Editor’s Note: This is where we would normally report on upcoming events in our area. However, with the rapidly changing circumstances surrounding COVID-19 or coronavirus, nearly all upcoming events have been canceled or postponed for the time being. Please reach out to event organizers for help with specific events. In the meantime, here are some local resources to turn to if you need help:
Event Updates: (current as of March 20)
• Zion Baptist Church Jubilee has been rescheduled for Sept. 20 thru 25. More information will be coming in August.
• American Legion Post 128 is postponing the start of its Raffle Sales (was going to be on 3-28) and is going to postpone the Fish Fry (was going to be on 4-3). They expect to start the Raffle Sales in the near future as they are able based on the results of efforts to control the virus. They also plan to have a Fish Fry this year, but no follow up date can be determined at this time.
• The Greene County Library is closed at this time and all events have been canceled or postponed until further notice.
• The Montpelier Chapter of the National Daughters of the American Revolution will not hold a meeting in April due to COVID-19.
• Four County Players is canceling the remaining run of “The Mousetrap” and has canceled the full run of “Cellar in Blue” for April.
• The Greene County Amateur Radio Club is canceling in-person monthly meetings due to COVID-19 and will announce when they are back on.
Restaurants offering modified service during this time:
Current as of March 20 according to the owners and the Greene County Economic Development office
• Octonia Stone Brewery is offering curbside pickup and delivery on Monday-Thursday 5-8 p.m. and during normal hours Friday 1-11 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sunday noon-8 p.m. They have requested permission for home delivery and will hear back soon. Call (434) 939-9678 to order.
• Murphy’s Coffee & Bagel House is still offering delicious bagels and coffee during regular hours Monday-Friday 6:30 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. but the indoor dining area is closed. Call ahead and pick up at the drive through window at (434) 939-6033 or text your order to (443) 880-2936 and remember to include your name and preferred pick up time in the message. Coming soon: new menu with better pricing.
• The Wolf’s Fixin’s Barbecue is offering takeout and curbside pickup with delivery options coming soon. Also available are free bagged lunches for kids and free care packages for the elderly and disabled. They are accepting donations to keep making this possible in conjunction with the Mattress Firm next door to their restaurant. Open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call (434) 990-9988 to order or for questions regarding the free lunches.
• Blue Ridge Café & Catering Company is offering takeout and curbside pickup and is giving away a free roll of toilet paper with every order. Hours are Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday & Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Call (434) 985-3633 or go to blueridgecafe.com.
• Bearrr Appetit Restaurant at Lydia Lodge is offering curbside pickup under the awning at the lodge, Thursday through Sunday. Call (434) 990-9028 to order.
• Jack’s Shop Kitchen is offering takeout, curbside pickup and “suppers to go” with menu available on Facebook. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call (434) 939-9239 to order.
• The Lafayette Inn is accepting 10 call ahead reservations daily for lunch (11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.) and dinner (5 to 7 p.m.) Call (434) 985-6345.
• The 106 is offering curbside pickup or delivery daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Call (434) 409-7547.
• Vinny’s New York Pizza & Pasta is offering takeout only, Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday & Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 12 to 9 p.m. with their full menu minus wine and beer. Call (434) 985-4731.
• Fabio’s Ruckersville is offering takeout and curbside pickup Tuesday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday & Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 12 to 9 p.m. Call (434) 990-0101.
• Dutch Pantry is recommending call-in orders and is open Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call (434) 990-9028.
• Rylie’s Diner is offering dine-in for up to 10 people, take out and Grubhub delivery (coming soon) Monday through Sunday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call (434) 990-0288.
• Lazy Day Café is offering takeout only Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• The Market by Tiger Fuel is doing takeout and online orders, Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. to midnight. Call (434) 990-4148 or go to tigerfuelmarkets.com.
• As of March 20, the following restaurants were continuing with normal business and takeout policies: East Gourmet, El Agave, El Jaripeo, Sal’s Pizzeria & Family Restaurant, Two Brothers Southwestern Grill.
Where to go if you are in need of food:
• Feeding Greene Inc. will be open and providing food on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 10:00 a.m. to noon. They are altering their normal processes to ensure the safety of families and volunteers by pre-bagging staple items and fresh produce and will also have kid-specific bags with snacks, fruits and easy to prepare meals and are creating a modified drive up / walk up system to avoid crowds. Call (434) 985-3663 or email feedinggreeneinc@gmail.com if you find yourself in need or know someone who may be stuck at home and have not utilized the food pantry before. They are also accepting donations to help keep their supplies stocked from the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
• Greene Helping Greene is organizing volunteers to go grocery shopping or deliver items for homebound residents. Requests are anonymous and can be filled through porch pickup if requested. Please go to facebook.com/groups/greenehelp or contact the administrators at GreenehelpingGreene@gmail.com or call Alexa at (860) 984-2065.
• Greene County Public Schools is offering drive-through bagged lunch pickup for parents who rely on the schools to provide free or reduced price lunches for their kids while schools are closed. Meals will be available in the bus lane at Nathanael Greene Primary School starting Tuesday, March 17 from 4-6 p.m. and will also be available from 2-6 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. You can call the office for more information at (434) 939-9000.
• Wolf’s Fixins Barbecue is open with curbside takeout available. In addition, they have free bagged lunches for kids with peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and juice boxes available upon request, no questions asked! If you are able, they are also accepting donations to continue to meet this need either financially or by donating bread, peanut butter, etc. either to their restaurant or to the Mattress Firm next door! The restaurant is located at 344 Stoneridge Drive North in Ruckersville and can also be reached at (434) 990-9988 or on Facebook at facebook.com/thewolfsfixins.
• Catch the Chef mobile eatery will provide free lunches to children with no questions asked for anyone who may be facing financial hardship due to school closures. Go to facebook.com/cvillecatchthechef to find their schedule or call (434) 466-7535.
Educational Resources:
• Greene County Public Schools sent out emails this week to all families with lists of activities and links to access online learning resources. In addition, many of our area teachers are getting creative with online learning options and assignments that can be completed remotely.
• Looking for educational resources for your kids but don’t have access to some of the online resources from your home? Drop by the barn quilts in front of each school to find print-outs of age-appropriate activities provided by the school system or pick them up during the meal pickup times in front of Nathanael Greene Primary School. If you cannot get out to one of these locations, please call the school and have a copy mailed to your home.
• Many children’s book authors are offering online read alouds and activities on social media. For a list of authors with reading and writing videos and activities organized by elementary, middle and high school levels, visit weareteachers.com/virtual-author-activities.
• Have students struggling with special needs? Google Chrome has over 30 extensions that can help with text to speech, readability, reading comprehension, focus and navigation. Learn more at controlaltachieve.com/2016/10/special-needs-extensions.html.
• William Monroe Middle School and High School have teamed up to offer curbside pickup of library books!
Fun things to do from the comfort of your own home:
• Google now lets you explore U.S. National Parks via 360-degree virtual tours. The “Hidden Worlds of the National Parks” is a new Google Arts & Culture exhibit and interactive documentary of some of the most remote and beautiful national parks in the United States such as the Kenai Fjords in Alaska, volcanoes in Hawaii, Carlsbad Caverns in New Mexico, Bryce Canyon in Utah and the Dry Tortugas in Florida. Go to artsandculture.withgoogle.com/en-us to start your journey with help from local rangers in each park. They are also available through the Google Arts & Culture App on iOS and Android devices.
• Sad about your favorite concert being canceled? Several well-known musicians are already offering online “quarantine concerts” from their own homes so you don’t have to miss out on the fun!
• Family movie night! Universal Studios is releasing movies online that are still in theaters, including “Trolls World Tour” (available on dreamworks.com/movies starting April 10). Pixar’s “Onward” is also available for digital purchase on Xbox, Playstation Store, Microsoft Store, and FandangoNow and Vudu starting March 20, just two weeks after its theater release; it will be available on Disney+ starting April 3, and Disney’s “Frozen 2” is also being released three months early on Disney+.
• Missing the fun of watching movies with your friends? Netflix has a new service called “Netflix Party” that lets you watch movies remotely with friends. The Google Chrome Extension synchronizes video playback for you and your loved ones and adds group chat to your favorite Netflix shows. Go to netflixparty.com for details.
•The Georgia Aquarium has live camera feeds so you can go under the sea from the comfort of your living room! Visit georgiaaquarium.org/webcam/ocean-voyager and see even more camera feeds at the bottom of the page.
• The Global Space Education Foundation is now hosting “Story Time in Space” where astronauts on various missions in space read popular children’s books while floating in zero gravity. The books are from a wide range of reading levels and cover STEM topics from physics to engineering to biology. Go to storytimefromspace.com to get started!
Stay Healthy with at-home fitness activities!
• Greene County Public Schools is hosting at-home fitness challenges daily at 3:33 p.m. with Sam Brunelle. Check back on twitter.com/Greene_Schools or facebook.com/GreeneCountyPublicSchools for live videos and updates or follow #StayActiveWithSam for more ideas.
• BeachBody is offering free kids workouts on Vimeo to keep you and your family active and healthy. Visit https://www.beachbodyondemand.com/programs/kids-and-family-collection/workouts to get started.
• Planet Fitness is offering free daily virtual fitness classes for everyone on their Facebook page Monday through Friday at 7 p.m. eastern time for the next two weeks. If you can’t make it live, the videos will also be available on-demand on Facebook and YouTube. No equipment is needed and each class lasts 20 minutes. Visit facebook.com/planetfitness and join the “United we Move Work-In”.
Still need to get out?
• The National Park Service is waiving most entry fees at open parks to aid in social distancing. Take the opportunity to visit Shenandoah National Park for hiking or have a picnic with your family! Remember to take precautions and stay away from other individuals or groups you may encounter in the park and check the website for updates.
• Work on your home garden. See the story above for ideas on edible flowers, and stay tuned for updates on vegetable gardening in coming issues.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.