Ongoing
During March, if you dine at local restaurants, you could win a gift card. To participate, snap a photo of your entree, post the photo on Facebook or Instagram and tag #EatInGreene.
***
A personal care aide class will be held from March 23-April 3. This is a 40-hour class that will go Monday-Friday from 5-9 p.m. For more information, contact Bernice Washington at (540) 672-1155, ext. 8141 or email Bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov.
***
Tree seedlings are available! This year Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District has redbuds, Virginia pine, honey locust, common buttonbush, pin oak and crab apple. Pick up will be March 13 and 14. Contact Stephanie at (540) 825-8591 or stephanied@culpeperswcd.org for information.
March 14
American Legion Post 128 is hosting an all-you-can-eat breakfast on Saturday, March 14 at 8 a.m. at Blue Ridge Café in Ruckersville. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children.
***
Blue Ridge Chorale presents the third annual Shamrock Shuffle fundraiser on Saturday, March 14 at 9 a.m. at Verdun Adventure Bound. Walkers, joggers and runners of all ages and paces are welcome. There will be prizes for best costume and medals for finishers. Register online at www.brcsings.com. Verdun is at 17044 Adventure Bound Trail, Rixeyville 22737.
***
Montpelier will sponsor a nature exploration series “Magnificent Trees of Montpelier” from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 14. The walking tour will take participants around the property to visit many of these old giants. Cost is $10 per person. Register online at www.montpelier.org/events. For inclement weather, call (540) 672-2728.
***
The Art Guild of Greene will host a March Barn Quilt Workshop on Saturday, March 14 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Hebron Lutheran Church Parish Hall in Madison. Vyvyan Rundgren, the instructor, will explain how to prep a board, tape and paint and protect your barn quilt from the weather. For more information or for a registration form, contact Vyvyan Rundgren at (540) 421-2742 or vyvyanr@gmail.com.
March 15
The Greene County Historical Society Annual Dinner will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, March 15 at Lydia Mountain Lodge in Stanardsville. A social hour will be held from 3- 4 p.m. with dinner beginning after. Tickets are $30 per person by March 9. Send checks to GCHS, PO Box 185, Stanardsville 22973. For information, call (434) 985-1834.
vvv
The Greene County Democrats cordially invites the public to attend its monthly potluck dinner from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, March 15. There will be a social hour and dining from 5-6 p.m. Come with a dish to share and bring your own beer or wine (coffee, water, and sodas available). The potluck is held at Grace Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 97 Main St., Stanardsville. (Grace Episcopal rents their parish hall to Greene Democrats, but there is no political affiliation.) For more information, visit www.democratsofgreenecounty.com.
March 16
The Greene County Library hosts “Marble Maze” from 3-4:30 p.m., which is a STEM program that will get the imagination rolling fast and far. Build, bounce, adjust angles, fine-tune turns and experiment with cause and effect to see what kind of zany, zigzagging action is possible. Use critical thinking skills and expand hand-eye coordination with every roll, twist and turn. For ages 7-11.
March 17
Dr. Cornelias, a Ruckersville chiropractor, will speak at the Greene County Senior Center at 10:15 a.m. The senior center is at 222 Main St., Stanardsville.
***
The Greene County Economic Development Authority holds its regular meeting on Tuesday, March 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the Stanardsville Town Hall, 19 Celt Road in Stanardsville. Visit https://bit.ly/2Q2NeS6 for information.
March 18
TRIAD will host a speaker on the topic of internet dating at 10 a.m. March 18 in the JABA room at the Greene County Library. For information, call Beverly Heroy at (434) 409-4304. The library is at 222 Main St. in Stanardsville.
March 20
The Stanardsville Volunteer Fire Department will host two live bands on March 20: The Earlysville Boys will play from 7-8:30 p.m. and Rough Cut with Stacy Roach will play from 8:30-10 p.m. The fire department is at 275 Celt Road in Stanardsville.
March 21
William Monroe High School will hold its annual arts festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Student art will be on display and there will be many vendors, food trucks and art demos. The event will be held at the Stanardsville school campus off Celt Road.
***
Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue’s free family fun day will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on March 21. You must RSVP to come meet the horses and donkeys and learn more about equine rescue. Donations will be accepted. RSVP online at www.hopeslegacy.com/events. Group is limited to 20 people so register early.
March 23
Virginia Cooperative Extension will hold its Cooking for Crowds class for organizations that serve food at dinners, fairs and other community events from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Monday, March 23 at Nortonsville Church of God in Dyke. The training is free. To register, call the Greene County Virginia Cooperative Extension office at (434) 985-5236. The church is at 1505 Simmons Gap Road, Dyke.
March 24
The Greene County Library hosts 2020 Census information and questionnaire assistance from 5-7 p.m. Everyone counts in the 2020 Census. Responses are important and will impact funding, representation and redistricting for our community for the next 10 years. Completing the questionnaire is easy and can be done online, by phone or by mail. A census representative will be available to answer questions and assist. Learn more about the census at www.2020census.gov.
March 28
The Art Guild of Greene holds a Spring Arts & Crafts Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Greene Commons Pavilion in Stanardsville with sale of local arts and crafts, food, music and more. Visit www.artguildofgreene.org for information.
***
American Legion Post 128 will sell raffle tickets from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ruckersville Walmart on Saturday, March 28. Tickets are $5 each with chances at a first, second or third place prize.
April 2
The Greene County Virginia Amateur Radio Club will meet at the Blue Ridge Café on Thursday, April 2 at 6 p.m. All ham radio operators and those wishing to become hams are welcome.
April 3
The deadline to apply for the Greene County Farm Bureau scholarship is 3 p.m. on Friday, April 3. The bureau will award two $1,000 academic scholarships to Greene County students who are members of the bureau and who will be studying agronomy. For William Monroe students, see Heather Corpora in guidance. For homeschool students, contact Jennifer Cox at (434) 985-7057.
April 4
The Greene County Farmer’s Market opens in Stanardsville from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday until Oct. 24. The pavilion is at Greene Commons which is behind the county administration building at 40 Celt Road, Stanardsville. For more information, visit www.greenecommons.com.
