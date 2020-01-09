Ongoing
Habitat for Humanity’s Greene County Chapter is seeking volunteers with painting, carpentry and plumbing skills and volunteers to serve on various committees. For information, contact greenehabitatva.org/committee.html or (434) 990-9977.
vvv
Madison-Greene Humane Society seeks volunteers to help with cat care, cat adoptions, fundraising and educational projects. Visit MadisonGreeneHumane Society.com or (434) 985-3203.
Jan. 14
The Greene County Board of Supervisors holds its regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the Greene County Administration Building at 40 Celt Road in Stanardsville. Visit greenecountyva.gov for information.
vvv
A Democratic presidential debate party will take place at the new Octonia Stone Brew Works on the evening of Tuesday, January 14. Enjoy enthusiastic company and terrific beer, and compete for prizes based on the debate. This is a great occasion to become acquainted with this exciting new business, and meet folks interested in politics. Octonia Stone Brew Works is at the intersection of Routes 29 and 33 in Ruckersville. The exact time is yet to be determined because of possible conflicts with the impeachment trial. Questions as to the exact time can be directed to Samantha Hansen at (434) 990-0302.
Jan. 17
Rapidan Volunteer Fire Department’s 29th annual Lee-Jackson pork tenderloin dinner will be from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17. Adults are $12 and kids 12 and under are $6. Menu includes pork tenderloin, baked apples, green beans, mashed potatoes, rolls, drinks and desserts. Proceeds benefit building fund for Light/Air 10. Take out is available. Rapidan Volunteer Fire Department is at 9729 Locust Dale Road in Rapidan. Call (540) 672-5744 for information.
vvv
Stanardsville Volunteer Fire Department will host New Shade of Blue W/Wayne on Friday, Jan. 17 from 7-10 p.m. Call (434) 985-7030 for more information.
Jan. 18
The Shenandoah Valley Quilt Guild will hold their annual fundraiser auction on Jan. 18 at the Sunnyside Room on Glenside Drive in the Sunnyside Retirement Community in Harrisonburg. Come bid on serviceable treasures donated by members, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The public is welcome.
vvv
The bookshop Bound2please will have local author Andi Cumbo-Floyd lead off their 2020 Speaker Series. She will read from her Love Letters To Writers on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 2 p.m. The bookshop is located across the street from the Orange Post Office. Refreshments will follow the reading.
vvv
Culpeper National Cemetery is asking for help in cleaning up approximately 8,000 holiday wreaths that were placed during the Wreaths Across America ceremony in December. Cleanup will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18. The cemetery is at 305 US Ave. in Culpeper.
Jan. 19
The Art Guild of Greene will hold its annual membership meeting Sunday, Jan. 19 from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Greene County Library. There will be a small artist display and all are welcome. For more information, visit www.artguildofgreene.org.
vvv
The 29th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday observance in Rappahannock will be held on Sunday, Jan. 19 at 4 p.m. at the Little Washington Theatre. The theme is “Toward Justice.” It includes the mini-musical “Songs that Moved the Masses.” The 2020 Dreamkeeper Award will be presented to Charles Jameson of Culpeper. For more information, call Nan Butler Roberts, director, at (540) 661-2013.
Jan. 20
Monday, Jan. 20, is free entrance day in the National Parks in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Jan. 21
The Greene County Economic Development Authority holds its regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the Stanardsville Town Hall, 19 Celt Road in Stanardsville. Visit https://greenecountyva.gov/government/depts/economic-development-tourism/eda for information.
Jan. 28
The Greene County Board of Supervisors holds its regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the Greene County Administration Building at 40 Celt Road in Stanardsville. Visit greenecountyva.gov for information.
Jan. 31
A Genealogy Workshop sponsored by Montpelier Chapter NSDAR is scheduled for Friday, January 31, 2020, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the meeting room of the Greene County Public Library. The workshop is free and open to anyone beginning their genealogy research and will include help from current Montpelier Chapter Registrar, Sharon Steo and the Lineage Research team from the chapter. Contact Sharon Steo at Stoneledge64@gmail.com for additional information. If the library is closed for inclement weather, the workshop will be canceled.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.