicate whether elementary, middle, high or college for category.
Feb. 11
The Greene County Lions Club, Piedmont Stella Masonic Lodge #50 and the American Red Cross invite everyone to donate blood Tuesday, Feb. 11 from 2-6:30 p.m. at the Eugene Giuseppe Center of Piedmont Virginia Community College in Stanardsville. To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org. Walk-ins welcome.
Feb. 12
The Greene County School Board will hold its regular meeting and public hearing on the fiscal year 2021 on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. in the Greene County Administration Building’s meeting room, 40 Celt Road, Stanardsville.
Feb. 14
The Greene County Library hosts “Women at War” (2018) [Not rated, 1h 41 min] as part of its Friday Film Series. This series is a mix of current feature, international films and documentaries. Enjoy complimentary hot coffee and sweet treats with a great film on the big screen in surround sound. All films start at 7 p.m.
Feb. 15
Bound2please Books in Orange celebrates its first year anniversary on Saturday, Feb. 15. There will be balloons, refreshments and the B2plz shop dog, Gizmo, beginning at 4 p.m. The bookshop is located across from the Post Office in Orange. For information, call (540) 672-4000.
Feb. 16
The Greene County Democrats cordially invites the public to attend its monthly potluck dinner from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16. There will be a social hour and dining from 5-6 p.m. Guest speakers Claire Russo and John Lesinski, both running for the 5th Congressional District this fall will begin at 6 p.m. Come with a dish to share and bring your own beer or wine (coffee, water, and sodas available). The potluck is held at Grace Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 97 Main St., Stanardsville. For more information, visit www.democratsofgreenecounty.com.
Feb. 18
The Greene County Library hosts “How-To Tuesdays: Selection, Planting, and Care of Trees in the Home Landscape” from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The Charlottesville Area Tree Stewards will present a program of slides, video, and lecture which includes matching specific trees with planting sites, including how to assess both tree and planting site, the actual planting including dos and don’ts, and care of the tree after planting, particularly for the first three years when a tree is most vulnerable to failure. For ages 12+.
Chuck Smith, candidate for the Republican nomination for Attorney General, will be the guest speaker at the Madison County Republican Women’s meeting from 6-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18. The menu features ham with sides and desserts by MCRW members. Dinner: $8. Everyone is invited to attend this informative meeting. The meeting will be held at Madison Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 1236 Fishback Road, Rt. 722 at the north traffic light. For more information, call (540) 923-4109.
Feb. 19
Today is the deadline for early registration for the Greene County Lions Club’s Miss Greene Pageant. Registration fee is $30 for all divisions. Late entries will be accepted until Feb. 26 for an additional $10. For full rules and information, visit https://drive.google.com/file/d/133648wUqlj9RayoajXcYwZiA4Xybl9-S/view?usp=sharing or call Stephanie Dowell at (434) 985-6127 or email greenecountypageant@gmail.com.
Feb. 21
The Greene County Library presents “The Magic of Science” from 3:30-4:30 p.m. The Wahoo Wizards will perform experiments with vanishing styrofoam, blowing bubbles inside of other bubbles and other fun experiments. The Wahoo Wizards is a community outreach program with a network of student volunteers and faculty whose goal is to get kids excited about science. For ages 6 through 11.
Solid Rock Full Gospel Church in Barboursville will host a benefit to help the Gentry family pay for the medical expenses for their child Oaklee Grace who has been diagnosed with stage 3 brain cancer. There will be live music, a silent auction and food. All proceeds will benefit the Gentry family. Solid Rock is at 3580 Spotswood Trail in Barboursville.
The Stanardsville Volunteer Fire Department will host two live bands on Feb. 21: Tony Meadows Family will play from 7-8:30 p.m. and Borderline Bluegrass will play from 8:30-10 p.m. The fire department is at 275 Celt Road in Stanardsville.
Feb. 22
The Art Guild of Greene will host a February Barn Quilt Workshop on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Hebron Lutheran Church Parish Hall in Madison. Vyvyan Rundgren, the instructor, will explain how to prep a board, tape and paint and protect your barn quilt from the weather. For more information or for a registration form, contact Vyvyan Rundgren at (540) 421-2742 or vyvyanr@gmail.com.
Feb. 25
The Greene County Library hosts its Cookbook Bookclub from 6-7:15 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month. Try out a recipe from a new book each month and share the resulting dish with other foodies in a friendly, conversation-filled potluck at the library. Please stop by the Greene Library to peruse the reference copy of the current program’s cookbook and copy the recipe(s) you would like to make for the program for free. Registration is required for each session and begins on the first of each month. Ages 12+. February 25: “The London Cookbook” by Aleksandra Crapanzano.
Feb. 26
The Greene County Library hosts Teen Tabletop Games from 3:30-5:35 p.m. Bring a game to share or play one from the Library’s collection. Learn a new game with the group or play a different game of your choosing. Snacks served. Grades 6-12. Required registration.
Feb. 28
Come out to the fourth Central Virginia Celebration of Dance on Friday, Feb. 28 from 6-8 p.m. at Carver Recreation Center in Charlottesville.
Feb. 29
The Art Guild of Greene will host “Basic Beaded Jewelry Making Class” from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29 at Qute Scraps in Ruckersville. Instructor Cory Ryan will teach the tools and techniques needed to make jewelry. Register at www.artguildofgreene.org/2020classes.
March 7
The Gourd Gals of Greene (Vyvyan Rundgren, Cory Ryan and Kathy Kelley) will be displaying and selling their creative gourd art at Jack’s Shop Kitchen from 9am – 3pm. Drop by for breakfast, lunch or a snack and see all the amazingly creative gourds. More information at http://www.artguildofgreene.org/gourd-gals-of-greene-art-show/.
