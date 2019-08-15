Ongoing
The Art Guild of Greene is putting out a call for artists for the annual Plein Air, Paint the Town Greene on Oct. 5. The deadline to submit registration is Sept. 20. Visit http://www.artguildofgreene. org/paint-the-town-greene-plein-airevent/ for information.
***
Would you like to know more about the environment that is right outside your door? Are you curious about natural history? If so, consider becoming a master naturalist. Old Rag Master Naturalists will offer a basic training class, limited to 15, starting in March 2020 and running for 14 weeks. Applications will be accepted now through Oct. 31. Visit oldragmasternaturalists.org.
Aug. 16
Stanardsville Volunteer Fire Department will host two bands on Aug. 16 from 7-10 p.m. Boys of the Brethren will play from 7-8:30 p.m. Rough Cut with Stacy Roach will play from 8:30-10 p.m. Call (434) 985-7030 for more information.
***
Join Revalation Vineyards in Madison on Aug. 16 from 3 p.m. until sunset for the third-Friday fundraiser to benefit the literacy council of Madison. Author Mark O’Connell will present at 6 p.m. and sign copies of his book. Bring lawn chairs. Revalation Vineyards is located at 2710 Hebron Valley Road in Madison. Call (540) 407-1236 or email info@revalationvineyard.com for more information.
Aug. 20
The next VIEW/Adult Education Center Nurse Aid class begins Aug. 20 and goes through Sept. 19. For more information, contact Bernice at (540) 672-1155, ext. 8141 or email Bernice. washington@dss.virginia.gov. The center is at 146 Madison Road, Suite 201 in Orange.
***
American author Blaine Pardoe will be the guest speaker at the Tuesday, Aug. 20 Madison County Republican Women’s meeting from 6-8:30 p.m. Pardoe will give a Washington update. Dinner is $8, and meetings are held at Madison Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. For more information, call (540) 923-4109.
***
The Central Virginia Pumpkin Production Meeting will be held at Miller Farms Market, 12101 Orange Plank Road, Locus Grove from 5-7:30 p.m. on Aug. 20. Pre-registration is required by Aug. 15 by emailing Sarah Sharpe at seweaver@vt.edu or calling (434) 985-5236.
Aug. 20 & 27
The Art Guild of Greene will host an intermediate level watercolor class at JABA in Stanardsville. Register at http://www.artguildofgreene.org/winter-spring-2019-classes/.
Aug. 21
The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) meets at 7 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month. Meetings are held in the conference room in the Greene County Library building at 222 Main St., Stanardsville. Everyone is welcome to attend.
***
The Food as a Business Workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 21. Cost is $25 per person. The event will be held at The Carver Center, 9432 James Madison Highway, Rapidan. Register online at https://tinyurl.com/ fabaug2119.
Aug. 25
Aug. 25 is free entrance day in the National Parks in honor the National Park Service’s birthday.
Aug. 27
JABA Greene Community Center will hold an open house on Tuesday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Tour the center and enjoy games and prizes. Lunch available. JABA is located at 222 Main St. in Stanardsville.
Aug. 29
A farm safety workshop will be held at Lazy Creek Farm, 5485 Wolftown-Hood Road, Madison from 4-8 p.m. on Aug. 29. Pre-registration is required by calling (540) 948-6881 or emailing kjenk@vt.edu.
Aug. 30
The Art Guild of Greene County will host a celebration of the life of Eloise Giles and her art from 4-6 p.m. at the Greene County Historical Society in Stanardsville.
Aug. 30-31
Greene Alliance of Church/ Community Efforts Inc (GRACE) holds an indoor yard and bake sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday at American Legion Post 128 in Stanardsville. Donations will be accepted from 2-8 p.m. Aug. 28-29. Proceeds will provide financial assistance to Greene County families whose incomes are at or below or just above the poverty level. Volunteers are needed for all the days above. Contact Jennifer Smith at graceyardsale@yahoo.com to volunteer. Contact Lorraine Zentgraf at lollyz1000@hotmail.com to donate baked goods.
Aug. 31
Nature exploration, “Insect Friends and Foes” will be held on Aug. 31 from 10 a.m. – noon. This family-friendly small group experience will discover Montpelier’s bugs, wonders and creepy crawlers. The walk may involve some moderate hills and is suitable for elementary age children and up. For more information or to register, visit www. montpelier.org/events.
***
The Art Guild of Greene will host an August Barn Quilt Workshop on Saturday, Aug. 31 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Hebron Lutheran Church Parish Hall in Madison. For more information or for a registration form, contact Vyvyan Rundgren at (540) 421-2742 or vyvyanr@gmail.com.
Sept. 4
Jim Frydl, Director of Planning and Zoning, will speak at the Greene County Library in Stanardsville on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 7 p.m. Topics will include growth and the Greene County Comprehensive Plan.
Sept. 5
The Greene County Virginia Amateur Radio Club will meet at the Blue Ridge Café on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 6 p.m. All ham radio operators and those wishing to become hams are welcome.
Sept. 12
Greene County Farm Bureau’s annual meeting will be held from 6-9 p.m. at Lydia’s Barn at Evermore Farm on Thursday, Sept. 12. To become a member, call (434) 985-7057 (you don’t have to be a farmer for all the great benefits) or email Jennifer Cox at Jennifer.cox@vafb.com.
Sept. 13
A job fair will be held in Greene County from 10 a.m. to noon at Piedmont Virginia Community College Giuseppe Center. The center is at 222 Main St., Stanardsville, above the library.
Sept. 16
DMV Connect will be at the county administration building from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16. Visit www.dmvnow.com/dmv2go for information about what can be done at the mobile center. The county administration building is at 40 Celt Road, Stanardsville.
***
A free Medicare 101 seminar will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16 at Grace Health and Rehab Center of Greene County. Refreshments will be provided. RSVP to Michelle Pitts at (434) 985-4434. Grace Health and Rehab is at 355 William Mills Drive, Stanardsville.
Sept. 20
Stanardsville Volunteer Fire Department will host two bands on Sept. 20 from 7-10 p.m. Tony Meadows & Friends will play from 7-8:30 p.m. Ron Good Family with Nancy Shifflett will play from 8:30-10 p.m. Call (434) 985- 7030 for more information.
Sept 21-22
The annual Virginia Clay Festival will be held in Stanardsville. More information to come.