Editor’s Note: This is where we would normally report on upcoming events in our area. However, with the rapidly changing circumstances surrounding COVID-19 or coronavirus, nearly all upcoming events have been canceled or postponed for the time being. Please reach out to event organizers for help with specific events. In the meantime, here are some local resources to turn to if you need help:
Where to go for food:
With grocery stores running out of standard staples like milk, bread and pasta and the worldwide toilet paper shortage, here are some organizations that are working to help meet your needs in this time of crisis:
Feeding Greene Inc. will be open and providing food on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 10 a.m. to noon. They are altering their normal processes to ensure the safety of families and volunteers by pre-bagging staple items and fresh produce and will also have kid-specific bags with snacks, fruits and easy to prepare meals and are creating a modified drive up / walk up system to avoid crowds. Call (434) 985-3663 or email feedinggreeneinc@gmail.com if you find yourself in need or know someone who may be stuck at home and have not utilized the food pantry before. They are also accepting donations to help keep their supplies stocked from the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
Greene Helping Greene is organizing volunteers to go grocery shopping or deliver items for homebound residents. Requests are anonymous and can be filled through porch pickup if requested. Please go to facebook.com/groups/greenehelp or contact the administrators at GreenehelpingGreene@gmail.com or call Alexa at (860) 984-2065.
Greene County Public Schools is offering drive-through bagged lunch pickup for parents who rely on the schools to provide free or reduced price lunches for their kids while schools are closed. Meals will be available in the bus lane at Nathanael Greene Primary School starting Tuesday, March 17 from 4-6 p.m. and will also be available from 2-6 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. You can call the office for more information at (434) 939-9000.
Wolf’s Fixins Barbecue is open with curbside takeout available. In addition, they have free bagged lunches for kids with peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and juice boxes available upon request, no questions asked! If you are able, they are also accepting donations to continue to meet this need either financially or by donating bread, peanut butter, etc. either to their restaurant or to the Mattress Firm next door! The restaurant is located at 344 Stoneridge Drive North in Ruckersville and can also be reached at (434) 990-9988 or on Facebook at facebook.com/thewolfsfixins.
Blue Ridge Cafe & Catering Company is open with curb side takeout available at 8315 Seminole Trail in Ruckersville. Call (434) 985-3633 to order.
Catch the Chef mobile eatery will provide free lunches to children with no questions asked for anyone who may be facing financial hardship due to school closures. Go to facebook.com/cvillecatchthechef to find their schedule or call (434) 466-7535.
What to do if you need medical care:
It has been recommended that all non-emergency medical visits be postponed at this time to allow healthcare workers to focus their attention on emergency care and testing. Please consider rescheduling your dentist appointment or regular screening to help cut down on the possibility of infection with sick patients flooding the hospitals and doctors offices.
Open Arms Helping Hands is offering free caregiver visits for elderly community members who may not feel safe traveling to their regular doctor’s offices at this time due to risk of infection. Contact owner Jennifer Burns at (434) 293-4388 or facebook.com/OpenArmsHelpingHands.
Greene Pharmacy is doing everything possible to keep employees, patients and customers as safe as possible including cleaning counters and door handles frequently and offering hand sanitizer at each cash register. They are also now able to take card payments over the phone and bring orders out to your vehicle if you do not feel comfortable coming in. Please reach out to the pharmacy at (434) 985-3424 with any further questions. The pharmacy is located at 331 Main Street in Stanardsville.
If you think you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19: Please call ahead for advice before visiting any doctor’s office. Stay home and practice self-care if your symptoms are mild or you do not have a fever. Due to limited availability of tests at this time, you will likely not be tested unless you have all the symptoms and have potentially been exposed to someone with a confirmed case, so call ahead to be sure you can be seen and that your arrival will not put anyone else at potential risk. They may ask you to use a separate entrance or wear a mask. Please be sure to wash your hands often, cover coughs and sneezes and practice social distancing or self-isolation if you are unsure and visit cdc.gov/coronavirus for the most up-to-date information regarding the coronavirus and detailed steps to take if you are sick or expect you may have been exposed to someone who is.
Need child care for kids who are home from school?
Keep in mind that high school and college kids are also out of school and may be available to help care for your younger kids while you are at work. Take precautions and make sure everyone is healthy before setting up care opportunities and limit group interactions as much as possible. Keep your kids at home if you or they have any symptoms of illness.
Greene Helping Greene has a message board for locals offering child care in their homes or through older kids who may be available. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/greenehelp/permalink/686617538748869 or call the site moderator Alexa at (860) 984-2065 for more information.
Educational Resources while out
Many corporations are currently setting up online resources and ways to access their services remotely during this time. Here is a selection of educational tools at your disposal to keep the kids engaged in learning during this time away from school. Be sure to check in with any official notices sent out by Greene County Public Schools or teachers during this time as well.
Prodigy (play.prodigygame.com) and Khan Academy (www.khanacademy.org) offer online activities for math.
Squiggle Park (www.squigglepark.com) and Storyline (www.storylineonline.net) offer reading practice for kids.
Mystery Doug (mysterydoug.com) and National Geographic (kids.nationalgeographic.com) have online science resources.
Typing Club (www.typingclub.com) can offer writing practice and History for Kids (www.historyforkids.net) can help with social studies.
Many museums around the world have virtual tours available through their websites. https://www.mentalfloss.com/article/75809/12-world-class-museums-you-can-visit-online is a list of 12 museums you can visit from the comfort of your own home.
Scholastic is offering free resources and strategies for teaching from home. Visit scholastic.com/learnathome and select the grade level.
Kahoot is offering free access at this time to online learning games. Visit kahoot.com and sign up for a free account where students can complete self-paced games at home, on a mobile device or computer.
Code.org offers STEM coding activities at code.org/learn.
The “Ultimate STEM Guide for Kids” on mastersindatascience.org has a list of 239 sites about science, technology, engineering and math. Visit mastersindatascience.org/blog/the-ultimate-stem-guide-for-kids-239-cool-sites-about-science-technology-engineering-and-math for a variety of websites, STEM games and apps, activities through PBS Kids, NASA Kids’ Club, contests and more.
Amazingeducationalresources.com also maintains a huge list of organizations that are offering free subscriptions due to school closings with links and descriptions of each company.
Some national parks and zoos are offering virtual field trips. Try the San Diego Zoo (kids.sandiegozoo.org), Yellowstone National Park (nps.gov/yell/learn/photosmultimedia/virtualtours.htm), the Mars Rover (accessmars.withgoogle.com), virtual farm tours in Canada (farmfood360.ca), the Monterey Bay Aquarium (.montereybayaquarium.org/animals/live-cams), Panda Cam at the Atlanta Zoo (zooatlanta.org/panda-cam) and many more.
Walk through the Boston Children’s Museum from the comfort of your own couch at bostonchildrensmuseum.org/museum-virtual-tour.
Paris Musees: a collection of 14 museums in Paris have recently made high-res digital copies of 100,000 artworks freely available to the public at parismuseescollections.paris.fr/en.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.