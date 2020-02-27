Ongoing
Habitat for Humanity’s Greene County Chapter is seeking volunteers with painting, carpentry and plumbing skills and volunteers to serve on various committees. For information, contact greenehabitatva.org/committee.html or call (434) 990-9977.
Madison-Greene Humane Society seeks volunteers to help with cat care, cat adoptions, fundraising and educational projects. Visit MadisonGreeneHumaneSociety.com or call (434) 985-3203.
AARP will provide free tax preparation in the area. Call the nearest location for appointments. The purpose is to provide free tax preparation for low-to-moderate income families whose returns are within the scope of their volunteer training. AARP membership is not required and it is open to residents in Greene County. Appointments are preferred. The Madison AARP site will operate from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Feb. 3-April 13 at the Madison County Extension Office, second floor of the War Memorial Building, 2 S. Main St., Madison. Call (540) 948-6881.
The Greene County Historical Society museum is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekly on Fridays and Saturday, or by appointment. The museum is at 360 Main St., Stanardsville. For information, call (434) 985-1834.
Feb. 27
Learn all you need to know about buying a home at a free home-buying seminar from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27 in Ruckersville. Learn from area professionals. Reservations required by emailing roywheeler.move@gmail.com or calling (434) 951-5155. The seminar will be held at 67 Deane Road, Ruckersville.
Feb. 28
Come out to the fourth Central Virginia Celebration of Dance on Friday, Feb. 28 from 6-8 p.m. at Carver Recreation Center in Charlottesville.
Feb. 29
The Art Guild of Greene will host “Basic Beaded Jewelry Making Class” from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29 at Qute Scraps in Ruckersville. Instructor Cory Ryan will teach the tools and techniques needed to make jewelry. Register at www.artguildofgreene.org/2020classes.
March 3
Greene County Democrats will hold its monthly coffee and pastries event on Super Tuesday, March 3, from 10-11:30 a.m. at Stanardsville Town Hall. There are lively discussions concerning national, state and local issues as well as fun and fellowship. Town Hall is at 19 Celt Road in Stanardsville. For more information, visit www.democratsofgreenecounty.com.
March 5
The Montpelier Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution meets at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 5 at Stanardsville United Methodist Church. Please RSVP by Feb. 26. Luncheon cost is $18. Make payable to Montpelier NSDAR to Karen Lohr, treasurer, 1136 Lost Mountain Road, Aroda 22709. Ann Shelter will present on her seventh great-grandmother Sarah Thompson Brown.
The Greene County Virginia Amateur Radio Club will meet at the Blue Ridge Café on Thursday, March 5 at 6 p.m. All ham radio operators and those wishing to become hams are welcome.
March 7
The Gourd Gals of Greene (Vyvyan Rundgren, Cory Ryan and Kathy Kelley) will display and sell their creative gourd art at Jack’s Shop Kitchen from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Drop by for breakfast, lunch or a snack and see all the amazingly creative gourds. More information at http://www.artguildofgreene.org/gourd-gals-of-greene-art-show/
Greene County Library hosts “Belly Bumps & Babes” Saturday March 7 from 9:30-11a.m. This is part of an ongoing series of Doula-led discussions centering on late pregnancy, birth and postpartum. From 9:30-10:30 a.m. there will be specific topics and from 10:30-11:30 a.m. there will be discussion with new/expectant parents. Sessions taught by Cynthia Fargo CD (DONA) of Honeybee Doula Services LLC. March’s topic is “Naming your goals.”
March 9
The Greene County Library hosts “Chronicles of Yarnia: A Charitable Yarnwork Group” from 6-7:30 p.m. Make a positive difference in the world by using your yarn skills to give back to the community. Bring a current project to work on, or knit or crochet blankets, sweaters, and more for the American Red Cross. All skill levels welcome. Ages 12 to adult.
March 14
American Legion Post 128 is hosting an all-you-can-eat breakfast on Saturday, March 14 at 8 a.m. at Blue Ridge Café in Ruckersville. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children.
Blue Ridge Chorale presents the third annual Shamrock Shuffle fundraiser on Saturday, March 14 at 9 a.m. at Verdun Adventure Bound. Walkers, joggers and runners of all ages and paces are welcome. There will be prizes for best costume and medals for finishers. Register online at www.brcsings.com. Verdun is at 17044 Adventure Bound Trail, Rixeyville.
Montpelier will sponsor a nature exploration series “Magnificent Trees of Montpelier” from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 14. The walking tour will take participants around the property to visit many of these old giants. Cost is $10 per person. Register online at www.montpelier.org/events. For inclement weather, call (540) 672-2728.
The Art Guild of Greene will host a March Barn Quilt Workshop on Saturday, March 14 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Hebron Lutheran Church Parish Hall in Madison. Vyvyan Rundgren, the instructor, will explain how to prep a board, tape and paint and protect your barn quilt from the weather. For more information or for a registration form, contact Vyvyan Rundgren at (540) 421-2742 or vyvyanr@gmail.com.
March 15
The Greene County Historical Society Annual Dinner will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, March 15 at Lydia Mountain Lodge in Stanardsville. A social hour will be held from 3- 4 p.m. with dinner beginning after. Tickets are $30 per person by March 9. Send checks to GCHS, PO Box 185, Stanardsville 22973. For information, call (434) 985-1834.
March 16
The Greene County Library hosts “Marble Maze” from 3-4:30 p.m., which is a STEM program that will get the imagination rolling faster and further than you ever imagined. Build, bounce, adjust angles, fine-tune turns and experiment with cause and effect to see what kind of zany, zigzagging action is possible. Use critical thinking skills and expand hand-eye coordination with every roll, twist and turn. For ages 7-11. Program is limited to 15 children. Required registration started last month.
March 17
The Greene County Economic Development Authority holds its regular meeting on Tuesday, March 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the Stanardsville Town Hall, 19 Celt Road in Stanardsville. Visit https://greenecountyva.gov/government/depts/economic-development-tourism/eda for information.
March 18
TRIAD will host a speaker on the topic of internet dating at 10 a.m. March 18 in the JABA room at the Greene County Library. For information, call Beverly Heroy at (434) 409-4304. The library is at 222 Main Street in Stanardsville.
March 20
The Stanardsville Volunteer Fire Department will host two live bands on March 20: The Earlysville Boys will play from 7-8:30 p.m. and Rough Cut with Stacy Roach will play from 8:30-10 p.m. The fire department is at 275 Celt Road in Stanardsville.
